Safety concerns after cheese dumped at Waikato landfill, taken and re-sold

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Cheese, previously dumped in a landfill, has been taken and re-sold in the Waikato, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) says.

NZFS said the Over The Moon branded cheese was taken from Putaruru Landfill and was reportedly being re-sold on Sunday, despite it being unsafe to eat.

“We have serious concerns about the safety of this product given the company determined it was not suitable for sale and rightly disposed of it.

“Also, eating cheese that has been in a landfill for a period of time and out of the food supply chain carries very obvious food safety risks of contamination,” NZFS deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

NZFS is warning people to not eat affected cheese if found and to call 0800 00 83 33.

The affected cheeses have the batch numbers 18.11.25, 25.11.25 and 26.11.25. They include:

Camembert

OMG

Black Truffle Brie

Galactic Gold

Halloumi

Gee’s Spread (Black Truffle & Garlic Chilli flavours)

Smoked Chilli Camembert

Goat Camembert

Double Delight

Over the Moon reported the issue to NZFS.

NZFS is not currently aware of any related illness.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand