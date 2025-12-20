State Highway 1, Dunsandel blocked by crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1, Dunsandel, near the intersection with Selwyn Lake Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which was reported to Police just before 8pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries, two people have moderate injuries, and one person has minor injuries.

The road is blocked by the crash and is expected to remain blocked for some time.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI