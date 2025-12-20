Wellington Phoenix claim biggest win with rout of Sydney FC

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Phoenix have bounced back from back-to-back losses in spectacular style, with a 7-0 win over Sydney FC in an A-League women’s game at Porirua.

The winning margin is their biggest since they joined the competition in 2021. Their previous best margin was 5-0 against Canberra United in January 2023.

The Phoenix languished in ninth place on the competition table before Saturday’s match, and had lost 1-0 to both Melbourne City and Perth Glory in their two last games, but came out firing against Sydney, with Manaia Elliott scoring in the third minute.

By halftime, they led 3-0, with Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari scoring her first goal for the club in the 13th minute and Grace Jale notching one in the 36th minute.

Those two players scored again in the second half, and Sydney then had the misfortunate to concede own goals to Tori Tumeth and Sarah Hunter late in the match.

The win shoots the Phoenix up to seventh place on the table, a point behind sixth-placed Sydney. They are unbeaten at home this season, but have yet to win away.

Wellington were seven points behind leaders Melbourne Victory, but have played two matches fewer.

They get a chance to improve on their poor recent record in Australia, when they face Western Sydney Wanderers on 30 December.

