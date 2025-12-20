Three men charged after stealing van full of Christmas packages

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have found a stolen courier van full of Christmas packages just before the holiday.

On Friday, the delivery van was reported missing and officers later followed reports of three suspicious men carrying courier packages in Birdlings Flat, 44km south of Christchurch.

The vehicle was found a shortly after and, with the assistance of a local farmer, three men were located and arrested nearby.

The trio were charged with theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

They are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Police said most packages were recovered and returned to the courier company for delivery.

