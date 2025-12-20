Ongoing search for Mitchell Cole, further appeal for information

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey, Field Crime Manager, Central District CIB:

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate 29-year-old Mitchell Cole, who we want to speak with in relation to a double homicide in Ruatiti on Saturday 13 December.

As part of our enquiries, Police want to identify a man who was seen near the intersection of Pukekaha and Rautiti roads at around 6pm on Saturday 13 December.

The man was described as late 20s or early 30s, around 6 foot tall, clean shaven with a lean athletic build. He was wearing a singlet, shorts and a baseball cap.

If this was you, or you know who this was, please contact Police via our 105 service.

Police are also wanting to speak with anyone who was in or around Ruatiti Road at around 6pm on Saturday December 13.

We’d like to remind anybody that if you see Cole, please do not approach him, instead call 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251213/6207.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

