Human remains found on Northland island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Human remains have been found on an island off the coast of Northland.

On Saturday afternoon, police said they were discovered on Coppermine Island (Mauipane), east of Whangārei.

They have begun a formal identification process and said it was unclear how long they might have been there.

Police said identifying the remains was “expected to take some time” and not other information was available.

