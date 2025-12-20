Christchurch Police save Christmas for hundreds

Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have prevented Christmas chaos, after a courier van, full of packages destined for underneath Christmas trees, was reported stolen on Friday 19 December.

Following this report, Police received numerous calls from the public about three suspicious men carrying courier packages in Birdlings Flat.

Acting Sergeant Daniel Ingram says Police responded immediately, and saw a vehicle leaving the area, which later attempted to hide from Police on a rural roadside.

“The vehicle was located a short time later following further information provided by members of the public, however the three men had fled on foot.

“The Police Delta unit attended, and with the assistance of a local farmer and their technology available, the three men were located and arrested nearby.”

The trio have been charged with theft and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. They will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 23 December.

“Despite the Grinches trying to steal Christmas, the majority of the packages were recovered and returned to the courier company for delivery.”

