SH2 closed near Dannevirke after three-vehicle crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tim Brown

One person has been seriously injured and a section of State Highway 2 has been closed in Manawatū, after a three-vehicle crash.

The highway was closed near Piripiri Road, just north of the town, after the crash was reported about 2.40pm Saturday.

“One person is believed to have sustained serious injuries, a further four people have moderate injuries,” police said.

NZTA said the crash was blocking the road and motorists in the area should follow the instructions of emergency services at the site.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand