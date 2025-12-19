Two men arrested after shooting in Gore

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have charged two men after a shooting in Gore that left two people injured.

The men, aged 36 and 54, were due to appear in court in Invercargill on Friday after being arrested on Thursday afternoon.

They have been charged with burglary with a weapon and two counts each of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two people were flown to hospital, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries, after the shooting in Aparima Street on Wednesday night.

Police said one of the victims was still recovering in hospital, while the other had been discharged.

Southland area commander inspector Mike Bowman said investigators were following a number of lines of enquiry but information from the public had proved invaluable.

“We want to thank the community for their help so far, the support we’ve had from the public shows people aren’t willing to tolerate violence like this,” he said.

“The arrests are the result of excellent work across the team involved and help from the public.”

Bowman said investigators were still keen to speak with anyone with information.

He said police officers would have a visible presence in Gore as they carried out reassurance patrols.

