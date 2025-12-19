Police examine toilet block in homicide investigation in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Police are examining a toilet block at a yacht club as they investigate a homicide in Hamilton.

Police were called to a home in Lake Crescent at around 6.15pm on Thursday, where they found two people seriously injured.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Officers are conducting scene examinations at the home and also at a toilet block at a yacht club several hundred metres away.

Police believe the people involved travelled on foot between both locations and are asking anyone who may have seen them to contact police.

