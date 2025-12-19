Drugged driver taken off the road after roadside test

Source: New Zealand Police

The new oral fluid screening testing has netted its first result after a man tested positive for methamphetamine at a checkpoint in Wellington.

People who have consumed impairing drugs should simply not be on our roads, says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing.

“We make no apology for screening drivers to see if they’ve recently used drugs, and getting a drugged driver off our roads makes them safer.”

A 40-year-old man, who had his young daughter in the car, was asked to pull into a checkpoint on Hutt Road last night just before 9pm.

Police used the new device that screens for the presence of impairing drugs. The test looks for four drugs – THC (cannabis), methamphetamine (meth), MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine.

“The test came back positive for methamphetamine.”

Because the screening test was positive he was required to provide a saliva sample for laboratory testing. He was unable to provide a sufficient sample and was then required to provide a blood sample, however he refused.

“He was therefore summonsed to Court for refusing a police request for a blood sample and he has lost his driver licence for 28 days. He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court in January 2026.

“We took him, and his daughter, safely home in a police car.”

Superintendent Greally says he’s witnessed some of the most heartbreaking and horrific crashes caused by drug driving. “Scenes that stay with you forever”, he says.

“I’ve seen the devastation etched on the faces of whānau when they hear the unthinkable: that their loved one is gone.”

That’s why he’s relieved police now have the tools to screen drivers for recent drug use.

“It’s a step that could save countless lives.

“Don’t take drugs and drive.”

