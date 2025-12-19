Five arrested in Waikato drug bust

Source: New Zealand Police

Waikato East Police arrested and charged five people when executing search warrants in relation to suspected local drug suppliers.

Approximately 16 staff from Waikato East Criminal Investigation Branch, Prevention and Public Safety Team undertook warrants for drug offending in Matamata, Te Aroha and Whangamatā over three days last week.

In Matamata, two women from separate addresses were arrested and charged with supplying methamphetamine. They are due to in Hamilton District Court on 5 and 15 January.

Two warrants in Whangamatā turned up 20 bags of meth. A 34-year-old local man has been charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply and obstructing Police. He is due in Waihi District Court on 23 March. Further charges are likely.

Staff located a suspected clandestine lab in Paeroa and the specialist clandestine lab team attended to process the scene. A 44-year-old man was arrested and remanded in custody on charges of possession of equipment and material intended for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is remanded in custody to appear in the Hamilton District Court on 9 January 2026. It is expected that further analysis of the items seized during the search of the property will provide evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing at the address.

During a search warrant in Kennedy Bay a man was charged with possession of cannabis for supply, cultivating cannabis and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is due to appear in the Thames District Court on 13 January.

A series of search warrants were executed at storage units and a residential property in Te Aroha, which will form part of on-going investigations into the supply of methamphetamine in the town and surrounding area.

Waikato Eastern Area Commander Inspector Hywel Jones says the aim of the operation is to disrupt local drug networks, hold dealers and suppliers accountable and to reassure the community that police are listening and will act.

“People see the harm that these drugs are causing in their whānau and communities. We hope this news of our operation will let people know what’s happening, and prompt them to tell us about any suspicious activity,” says Inspector Jones.

If you see suspicious behaviour, report it to Police on 111. Information can be also be reported via105, either online or over the phone.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI