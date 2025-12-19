Meet Loki: The Harley Davidson-riding service dog

Source: Radio New Zealand
When Stevin Creegan gets on his Harley Davison to go on a ride, his best mate Loki is always along for the journey.
Loki is a six-year-old black labrador – and a service dog for former Air Force Sergeant Creegan – who was the sole survivor of the 2010 ANZAC Day Iroquois helicopter crash near Wellington.
Creegan lives with PTSD and chronic pain from the spinal and leg injuries he sustained in that accident.
