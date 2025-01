Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Motorists are advised of a serious crash on the Waikato Expressway which has blocked on and off-ramps.

It involved one vehicle and happened shortly after 7pm, at Tamahere.

There is serious injury involved and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to avoid using the Cambridge Road (Hillcrest) on and off-ramps, as well as avoiding the Alfred Main Drive off-ramp.

The expressway is expected to be closed for some time.

