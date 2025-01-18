VinFast officially enters the Indian market with the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7

Source: Media Outreach

VinFast India officially launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The launch event marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market. VinFast chose the VF 6 and VF 7 as its first models for the market. India is also the first market where VinFast has developed a right-hand drive version of the VF 6 and VF 7. These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: “Our presence at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 represents a significant milestone as we showcase our India-bound products here for the first time. We believe our premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7 are the game changers that will accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the Expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market, but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology.”

Mr. Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO of Sales – Marketing at VinFast India, shared: “Our India-centric premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7 are expected to go for sales from early second half of CY 2025. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with omni channel presence.”