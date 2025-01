Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Fergusson Drive in Trentham is blocked following a serious crash.

It happened shortly before 1:45pm and involved a car and several pedestrians.

There are serious injuries involved.

Fergusson Drive near Tararua Street is blocked and is expected to be so for at least another hour.

Motorists, including those heading to the Wellington Cup at Trentham, are asked to follow detours and take alternate routes.

