Update: Serious crash, State Highway 3, Westmere

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

One person has died following a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 3 near Blueskin Road, Westmere, Whanganui.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 10:15am today.

One person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced however they were unable to be resuscitated.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.



Issued by Police Media Centre.

