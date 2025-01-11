First Responders – Black Jack Road vegetation fire update

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



At approximately 3.50pm today, Fire and Emergency was alerted to a vegetation fire on Black Jack Road in the Coromandel.

Multiple crews and two helicopters have been working on extinguishing the fire this evening.

Incident Controller, Shane Bromley, is warning motorists that Black Jack Road is now closed.

“Due to the vegetation that is burning and the steep hillside, we have closed Black Jack Road to keep motorists safe until further notice. Motorists are asked to please make alternative plans.”