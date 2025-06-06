Canterbury’s regional council moving forward in the face of change

Source: Environment Canterbury Regional Council

“Waitaha is unlike any other region in Aotearoa . We have about 70 per cent of the country’s groundwater, braided rivers, coastal environments, and highly productive farmland. We also have a unique partnership with Ngāi Tahu as mana whenua.

Chair Pauling said while clear national standards support greater regulatory certainty, consistency and improved compliance, there are unique issues in Waitaha that justify a more sophisticated, locally informed and evidenced approach.

“The changes being made by central government will impact the way local and regional governments operate, and how natural resources are managed under the RMA (Resource Management Act 1991). As Councillors, we want to ensure Waitaha can enjoy the opportunities – and avoid the pitfalls – that these changes may present.”

“Our Council is clear about what outcomes we want to achieve for the region. Alongside Te Uru Kahika and our partners, with a view across Te Waipounamu, we welcome the opportunity to inform central government decisions and, together, make these outcomes a reality,” he said.

Chair Pauling also referenced Council’s recent strategic work (PDF file, 105KB) . “We have a set of shared positions that we agree on as a Council, that cover a range of issues impacting the region. The Council’s positions relate to managing environmental effects, managing natural resource use, economic prosperity, structure of local, regional and central government, and Treaty partnership.

“We want to make sure that any decisions made by central government value existing land uses, such as food production, and enable new opportunities and resource uses, while safeguarding the region’s environmental and cultural health for future generations.”

Response to new national direction

Canterbury Regional Council Deputy Chair Dr Deon Swiggs outlined how the national direction package is one example of Government’s work programme that puts increased pressure on regional government and ratepayers.

“Resource management system reforms, Local Government Act amendment, changes to legislation around Te Tiriti partnership and transport funding decisions—these are all changes coming our way from central government. Whether you think they’re good or bad, these reforms all impact on elected members’ ability to make decisions for our community.

“The current structure and funding of local government across Aotearoa is unsustainable and we all agree that change is needed. We look forward to having some crunchy conversations over the coming months, within the Council and with others in the region, to develop a collective vision of what might work best for Waitaha,” he said.

Deputy Swiggs reaffirmed that the council was united in its position and agreed that change was needed.

“We need greater regulatory clarity and certainty, as well as better alignment between central, regional and local government. We are taking a strategic approach so that we can be clear, to government and our communities, about what we need and want for Waitaha.

“We need to strike an approach that values our community and environment’s needs, that allows us to adapt and explore exciting opportunities for the region such as tourism, aerospace, renewable energy and other emerging innovations,” he said.

Chair Pauling and Deputy Swiggs reinforced Canterbury Regional Council’s commitment to proactively work with its partners to improve economic and environmental outcomes for the region.