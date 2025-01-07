Serious crash Appleby highway, SH60 Tasman District

A serous crash involving two vehicles on SH60 near Redwood Road, Appleby Highway, has closed the highway mid this afternoon.

This will affect anyone travelling between Golden Bay or Motueka/Kaiteriteri and Richmond/Nelson today, or Mapua and Ruby Bay.

Police are attending and people are encouraged to delay travel through this area, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH60 between Moutere Valley Highway at Pea Viner Corner and Dominion Road has been closed to allow emergency services to clear the scene.

Closure points

SH60 Coastal Highway and Dominion Road

SH6 Appleby Highway and Moutere Highway intersection.

Detour routes

Nelson to Motueka bound road users please detour via Moutere Valley Highway (Pea Viner corner)

Motueka to Nelson bound road users please detour via Dominion Road, through to the Moutere Highway.

Road users are advised to not travel if they do not have to.

Next update: 6pm or as the situation changes.

Traffic and travel pages(external link)

View larger map [PNG, 200 KB]