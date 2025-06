Government congratulates Ahuwhenua Trophy winners

Source: New Zealand Government

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka have congratulated the winners of the 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy and the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award, recognising their excellence and leadership in Māori agribusiness.

The Northland-based Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust was awarded the 2025 Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming at a gala dinner in Palmerston North tonight.

“Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust turned a struggling farm into a thriving 1,200-head bull beef operation, and it’s a clear example of what vision and hard work can achieve,” says Mr McClay.

“This award celebrates Māori excellence in farming and the kind of leadership that will help us double the value of exports in 10 years,” says Mr McClay.

Mr Potaka says the Ahuwhenua Trophy recognises excellence in farming know-how, as well as the wider role that Māori intergenerational farming entities play in our regional communities and in protecting the environment.

“Sheep and beef farms are the backbone of the Māori primary sector, valued at over $12 billion, and these awards honour the landowners, rangatira and kaimahi who keep that success going,” says Mr Potaka.

Te Tai Tokerau farm manager Coby Warmington took out the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award for sheep and beef.

“Congratulations to the winner and all those who took part in this year’s competition.

“The prosperity and wellbeing farming generates for Iwi and Māori across the motu has far reaching impacts for communities, for whānau, for reinvesting back into marae and more. I tautoko the outstanding work these finalists are doing.”

Whakamihia ana e te Kāwanatanga ngā toa o te Tohutoa Ahuwhenua

Kua whakamihia e te Minita Ahuwhenua Todd McClay me te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Tama Potaka ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te Tohutoa Ahuwhenua me te Tohu Kaiahuwhenua Rangatahi Māori 2025, e āhukahuka ana i tō rātou kairangi, hiranga hoki i te mahi ahuwhenua Māori.

I whakawhiwhia ki te Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust nō te Taitokerau te Tohu Ahuwhenua 2025 mō te kairangi i te mahi pāmu Māori mō te hipi me te kau i te hākari whakanui i tū ki Te Papaioea i tēnei pō.

“I hurihia e te Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust te pāmu kūraruraru ki te whakahaere momoho me te 1,200 kau pūru, ka mutu, he tauira mārama o te mahi e taea ai e te wawata me te pukumahi,” te kī a Minita McClay.

“E whakanuia ana e tēnei tohu te kairangi Māori i te mahi pāmu me te momo ārahitanga e āwhina i a tātou ki te huarua i te uara o ngā hokotai i te tekau tau e tū mai nei,” te kōrero o Minita McClay.

E kī ana a Minita Potaka e āhukahuka ana te Tohutoa Ahuwhenua i te kairangi i te mātauranga pāmu, ka mutu, te wāhi whānui ake a te mahi pāmu ā-whakatipuranga Māori i ō tātou hapori ā-takiwā, mō te mahi tiaki taiao anō hoki.

“Ko te tuarā o te rāngai matua Māori ngā pāmu hipi me te kau, kei tōna $12 piriona te uara, ā, e whakamānawa ana ēnei tohu i ngā kaipupuri whenua, ngā rangatira me ngā kaimahi e whakapau kaha ana ki te hāpai tonu i taua angitu,” te kōrero a Minita Potaka.

I riro i te kaiwhakahaere pāmu o Te Taitokerau a Coby Warmington te Tohu Kaiahuwhenua Rangatahi Māori 2025 mō te hipi me te kau.

“Nei te mihi ki te toa, ka mutu, ki ngā tāngata katoa i whai wāhi mai ki te whakataetae i tēnei tau.

“He nui o te pānga o te tōnuitanga me te oranga e ahu mai ana i ngā mahi pāmu mā ngā Iwi me te iwi Māori puta noa i te motu mō ngā hapori, ngā whānau, hei whakahoki ki ngā marae me ngā āhuatanga i tua atu anō. Kei te tautoko au i ngā mahi mīharo e mahia mai ana e ēnei i tae ki te whiringa toa.”

MIL OSI