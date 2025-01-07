China’s First RV Stock is Here. New Gonow, the Pioneer of “Mobile Homes,” is Set to Go Public

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – In today’s era of diversity, freedom, and a pursuit of high-quality living, recreational vehicles (RVs) have become the preferred choice for many seeking to explore the world and enjoy life. As a pioneer in creating the “mobile home” experience, New Gonow has leveraged its exceptional product capabilities, keen market insights, and strong innovation to gain widespread recognition not only in China’s domestic market but also on the global stage, showcasing remarkable competitiveness.

Now, New Gonow is set to reach a significant milestone in its journey—ringing the bell at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for its IPO, officially becoming China’s first publicly listed RV company

According to the prospectus, New Gonow has maintained an average annual revenue growth rate of over 50% over the past three years, significantly outperforming the industry average. In the first half of 2024, despite uncertainties in the global economic environment, the company delivered an impressive net profit margin of nearly 10%.

This not only highlights New Gonow’s continuous improvement in profitability but also serves as strong evidence of its robust competitiveness and high market recognition within the industry.

As a homegrown Chinese manufacturer, New Gonow not only boasts advanced manufacturing technology and extensive production experience but also demonstrates keen market insight and an innovative growth strategy.

In its early years, the company leveraged strategic collaboration with a renowned Australian RV brand, effectively integrating the strengths of both China and Australia in resources, technology, and market presence. This synergy enabled New Gonow to stand out in the Australian and New Zealand markets, where it quickly rose to become the second-largest RV brand. Its market competitiveness and influence continue to grow steadily.

This experience in international collaboration and competition has not only provided New Gonow with valuable expertise but also validated its products in global markets. As a result, the company has progressively built the capability to compete with leading international brands.

As consumer demand for travel and lifestyle experiences becomes increasingly diverse, the concept that “buying an RV is buying a lifestyle” has deeply resonated with the market. New Gonow has keenly identified this trend and is committed to creating high-quality, personalized “mobile homes” for its customers.

The company offers a comprehensive product lineup, ranging from luxury to budget-friendly models and catering to various needs, from family vacations to solo adventures. This diverse portfolio ensures that New Gonow can meet the evolving preferences of different consumer groups, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

New Gonow has consistently remained at the forefront of the industry in technological research and innovation. The company continues to increase its investment in R&D, focusing on enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and comfort.

From advanced smart control systems to energy-efficient and eco-friendly power technologies, from meticulously crafted interior designs to rugged and durable vehicle structures, New Gonow strives for excellence in every detail.

It is this relentless pursuit of technical superiority and quality that has fueled the company’s steady rise in the market. Moreover, it lays a solid foundation for future product upgrades and expansion into new markets, unlocking limitless opportunities for growth

New Gonow’s decision to pursue an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks a new chapter in its growth journey. By going public, the company will gain increased capital support to expand production capacity, strengthen R&D investment, broaden sales channels, and enhance brand influence.

Leveraging the power of the capital market, New Gonow is well-positioned to accelerate its domestic and international expansion, further solidifying its status as a leading player in the RV industry.

