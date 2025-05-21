PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026 – Full Text
1. Cheaper card payments for businesses proposed
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
In a move that will save retailers around $40 million a year, the Commerce Commission has released a draft decision recommending the reduction of the fees businesses must pay the likes of banks to accept company cards, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer.
“When a retailer gets charged too much to accept a payment, that cost doesn’t just sit with them. It gets passed on to all of us as consumers through surcharges and higher prices at the counter,” Mr Brewer says.
“Last year the Government asked the Commission to focus on where the costs of payments lie for businesses.
“We knew that businesses were getting charged too much, and this decision confirms that.
The draft decision today from the Commerce Commission on company cards builds on the earlier work to twice reduce interchange fees for businesses for other card types.
“Thanks to the work done by the Commission, businesses will be expected to save up to $290 million a year,” Mr Brewer says.
“Reducing these costs benefits consumers, as it is expected businesses will pass these savings through.”
Businesses get charged fees for all non-EFTPOS card transactions, including on company card transactions.
“New Zealand businesses are paying around $125 million a year in interchange fees for company cards, despite these cards only making up a small share of transactions. That’s not fair, and local businesses shouldn’t be wearing the cost,” Mr Brewer says.
“These fees are close to double what they are in Australia. Capping them means fairer costs for the businesses we rely on, and less pressure pushing up the price you pay at the checkout.
“This decision reinforces that the fees retailers currently pay are well above what it actually costs to process payments.
“This is all part of the Governments plan to fix the basics, build the future and ensure Kiwis are getting a fair deal at the checkout.”
Notes for editor:
- The Commission is now consulting on the draft decision and expects to make a final decision later this year. More information is available on the Commission’s website: Interchange fee regulation | Commerce Commission
- The fees for card payments are complex, and include costs from banks, credit card companies, and terminal providers, among others. These fees are charged through merchants, who are the single point of contact that businesses deal with (often their bank).
- Company cards, referred to above, are also known as commercial credit cards, and the Commerce Commission refers to them as such.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/cheaper-card-payments-for-businesses-proposed/
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2. IperionX Titan DFS Confirms High-Return U.S. Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Project
June 5, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
U.S. Government supported Definitive Feasibility Study delivers US$813 million after-tax NPV8, 39% IRR and US$1.9 billion after-tax free cash flow from an initial 14-year mine plan producing heavy rare earth concentrate, titanium minerals and zircon in Tennessee, U.S.A.
SOUTH BOSTON, Va., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS or Study) for the Company’s 100%-owned Titan Critical Minerals Project (Titan or Project), located near Camden, Tennessee, United States.
The DFS confirms Titan as a large-scale, technically robust and high-return critical minerals project designed to produce titanium, zircon and a heavy rare earth concentrate from a single domestic resource in the United States. The Study underpins an initial 14-year mine plan based entirely on Proved and Probable Ore Reserves, with no Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Production Target.
- Compelling after-tax returns: DFS delivers after-tax NPV8 of US$813 million, after-tax IRR of 39% and an after-tax payback period of 3.6 years
- Significant cash generation: Forecast life-of-mine EBITDA of US$2.8 billion and after-tax free cash flow of US$1.9 billion over an initial 14-year mine plan
- Capital-efficient staged development: Phase 1 development capital of US$228.1 million and Phase 2 incremental capital of US$153.2 million, for total development capital of US$381.3 million
- Strong scale-up to Phase 2 cash flow: Phase 2 forecast average annual EBITDA of US$226 million and average annual after-tax free cash flow of US$172 million.
- Maiden Ore Reserve: Reserves of 117 million tons at 3.2% THM, containing 3.7 million tons THM, with approximately 80% of Ore Reserves classified as Proved
- High-value critical mineral products: Multi-critical mineral platform for American supply-chains from a single domestic resource base, including rare earths, titanium minerals and zircon. Phase 2 annual production forecast of approximately 5,287 tpa HREC (Heavy Rare Earth Concentrate), 118,658 tpa ilmenite, 24,656 tpa rutile and 65,668 tpa zircon concentrate
- Heavy rare earth leverage: Titan HREC contains strategically important heavy rare earths dysprosium, terbium and yttrium (Dy, Tb, Y) and other heavy rare earth elements representing a large share of HREC basket value. The heavy rare earths are vital for U.S. supply chains for high-performance magnets, defense, advanced ceramics, aerospace, and semiconductor applications
- Titanium and zircon critical minerals: Titan is positioned as a near-term, U.S.-based critical minerals platform for titanium and zircon critical minerals for downstream domestic metal production
- Simple, modular execution pathway: Titan is a near-surface, free-dig mineral sands development with no blasting or hard-rock crushing, using industry standard wet concentration, flotation and dry mineral separation
- U.S. infrastructure advantage: Titan Project is located in west Tennessee near road, rail, barge, power, water and gas infrastructure, with access to an established regional industrial workforce
- U.S. Government-supported DFS pathway: The DFS was supported under U.S. Government IBAS-related funding, reinforcing Titan’s strategic relevance to resilient domestic critical minerals and titanium supply chains for defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy and robotics
- Strategic U.S. minerals-to-metals platform: Titan is positioned to underpin domestic critical mineral feedstock for U.S. heavy rare earth, titanium, zirconium and advanced materials supply chains, while complementing IperionX’s downstream titanium metal technologies and Virginia manufacturing platform
Figure 1: Key metrics from Titan DFS.
Figure 2: Titan’s projected LOM production of ilmenite and rutile and HREC are estimated to contain sufficient titanium and NdPr- material to support the production of ~37,000 Boeing 787s, ~13 million electric vehicles, and ~5.7 million humanoid robots1.
___________________
1 Figures shown are rounded. Based on Titan’s annual Phase 2 projected and LOM projected production of titanium in ilmenite and rutile, and NdPr in HREC oxides. IPX estimates for material intensities for various end-use applications. Sources: Adamas Intelligence; Benchmark Minerals; ORNL; DoE; MDPI Minerals 2023, 13, 1274; Resources, Conservation & Recycling (2025) 107966
|
METRIC
|UNIT
|PHASE 1
|PHASE 2
|Mine life
|Years
|1-4
|5-14
|Annual ore feed
|Mt pa
|3.5
|10
|Ore and waste
|Mt
|117.0 Mt ore; 95.6 Mt waste (strip ratio: 0.82)
|Total development capital
|US$
|$228.1M
|$153.2M
|Operating costs
|US$/t ore
|$13.31
|$10.57
|Total LOM EBITDA
|US$
|$2.8B
|Total after-tax free cash flow
|US$
|$1.9B
|Phase 2 avg. annual EBITDA
|US$ pa
|$226M
|Phase 2 avg. annual after-tax FCF
|US$ pa
|$172M
|After-tax NPV8
|US$
|$813M
|After-tax IRR
|%
|39.4%
|After-tax payback period
|Years
|3.6
|Phase 2 annual production
|tpa
|HREC: 5,287
|Ilmenite: 118,658
|Rutile: 24,656
|Zircon concentrate.: 65,668
Table 1: Summary DFS metrics2.
___________________
2 Units throughout the DFS are stated in metric tons
IperionX CEO Taso Arima said:
“The Titan DFS confirms Titan as one of the most compelling, shovel-ready rare earth and critical minerals development opportunities in the United States.
The investment case is powerful: an after-tax NPV8 of US$813 million, after-tax IRR of 39.4%, US$1.9 billion of after-tax free cash flow and a 3.6-year payback. These outcomes are underpinned by key mine-area permits already in place, a Proved and Probable Ore Reserve base, a modular staged development pathway, conventional mineral sands processing, established infrastructure and a premier U.S. critical minerals jurisdiction.
What makes Titan exceptional is the combination of strong economics, multi-critical-mineral diversity and direct relevance to U.S. supply-chain security. Titan is designed to produce a heavy rare earth concentrate enriched in dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, together with titanium minerals and zircon concentrate. These are critical feedstocks for high-performance permanent magnets, aerospace and defense systems, semiconductors, thermal barrier coatings, nuclear materials, zirconium and hafnium pathways, advanced ceramics and next-generation manufacturing.
Titan is the leading asset of Tennessee’s Big Sandy Critical Minerals Province — a large-scale, high-grade U.S. critical minerals system with the potential to become the largest domestic source of heavy rare earths, titanium and zircon minerals
For IperionX, Titan is the cornerstone asset for an integrated U.S. critical minerals-to-metals strategy, connecting Tennessee rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks with downstream rare earth processing, permanent magnets, titanium metal production and American advanced manufacturing.
Our objective is clear: to build a resilient, scalable and domestic critical minerals-to-metals platform that strengthens America’s defense industrial base, reduces reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains and creates long-term value for IperionX shareholders.”
A copy of the full release can be found here.
Cautionary Statement
The Definitive Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to assess the potential technical and economic viability of developing the Titan Project in Tennessee, United States. The DFS is a technical and economic assessment of the potential viability of the Project based on assumptions regarding mining, processing, infrastructure, operating costs, capital costs, commodity prices, permitting, environmental management, financing and other modifying factors.
Investors should note that there is no certainty that the assumptions underpinning the DFS will prove to be correct, or that the outcomes indicated by the DFS (such as production targets and financial forecasts) will be achieved. Development of the Project will require (among other things) financing, permits, procurement, construction, commissioning and operating performance consistent with the assumptions in the DFS. Access to funding (if available) may be subject to conditions outside IperionX’s control and may be dilutive or otherwise affect the value of IperionX securities.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include (without limitation) statements regarding future mineral production, project development, capital costs, operating costs, commodity prices, revenues, cash flows, NPV, IRR, payback, mine life, permitting, construction, commissioning, market demand, offtake, financing and strategic outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.
The Production Target, and forecast financial information derived from that Production Target, are based entirely on Ore Reserves and does not include Inferred Mineral Resources. Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are necessarily imprecise and depend on interpretations and geological assumptions, minerals prices, cost assumptions and statistical inferences (and assumptions concerning other factors, including mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors) which may ultimately prove to be incorrect or unreliable. Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are regularly revised based on actual exploration or production experience or new information and could therefore be subject to change. In addition, there are risks associated with such estimates, including (among other risks) that minerals mined may be of a different grade or tonnage from those in the estimates and the ability to economically extract and process the minerals may become compromised or not eventuate. The Company’s plans, including its mine and infrastructure plans, and timing, for the Titan Project, are also subject to change. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the production targets, financial forecasts or other forecasts or other forward-looking statements or information in this announcement or the DFS will be achieved.
IperionX has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and for holding the expectation that it will be able to complete the development of the Project, subject to the qualifications, assumptions and risks set out in this announcement and the underlying DFS.
Forward Looking Statements
Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, financial forecasts, production targets, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as other uncertainties and risks set out in filings made by the Company from time to time with the Australian Securities Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control. There may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable law or stock exchange listing rules, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Competent Persons Statements
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Adam Karst, P.G., a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) which is a Recognized Professional Organization (RPO). Mr. Karst is an employee of Karst Geo Solutions, LLC. Mr. Karst has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Karst consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to the Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing, Processing and Recovery Methods are based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Etienne Raffaillac, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Raffaillac is an employee of Mineral Technologies Pty Ltd. Mr. Raffaillac has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Raffaillac consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resource Estimate is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. John Eckman, a Competent Person who is a Certified Professional Geologist, American Institute of Professional Geologists (#CPG-11383) and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME #4197942), both of which are Recognized Professional Organizations (RPO). Mr. Eckman is an employee of Marshall Miller & Associates. Mr. Eckman has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Eckman consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Ore Reserve Estimate is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Justin Douthat, a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME #4028345), which is a Recognized Professional Organizations (RPO). Mr. Douthat is an employee of Marshall Miller & Associates. Mr. Douthat has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Douthat consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Cost Estimates and Economic Analysis is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Alexandre Roy, a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of Ordres des Ingenieurs du Quebec, which is a Recognized Professional Organization (RPO). Mr. Roy is an employee of Primero Group Americas Inc. Mr. Roy has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Roy consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contacts
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer
Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c7d682-a2ec-459e-8f9f-dcd1f1d3214d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba8ce43-8327-4c1e-aca4-dba662139553
– Published by The MIL Network
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3. PM to visit Australia for Annual Leaders’ Meeting
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will visit Australia this week for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting and a range of other high-level bilateral and business-focussed engagements.
“Australia is our only formal ally, our most important economic partner, the place a number of Kiwis call home, and a holiday destination for many of us,” Mr Luxon says.
“It’s critical we continue working closely with Australia in a more volatile and uncertain world, including as we navigate the current fuel and supply chain challenges.
“I’m looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Queensland to discuss how we can drive economic growth in both our economies and align our efforts in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”
There will also be opportunities to discuss ways to strengthen trans-Tasman trade, and build on investment and innovation links with top business leaders through the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.
Ahead of the Annual Leaders’ meeting, Mr Luxon will meet with Queensland Premier David Crisafulli and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Committee.
“As Queensland gears up to host the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, there will be plenty of opportunities for New Zealand businesses to get involved. I’m looking forward to discussing this with Premier Crisafulli and the Committee,” Mr Luxon says.
Mr Luxon departs for Australia tomorrow and returns on Saturday.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/pm-to-visit-australia-for-annual-leaders-meeting/
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4. Exotic Food Elevates Thai Brands onto the Global Stage
June 4, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Transforming Thai Sriracha Sauce into a Premium Global Brand Exported to More Than 80 Countries, Generating Over THB 2 Billion in Revenue
<figure data-width="100%" data-caption="Ms. Vasana Jantarach and Mr. Jittiporn Jantarach, the executives behind Exotic Food’s journey from a Thai food producer to a global brand sold in more than 80 countries.” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”2″> Ms. Vasana Jantarach and Mr. Jittiporn Jantarach, the executives behind Exotic Food’s journey from a Thai food producer to a global brand sold in more than 80 countries. The company’s journey began with a clear vision: recognizing the global opportunity for Thai cuisine at a time when the international Asian condiments market remained relatively untapped, while consumers around the world were becoming increasingly open to new culinary cultures. From the outset, Exotic Food chose to focus on international markets by developing Thai food products that meet global standards and are suitable for placement in premium supermarkets worldwide, while building distinctive brands capable of standing out and being remembered internationally. Today, the global sauces and condiments market continues to experience strong growth, driven by rising consumer interest in home cooking, the growing popularity of Asian cuisine, and increasing demand for bold and spicy flavours. Sriracha sauce, in particular, has become one of the fastest-growing categories within the global condiments sector, fuelled by the worldwide rise of Asian food culture and its versatility across international menus. According to IMARC Group, the global hot sauce market is expected to reach approximately US$5.7 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, Statista estimates the global sauces and condiments market to be worth around US$280.35 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 6.14%. Fortune Business Insights projects the market will expand from US$259 billion in 2024 to more than US$380 billion by 2032, reflecting continued momentum driven by consumers’ growing appetite for diverse international flavours. For Exotic Food, “Brand Value” remains at the core of long-term business growth and serves as a critical differentiator beyond price competition. The company strategically positions Thai products as premium offerings through modern and eye-catching packaging designed to stand out on supermarket shelves globally, while preserving authentic Thai flavours and adapting products to suit international consumer preferences. Under the Flying Goose brand, the company offers more than 50 Sriracha sauce flavours, while the Exotic Food brand features over 700 SKUs of Thai condiments and ready-to-cook products. Beyond product development, Exotic Food places significant emphasis on long-term brand building through marketing campaigns and collaborations with renowned chefs, local restaurants, and international lifestyle brands, including Anya Hindmarch® and Percival. These collaborations create new consumer experiences and allow the brand to connect more closely with local food cultures and lifestyles in each market. Another key pillar of the company’s strategy is its exclusive distributor model, appointing only one distributor per country to foster long-term partnerships and improve market efficiency. Today, Exotic Food products are available at more than 30,000 points of sale worldwide. Ms. Vasana Jantarach, Chief Executive Officer of Exotic Food Public Company Limited, said the company chose to focus on international expansion from the early stages of the business because it recognized a “Blue Ocean” opportunity capable of creating significant added value for Thai products through the right brand positioning strategy. “We never wanted to be merely a manufacturer of Thai food products. Our goal has always been to build Thai brands that consumers around the world trust and remember. Our success demonstrates that Thai SMEs are fully capable of creating world-class brands when supported by strong quality, international standards, and powerful brand value,” said Ms. Vasana. Ms. Vasana added that both Flying Goose and Exotic Food currently have their strongest market presence in Europe, where demand continues to grow steadily. The company has also begun expanding into new markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, reflecting the rising global popularity of Thai cuisine and the significant growth potential of Thai flavours in international markets. At the same time, the company continues to invest in international quality standards, automation systems, research and development, as well as proactive cost and risk management to strengthen its long-term competitiveness. Exotic Food is also focused on developing new products and innovations aligned with health and sustainability trends, which are increasingly becoming key drivers for modern food brands. Looking ahead, Exotic Food is preparing to showcase more than 700 SKUs at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia’s largest food and beverage trade exhibitions. The event serves as an important platform for expanding international business opportunities and connecting with buyers, importers, supermarket chains, and business partners from around the world — further reinforcing the global rise of Thai food brands under the concept of a “Premium Global Thai Brand.” Hashtag: #ExoticFood The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ms. Vasana Jantarach and Mr. Jittiporn Jantarach, the executives behind Exotic Food’s journey from a Thai food producer to a global brand sold in more than 80 countries.
The company’s journey began with a clear vision: recognizing the global opportunity for Thai cuisine at a time when the international Asian condiments market remained relatively untapped, while consumers around the world were becoming increasingly open to new culinary cultures. From the outset, Exotic Food chose to focus on international markets by developing Thai food products that meet global standards and are suitable for placement in premium supermarkets worldwide, while building distinctive brands capable of standing out and being remembered internationally.
Today, the global sauces and condiments market continues to experience strong growth, driven by rising consumer interest in home cooking, the growing popularity of Asian cuisine, and increasing demand for bold and spicy flavours. Sriracha sauce, in particular, has become one of the fastest-growing categories within the global condiments sector, fuelled by the worldwide rise of Asian food culture and its versatility across international menus.
According to IMARC Group, the global hot sauce market is expected to reach approximately US$5.7 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, Statista estimates the global sauces and condiments market to be worth around US$280.35 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 6.14%. Fortune Business Insights projects the market will expand from US$259 billion in 2024 to more than US$380 billion by 2032, reflecting continued momentum driven by consumers’ growing appetite for diverse international flavours.
For Exotic Food, “Brand Value” remains at the core of long-term business growth and serves as a critical differentiator beyond price competition. The company strategically positions Thai products as premium offerings through modern and eye-catching packaging designed to stand out on supermarket shelves globally, while preserving authentic Thai flavours and adapting products to suit international consumer preferences.
Under the Flying Goose brand, the company offers more than 50 Sriracha sauce flavours, while the Exotic Food brand features over 700 SKUs of Thai condiments and ready-to-cook products. Beyond product development, Exotic Food places significant emphasis on long-term brand building through marketing campaigns and collaborations with renowned chefs, local restaurants, and international lifestyle brands, including Anya Hindmarch® and Percival. These collaborations create new consumer experiences and allow the brand to connect more closely with local food cultures and lifestyles in each market.
Another key pillar of the company’s strategy is its exclusive distributor model, appointing only one distributor per country to foster long-term partnerships and improve market efficiency. Today, Exotic Food products are available at more than 30,000 points of sale worldwide.
Ms. Vasana Jantarach, Chief Executive Officer of Exotic Food Public Company Limited, said the company chose to focus on international expansion from the early stages of the business because it recognized a “Blue Ocean” opportunity capable of creating significant added value for Thai products through the right brand positioning strategy.
“We never wanted to be merely a manufacturer of Thai food products. Our goal has always been to build Thai brands that consumers around the world trust and remember. Our success demonstrates that Thai SMEs are fully capable of creating world-class brands when supported by strong quality, international standards, and powerful brand value,” said Ms. Vasana.
Ms. Vasana added that both Flying Goose and Exotic Food currently have their strongest market presence in Europe, where demand continues to grow steadily. The company has also begun expanding into new markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, reflecting the rising global popularity of Thai cuisine and the significant growth potential of Thai flavours in international markets.
At the same time, the company continues to invest in international quality standards, automation systems, research and development, as well as proactive cost and risk management to strengthen its long-term competitiveness. Exotic Food is also focused on developing new products and innovations aligned with health and sustainability trends, which are increasingly becoming key drivers for modern food brands.
Looking ahead, Exotic Food is preparing to showcase more than 700 SKUs at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia’s largest food and beverage trade exhibitions. The event serves as an important platform for expanding international business opportunities and connecting with buyers, importers, supermarket chains, and business partners from around the world — further reinforcing the global rise of Thai food brands under the concept of a “Premium Global Thai Brand.”
Hashtag: #ExoticFood
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. DFI Retail Group and Holland & Barrett to Partner to Redefine Wellness Across Asia
June 4, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
The partnership combines Holland & Barrett’s 155-year heritage in wellness and science-led product innovation with DFI’s regional retail scale and deep customer insights, delivered through its health and beauty brands Guardian and Mannings.
The launch comes as Asian consumers increasingly seek preventive, personalised and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. Together, DFI and H&B aim to redefine accessible and trusted wellness retail in the region by integrating high-quality products with expert guidance through trusted channels.
Gordon Farquhar, International Managing Director, Holland & Barrett, said: “For more than 155 years, Holland & Barrett has helped customers take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing through trusted products, science-led innovation and expert guidance. As demand for wellness continues to grow across Asia, we are delighted to partner with DFI to bring our heritage and trusted wellness solutions to millions more consumers across the region. By combining Holland & Barrett’s wellness expertise with DFI’s strong retail presence and local market insight, we have an exciting opportunity to make trusted, science-led wellness solutions more accessible and relevant to everyday life across Asia.”
A regional partnership with cross-border ambition
Under this exclusive agreement, DFI will serve as H&B’s distribution partner across several markets in Asia, starting with Singapore and Hong Kong, with rights for distribution across the wider region over the coming years.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in H&B’s international expansion strategy and reinforces DFI’s long-term ambition to become Asia’s Trusted Advisor for Wellness by delivering more holistic and personalised wellness solutions to customers across the region.
Andrew Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, said: “This partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to deepen our position as the Trusted Advisor for Wellness across Asia. As our customers increasingly seek holistic and personalised wellness solutions, Holland & Barrett’s heritage expertise and science-led capabilities perfectly complement our mission to deliver the right expertise and experience in our stores. We are excited to empower our customers throughout their wellness journeys.”
Elevating customer experience
Customers can expect a curated range of science-led wellness products, including H&B’s vitamins and supplements and nutritional solutions focused on areas such as immunity, gut health, sleep, beauty-from-within, and healthy ageing.
The products will be available in-store and online, alongside personalised health guidance supported by professional in-store advice, and technology-enabled wellness services, including AI-powered skin and scalp assessments provided by Guardian and Mannings.
This partnership also reflects DFI’s continued commitment to creating more connected and personalised retail wellness experiences, with technology-enabled services expected to expand across approximately 25 per cent of Mannings and Guardian stores in Asia.
Lucy Hughes, Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore, said: “This partnership between Holland & Barrett and DFI Retail Group is a compelling example of what is possible when trusted institutions from the UK and Singapore come together. Singapore is one of the UK’s closest and most valued partners in Asia, and collaborations like this – bringing together British brand heritage with DFI’s outstanding regional expertise – reflect the genuine depth of that relationship. I warmly congratulate both organisations on this milestone.”
Rhiannon Harries, Deputy Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia), said, “Holland & Barrett’s new partnership with DFI Group marks a growing ambition from UK businesses to export to and grow in Southeast Asia. Our trade relationship with the region is worth over £62 billion – an increase of over 17 per cent from the previous year – highlighting the strong momentum and opportunities available. I look forward to seeing even more UK companies thrive in Singapore and across the wider region.”
Now live in Singapore
The partnership officially launched in Singapore this month, with H&B products available through selected Guardian Singapore stores and the Guardian Singapore app.
Additional market launches across Asia will be rolled out in phases over the coming years.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. RBNZ announces decision on use of the word ‘bank’
June 4, 2026
All New Zealand deposit takers licensed under the DTA will be able to call themselves banks
4 June 2026 – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) – Te Pūtea Matua has announced that all deposit takers will be able to call themselves banks if they become licensed under the Deposit Takers Act 2023 (DTA). The decision follows RBNZ’s 2025 public consultation on use of the word ‘bank’ under the DTA.
Use of the words ‘bank’, ‘banker’ and ‘banking’ is restricted under the Banking (Prudential Supervision) Act 1989 (BPSA), to help the public identify which entities are subject to prudential regulation. When the DTA comes into full effect on 1 December 2028, all licensed deposit takers, including entities currently licensed as non-bank deposit takers (NBDTs), will be able to use these restricted words. Overseas banks that do not have a physical presence in New Zealand can continue to use restricted words, as is authorised under the DTA.
“We are satisfied that the DTA provides the necessary safeguards to extend the use of restricted words to all licensed deposit takers. This change supports improvements in the competitive landscape and a consistent approach across deposit takers, which was largely supported in consultation feedback,” says Acting Assistant Governor Financial Stability, Angus McGregor.
As well as introducing the Depositor Compensation Scheme, the DTA provides for new supervision powers and a framework for managing and resolving a deposit taker in financial distress. The DTA also gives RBNZ greater power to monitor deposit taker stability and step in if a deposit taker’s financial situation or business practices are putting depositors’ money, and New Zealand’s financial system, at risk.
“The DTA provides for closer regulation of all deposit takers and gives us new powers to make sure entities able to call themselves banks are doing the right things to keep depositors’ money safe,” Mr McGregor says.
Changes in the use of restricted words under the DTA
Currently registered banks (including registered branches of overseas banks) are permitted to use restricted words but licensed NBDTs cannot. Under the DTA, licensed deposit takers that were formerly licensed as NBDTs would have the option to rebrand as banks.
Currently overseas banks that do not have a place of business in New Zealand can use restricted words for certain wholesale activities. This will continue under the DTA, provided the overseas bank does not have a physical presence in New Zealand, only undertakes limited wholesale activities, and meets all other authorisation conditions.
Currently financial service providers that fall outside of RBNZ’s prudential regulatory perimeter cannot use restricted words. This will continue under the DTA.
More information
Deposit Takers Act information on the RBNZ website
2025 consultation materials and submissions on the Citizen Space website
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7. Employment and Law – PSA takes legal action to stop secure jobs turning into insecure work
June 3, 2026
Source: PSA statement follows:
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8. Legislation – Removing Te Tiriti principles will do lasting damage to public services – PSA
June 4, 2026
Source: PSA
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9. XTransfer Partners with BBVA
June 3, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2026 – XTransfer, the world’s leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, and BBVA, a global financial group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during Money20/20 Europe 2026 in Amsterdam to deepen cross-border payment infrastructure across Latin America and Europe.
Under the MOU, XTransfer and BBVA will combine their respective strengths to explore the delivery of integrated cross-border financial solutions, spanning FX conversion, local payments and cross-border payments across Latin America, Europe and Hong Kong SAR.
The parties will also explore leveraging technology and innovation, including APIs, digital platforms, collection solutions and virtual accounts, to support more automated, real-time and seamless FX conversion and transaction processing. By streamlining payment flows and improving operational connectivity, the collaboration is expected to enhance the scalability, efficiency and reliability of cross-border financial services for SMEs engaged in international trade.
In recent years, trade between China and Latin America has grown closer. XTransfer data shows that in 2025, payment collections from Latin America on its platform rose 94% y-o-y. Yet many SMEs still face major cross-border settlement hurdles, including slow onboarding, FX constraints, and complex compliance. The partnership between XTransfer and BBVA is structured to tackle these barriers directly.
For XTransfer, the partnership strengthens the coverage and depth of X-Net, its global unified B2B cross-border settlement and risk management network, in two of the most important regions for its SME clients. With Latin America emerging as a high-growth corridor for Chinese exporter settlements, BBVA’s strong presence across Latin America and Europe further strengthens XTransfer’s reach and competitive position.
With XTransfer’s network of more than 897,000 SME clients worldwide, the partnership also strengthens BBVA’s position in global payments and expands its ability to serve a broader, more diverse client base across multiple regions.
Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, “Latin America remains an active but underserved B2B trade corridor, where SMEs still encounter significant challenges. We are pleased to sign this MOU with BBVA, enabling us to leverage their expertise to bring X-Net’s infrastructure directly into the region. Together, we aim to simplify cross-border finance and improve the efficiency and inclusivity for global traders.”
Ksenia Nekrasova, Global Sector Co-Head of TMT at BBVA, said: “Beyond the growth in flows, we are seeing a shift in how our clients operate: digital platforms with global, real-time and highly integrated needs. This agreement allows us to anticipate that evolution, strengthening our capabilities in the TMT space and supporting these clients in their international expansion with solutions designed for their scale and complexity.”
https://www.xtransfer.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtransfer.cn
Hashtag: #XTransfer #BBVA #CrossborderPayments #SMEs
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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10. TrendAI™ Joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing
June 4, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Collaboration will support efforts to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities using advanced AI capabilities
As part of the program, TrendAI will use Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview to support the review and analysis of software code, helping threat intelligence researchers turn accelerated vulnerability discovery into coordinated disclosure, prioritized remediation, and measurable risk reduction through vulnerability shielding and virtual patching.
AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery. TrendAI views this as a positive signal for the industry – it is part of the broader, collaborative ecosystem TrendAI has been actively contributing to for decades alongside organizations like Anthropic.
Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI : “We’re aligned with Anthropic’s goals of using AI to make all software more secure. Organizations increasingly depend on software that operates at tremendous scale and supports critical business functions. Project Glasswing represents an important opportunity to explore how advanced AI can help software providers identify vulnerabilities earlier and improve the security and resilience of the systems customers depend on every day.”
TrendAI joins a growing community of organizations participating in Project Glasswing to better understand how frontier and advanced AI models can support defensive security efforts and improve the security of critical software infrastructure.
Insights gained through the program will contribute to informing the broader industry efforts to strengthen the security of the digital ecosystem.
https://www.trendaisecurity.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/trendai-security
https://x.com/trendaisecurity
https://www.facebook.com/trendaisecurity/
Hashtag: #trendai #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #trendaivisionone
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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