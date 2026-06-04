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Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will visit Australia this week for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting and a range of other high-level bilateral and business-focussed engagements.

“Australia is our only formal ally, our most important economic partner, the place a number of Kiwis call home, and a holiday destination for many of us,” Mr Luxon says.

“It’s critical we continue working closely with Australia in a more volatile and uncertain world, including as we navigate the current fuel and supply chain challenges.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Queensland to discuss how we can drive economic growth in both our economies and align our efforts in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

There will also be opportunities to discuss ways to strengthen trans-Tasman trade, and build on investment and innovation links with top business leaders through the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

Ahead of the Annual Leaders’ meeting, Mr Luxon will meet with Queensland Premier David Crisafulli and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Committee.

“As Queensland gears up to host the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, there will be plenty of opportunities for New Zealand businesses to get involved. I’m looking forward to discussing this with Premier Crisafulli and the Committee,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon departs for Australia tomorrow and returns on Saturday.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/pm-to-visit-australia-for-annual-leaders-meeting/