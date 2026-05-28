AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 1, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 1, 2026 – Full Text
1. King’s Birthday Honours recipients congratulated
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged the outstanding efforts of this year’s King’s Birthday Honours 2026 recipients.
“The achievements and service of every New Zealander honoured on this list have helped make our country a stronger, better place, and I would like to thank them for their contributions,” Mr Luxon says.
Among the 178 people being recognised, six have been appointed as Knights and Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Dr Paul Baker, Peter Boshier, Professor Emeritus James Chapman and David Ellis have been knighted.
“Sir Paul Baker was a foundation consultant anaesthetist at Starship Children’s Hospital and has contributed more than 40 years as an airway management specialist and paediatric anaesthetist. He is New Zealand’s leading authority on airway management and has personally trained more than 5,000 anaesthetists, emergency physicians and intensive-care doctors through his AirwaySkills training programme,” Mr Luxon says.
“Former Principal Family Court Judge and Chief Ombudsman Sir Peter Boshier has a legacy of upholding and strengthening the law. He was a judge and a Law Commissioner and, as New Zealand’s Chief Ombudsman, worked with government agencies to improve their practices and conduct. His commitment in this area has meant government information is more accessible and transparent.
“Sir James Chapman has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning in New Zealand, and internationally, since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research. His pioneering research has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of structured literacy approaches across New Zealand schools.
“Sir David Ellis has been recognised for his services to the thoroughbred industry and to philanthropy. He has developed world-class racing managers, trainers and jockeys. Sir David supports a range of local and national clubs, charities and organisations, from animal welfare to health and education, and contributes to disaster relief.”
Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata have been made Dames.
“Dame Susan Hassall, in her work with Hamilton Boys’ High School and the University of Waikato, has overseen a number of significant academic and sporting successes. Dame Susan continues to support community development projects and charities through her involvement with Momentum Waikato, Hospice Waikato Trust, and the Association of Boys’ Schools of New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.
“As a sociologist of education specialising in research on ethnic politics and curriculum knowledge in New Zealand, Dame Elizabeth Rata’s career spans five decades. Dame Elizabeth was a foundation member of Kura Kaupapa Māori in the 1980s and is recognised internationally for her work developing bilingual and immersion curriculum.
“Congratulations to all the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients. New Zealand is incredibly proud of you and stands alongside each of you in celebration.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/kings-birthday-honours-recipients-congratulated/
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2. McClay to chair formal UK, and OECD trade meetings
May 31, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay is heading to the United Kingdom to jointly Chair the NZ-UK FTA Trade Committee meeting and to Paris to Vice-Chair the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.
The visit coincides with the third anniversary of entry into force of the New Zealand-United Kingdom FTA, with two-way trade reaching a record $7.4 billion in 2025.
“Strong UK consumer demand for our premium products has driven a 75 per cent increase in total New Zealand exports to this market in the three years of our Agreement,” Mr McClay says.
“Last year alone, Kiwi goods exports to the UK rose over 22 per cent compared to 2024, with meat a key contributor to the growth. There was also a 28 per cent increase in business services exports.”
While in the UK, Mr McClay will meet with Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant.
Together with Secretary Kyle, Mr McClay will review the progress achieved in implementation of the NZ UK Free Trade Agreement at the Third Ministerial Meeting of the FTA Joint Committee.
In Paris, Mr McClay will Vice-Chair the annual OECD Economic and Trade Ministerial Council Meeting where he will lead discussions on the international trade environment and ways to support cross-border investment.
“The OECD is an important forum for New Zealand and like-minded partners to share our experience on common challenges, and benefit from world-class policy expertise and analysis.”
Mr McClay will also hold meetings with international counterparts while in Paris including from the EU, Canada, China and Germany.
“One in four New Zealand jobs depends on trade, and strengthening these relationships creates opportunities for Kiwi businesses, meaning higher incomes and more jobs.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/mcclay-to-chair-formal-uk-and-oecd-trade-meetings/
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3. Budget invests in Māori language and cultural capability
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is investing in te reo Māori by strengthening Māori broadcasting and supporting Māori cultural and creative capability, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.
Budget 2026 sets aside $48 million over the next four years to support the long-term sustainability of Māori broadcasting by helping Māori media organisations adapt to a changing digital environment, commission new te reo Māori content, develop talent and strengthen their capability.
The Budget also supports Te Māori Tū through $10 million of reprioritised funding, recognising growing international interest in Māori culture, creativity, and storytelling, and creating new opportunities for Māori artists, creatives, businesses, and exporters.
“Te Māori Tū builds on the legacy of historic Te Māori exhibition by supporting Māori cultural and creative capability internationally
“It reflects how culture and commerce can work together to distinguish New Zealand on the global stage, creating a unique point of difference that supports economic growth and broader opportunities for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand.
“Alongside Budget 2026 investments in schools to support Māori medium teaching, these initiatives support te reo Māori which is one of the great taonga of this country,” Tama Potaka says.
“Our language connects us to our history, our identity, our whenua, and to one another.
“Budget 2026 invests in ensuring te reo Māori remains strong, visible and enduring for future generations.
“The investment in Māori broadcasting focuses on supporting the people and organisations already doing the work to grow te reo Māori and connect with audiences in modern and evolving ways.
“Māori broadcasting and storytelling play an important role in strengthening cultural confidence, creating opportunities across Māori creative industries, and sharing uniquely Māori perspectives with audiences.
“Te Māori Tū builds on the legacy of Te Māori Manaaki Taonga Trust supporting new opportunities for Māori artists, creatives, businesses, and exporters to share Māori culture and creativity with audiences here in Aotearoa and around the world.
“Together, these investments support Māori language, cultural storytelling, and creative capability and help create pathways for Māori storytelling, creativity, and cultural connections.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-invests-in-maori-language-and-cultural-capability/
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4. Government clears the way to automate decisions about people’s survival
May 29, 2026
Source: Green Party
The Green Party is condemning the Government’s move to hand decisions on benefits over to automated systems, warning it will leave more people in hardship without the support they are legally entitled to.
“Handing decisions about people’s ability to survive to a machine is a deliberate choice to make it harder for people to get the help they need,” says Green Party social development spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.
The Social Security (Modernisation) Amendment Bill will be introduced today for its first reading. The Bill enables the broad use of automated decision making (ADM) for any and all decisions on benefits.
“We have seen where automating welfare decisions leads. Australia’s robodebt scheme destroyed livelihoods, drove people into debt they did not owe, and left thousands without their legal entitlements. There is no reason to repeat that here.”
“A computer cannot see the unique circumstances or humanity of someone in poverty. It cannot weigh up what a whānau needs to put food on the table this week, or whether the rules even fit the situation in front of it. It cannot weigh the consequences on someone’s life if assistance is declined. That judgement is what frontline case workers exist to provide.”
“If anything, this Government should be boosting the frontline workers and income support so people can actually get the support they need. Stripping human judgement out of these decisions will only deepen the harm.”
“You cannot algorithm or AI your way out of poverty. You can only fund the people, the services and the support that actually get whānau through,” says Menéndez March.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/government-clears-the-way-to-automate-decisions-about-peoples-survival/
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5. ECE funding to provide sector instant relief
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Associate Education Minister David Seymour has today announced that financial relief for early childhood education (ECE) services will come in July 2026, instead of January 2027.
“There are few things as important to Kiwi parents as affordable and quality ECE for their children,” Mr Seymour says.
Most ECE services will receive a 1.5 percent increase to their subsidy rates. The increase applies from July 2026 but typically isn’t received by services till the following January. This year, however, services will receive the increase from July. The increased rates would provide the ECE sector with an additional $40 million each year.
“ECE in New Zealand should be affordable, high quality, and accessible. New Zealand’s future relies on it,” Mr Seymour says.
“The sector has told me that rising costs are getting in the way of those goals.
“When ECE services face cost pressures they have two options; pass costs on to parents, or give up features of their service that are no longer financially viable. Neither of those options are good enough for Kiwi families.
“ECE services shouldn’t have to make either of those decisions. That’s why we brought forward support. Usually it would come in January 2027, but we recognise the urgency. Services will get it in July 2026.
“We have also reformed ECE sector regulations to raise the quality of ECE and make it more affordable.
“Last year we completed the ECE Sector Review to reduce compliance costs but keep children’s safety at the forefront. The Review instigated 15 changes to make it easier to open and run high-quality centres. This leads to more choice and better access for parents.
“The Ministry for Regulation went straight to the source and asked the sector what’s increasing costs and limiting competition. These changes are based on feedback from providers around the country who say they’ve been frustrated by unclear rules, conflicting advice from different agencies, and unnecessary red tape.”
The changes include:
Reducing the number of licensing criteria by almost 20 per cent, and simplifying 58 of them to reduce unnecessary compliance for services and give them greater flexibility.
Establishing a new Director of Regulation and moving regulatory functions from the Ministry of Education to ERO to improve oversight.
Introducing graduated enforcement tools to respond more appropriately to breaches of the new licensing criteria. The only enforcement tools previously available couldn’t manage minor breaches and didn’t facilitate early intervention. There will no longer be high-stakes open-or-shut rules that create anxiety, and strain relationships between regulators and centre operators.
“These reforms make it easier to open and run high-quality centres, which means more choice and better access for parents. This is part of the Government’s wider commitment to smarter, more effective regulation that encourages growth,” Mr Seymour says.
To help ease the pressures placed on families by rising costs this Government has also introduced FamilyBoost which has so far provided more than 92,000 families with up to $120 a week towards ECE costs.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/ece-funding-to-provide-sector-instant-relief/
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6. Building a more secure future for New Zealand
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 demonstrates the economic and fiscal discipline needed to steer New Zealand through an uncertain global environment and into a brighter, more secure future, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.
“Against a challenging global backdrop, we are staying the course on responsible fiscal repair while supporting economic growth to create jobs and lift wages,” Mr Luxon says.
“Budget forecasts show New Zealand returning to surplus a year earlier than expected, $6 billion less borrowing than previously forecast and economic growth averaging 2.7 per cent despite international volatility and unrest.
“The growing economy is expected to create 220,000 more jobs over the next four years, with wages outstripping inflation over that period. This means more opportunities for Kiwis, and greater choices about what to do with your hard-earned money.
“The global fuel crisis has affected most households and businesses. While the challenges remain, the positive outlook shows the Government’s economic programme is helping ensure New Zealand is well-positioned for the future.
“At a time when many Kiwis are making careful choices with their budgets, the Government must do the same. New Zealand cannot tax, borrow and spend its way out of every challenge.
“We have made $50 billion of savings across three Budgets, and this year have redirected investment to new roads to help boost economic growth, to Police to crack down on crime, to schools so our kids are taught the basics brilliantly, and to the health system to ensure people get care when they need it.
“This financial discipline translates into real economic security, with Budget 2026 rebuilding New Zealand’s financial buffers. Without a responsible path back to surplus, Kiwis would face the real risk of higher debt, higher interest rates and higher taxes.
“Budget 2026 is all part of our plan to fix the basics and build the future, to create a more secure future for all Kiwis no matter what the global environment brings.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/building-a-more-secure-future-for-new-zealand/
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7. Budget 2026 doesn’t move the dial on child poverty rates – CPAG
May 28, 2026
Source: Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG)
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8. Māori recognised in King’s Birthday Honours 2026
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora a mua – Those who lead give sight to those who follow, those who follow give life to those who lead.
Māori recipients recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2026 reflect decades of leadership, service, and commitment to strengthening Māori communities, language, education, and governance, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.
“These recipients represent the strength of Māori leadership across many fields, including education, governance, language revitalisation, and community development,” Mr Potaka says.
“Their service reflects a deep commitment to whānau, hapū, iwi, and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.”
Māori honoured this year include Companions, Officers, and Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit whose mahi has made a lasting contribution to our country.
Emeritus Professor Pare Keiha – Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)
“Professor Pare Keiha has dedicated decades to advancing Māori education and leadership, helping shape pathways for Māori achievement within tertiary education and governance.
“His contribution to Māori development, language, and academic excellence has influenced generations of tauira, educators, and leaders across Aotearoa New Zealand.”
Rahera Shortland – Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)
“Rahera Shortland has played a significant role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori through education, teaching, and community leadership over many decades.
“Her contribution through Te Ātaarangi and Māori language revitalisation has strengthened intergenerational transmission of te reo Māori both here and internationally.”
Terry Nicholas – Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
“Terry Nicholas has provided long-standing leadership within Murihiku, supporting Māori development, governance capability, and opportunities for future generations.
“His work has strengthened community wellbeing, regional development, and pathways for rangatahi leadership and participation.
“While it is my privilege to acknowledge these recipients, they also represent the many Māori who quietly contribute every day to strengthening Aotearoa New Zealand and supporting future generations.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/maori-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours-2026/
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9. Budget 2026 – Govt failure to properly tax major banks leaves much needed revenue on the table
May 28, 2026
The Government has chosen to make cuts to public services that ordinary working households rely upon, rather than tackling the real challenges of filling the gaps in how we tax excessive corporate profits and wealth. In particular, the failure to adopt a banking levy, supported by a majority of the public, reveals the Government’s priorities.
“The Government’s failure to advance a levy on big banks shows that the Minister of Finance is more interested in keeping the Big 4 Australian owned banks on side than reining in the excessive profits they’re taking from the NZ economy and shoring up our resilience to any future banking failures,” said Kate Stone, Better Taxes for a Better Future spokesperson.
“While the “Prudential Regulation and Supervision” measure is welcome, it will only raise $68.1m in 2027-28, which will go to the Commerce Commission, and does not address the enormous profits banks are making in New Zealand.”
“The Big 4 Australian-owned banks are making enormous profits out of NZ. Their New Zealand profits increased by 25% in real terms over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, ordinary people are struggling to put food on the table,” said Stone.
“The irony is that the Australian owned banks are paying a full bank levy in their own country, but not here. Polling we commissioned from Talbot Mills, released earlier this week, showed widespread support for a banking levy in New Zealand. So it is disappointing that the Government lacked the courage to match what the Australian Government put in place years ago.”
“If we had adopted a levy like Australia that would have generated $275-300 million, and if we’d also adopted an excess profits surcharge as in the UK that would have generated at least a further $250 million. This is revenue that could fund the cost of increasing the housing supplement, without raising the rents for social housing tenants. Or better yet, could be used to build more social housing units. The Government is leaving this much needed revenue on the table,” said Stone.
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10. Financial industry to bear the cost for regulation
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 introduces a new prudential levy on banks, non‑bank deposit takers, insurers, and other financial market participants to help cover the costs of services provided by the Reserve Bank, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“This mirrors the approach taken by the Financial Markets Authority and the Commerce Commission which fund much of their activity through levies on financial market participants.
“It is also consistent with international practice in countries like Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
“This levy will ensure the cost of regulation and supervision is borne by financial market players rather than taxpayers.
“The prudential levy is estimated to recover around $209 million over the next four years. The levy will be paid to the Reserve Bank, with the revenue returned to the Government through an increased dividend.
“In a more unstable world, it’s important we strengthen the financial system, so it keeps working for Kiwis when times get tough.
“The Reserve Bank will commence consultation with the sector following the Budget. Cabinet is aiming to make decisions early 2027 with a view to the levy being introduced mid-2027.”
Notes to editors:
New Zealand’s financial services industry is large and profitable.
The revenue from the new levy will be less than 1 per cent of the total profits of the big four banks alone.
The Reserve Bank’s prudential responsibilities include:
Licensing entities to operate in New Zealand.
Developing and issuing prudential requirements imposed on regulated entities.
Monitoring the financial health of regulated entities and supervising them to ensure compliance with prudential requirements.
Taking enforcement action against entities that breach their requirements.
Crisis management and resolution of entities in financial distress.
The levy will apply to deposit takers, insurers and financial market infrastructure providers.
Deposit Takers: There are currently 27 registered banks and 14 licensed non-bank deposit takers in New Zealand
Insurers: There are currently 81 licensed insurers in New Zealand, operating across the general, life, and health insurance markets.
Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs): There are currently five designated FMIs, which arrange and provide for the clearing, settlement and recording of financial transactions like payments, securities, and derivatives.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/financial-industry-to-bear-the-cost-for-regulation/
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