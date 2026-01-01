King’s Birthday Honours recipients congratulated

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Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged the outstanding efforts of this year’s King’s Birthday Honours 2026 recipients.

“The achievements and service of every New Zealander honoured on this list have helped make our country a stronger, better place, and I would like to thank them for their contributions,” Mr Luxon says.

Among the 178 people being recognised, six have been appointed as Knights and Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Dr Paul Baker, Peter Boshier, Professor Emeritus James Chapman and David Ellis have been knighted.

“Sir Paul Baker was a foundation consultant anaesthetist at Starship Children’s Hospital and has contributed more than 40 years as an airway management specialist and paediatric anaesthetist. He is New Zealand’s leading authority on airway management and has personally trained more than 5,000 anaesthetists, emergency physicians and intensive-care doctors through his AirwaySkills training programme,” Mr Luxon says.

“Former Principal Family Court Judge and Chief Ombudsman Sir Peter Boshier has a legacy of upholding and strengthening the law. He was a judge and a Law Commissioner and, as New Zealand’s Chief Ombudsman, worked with government agencies to improve their practices and conduct. His commitment in this area has meant government information is more accessible and transparent.

“Sir James Chapman has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning in New Zealand, and internationally, since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research. His pioneering research has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of structured literacy approaches across New Zealand schools.

“Sir David Ellis has been recognised for his services to the thoroughbred industry and to philanthropy. He has developed world-class racing managers, trainers and jockeys. Sir David supports a range of local and national clubs, charities and organisations, from animal welfare to health and education, and contributes to disaster relief.”

Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata have been made Dames.

“Dame Susan Hassall, in her work with Hamilton Boys’ High School and the University of Waikato, has overseen a number of significant academic and sporting successes. Dame Susan continues to support community development projects and charities through her involvement with Momentum Waikato, Hospice Waikato Trust, and the Association of Boys’ Schools of New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“As a sociologist of education specialising in research on ethnic politics and curriculum knowledge in New Zealand, Dame Elizabeth Rata’s career spans five decades. Dame Elizabeth was a foundation member of Kura Kaupapa Māori in the 1980s and is recognised internationally for her work developing bilingual and immersion curriculum.

“Congratulations to all the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients. New Zealand is incredibly proud of you and stands alongside each of you in celebration.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/kings-birthday-honours-recipients-congratulated/