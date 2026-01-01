Māori recognised in King’s Birthday Honours 2026

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Source: New Zealand Government

Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora a mua – Those who lead give sight to those who follow, those who follow give life to those who lead.

Māori recipients recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2026 reflect decades of leadership, service, and commitment to strengthening Māori communities, language, education, and governance, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

“These recipients represent the strength of Māori leadership across many fields, including education, governance, language revitalisation, and community development,” Mr Potaka says.

“Their service reflects a deep commitment to whānau, hapū, iwi, and communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Māori honoured this year include Companions, Officers, and Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit whose mahi has made a lasting contribution to our country.

Emeritus Professor Pare Keiha – Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)

“Professor Pare Keiha has dedicated decades to advancing Māori education and leadership, helping shape pathways for Māori achievement within tertiary education and governance.

“His contribution to Māori development, language, and academic excellence has influenced generations of tauira, educators, and leaders across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Rahera Shortland – Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)

“Rahera Shortland has played a significant role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori through education, teaching, and community leadership over many decades.

“Her contribution through Te Ātaarangi and Māori language revitalisation has strengthened intergenerational transmission of te reo Māori both here and internationally.”

Terry Nicholas – Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

“Terry Nicholas has provided long-standing leadership within Murihiku, supporting Māori development, governance capability, and opportunities for future generations.

“His work has strengthened community wellbeing, regional development, and pathways for rangatahi leadership and participation.

“While it is my privilege to acknowledge these recipients, they also represent the many Māori who quietly contribute every day to strengthening Aotearoa New Zealand and supporting future generations.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/maori-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours-2026/