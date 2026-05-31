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Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay is heading to the United Kingdom to jointly Chair the NZ-UK FTA Trade Committee meeting and to Paris to Vice-Chair the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

The visit coincides with the third anniversary of entry into force of the New Zealand-United Kingdom FTA, with two-way trade reaching a record $7.4 billion in 2025.

“Strong UK consumer demand for our premium products has driven a 75 per cent increase in total New Zealand exports to this market in the three years of our Agreement,” Mr McClay says.

“Last year alone, Kiwi goods exports to the UK rose over 22 per cent compared to 2024, with meat a key contributor to the growth. There was also a 28 per cent increase in business services exports.”

While in the UK, Mr McClay will meet with Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Minister of State for Trade Chris Bryant.

Together with Secretary Kyle, Mr McClay will review the progress achieved in implementation of the NZ UK Free Trade Agreement at the Third Ministerial Meeting of the FTA Joint Committee.

In Paris, Mr McClay will Vice-Chair the annual OECD Economic and Trade Ministerial Council Meeting where he will lead discussions on the international trade environment and ways to support cross-border investment.

“The OECD is an important forum for New Zealand and like-minded partners to share our experience on common challenges, and benefit from world-class policy expertise and analysis.”

Mr McClay will also hold meetings with international counterparts while in Paris including from the EU, Canada, China and Germany.

“One in four New Zealand jobs depends on trade, and strengthening these relationships creates opportunities for Kiwi businesses, meaning higher incomes and more jobs.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/mcclay-to-chair-formal-uk-and-oecd-trade-meetings/