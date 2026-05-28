PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 31, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 31, 2026 – Full Text
1. Leading UK school group to establish Phuket campus as international school demand grows beyond Bangkok
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Recognised as Independent Secondary School of the Year 2026, NLCS will bring its academic model to Cherng Talay through a new day and boarding school for families across Thailand and the region
<figure data-width="100%" data-caption="(Top row, from left to right) Mr Varis Chirayus, Deputy Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Ali Aliev, Director of Business Development of NLCS Internationa(Bottom row,from left to right) Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International.” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”5.5″> (Top row, from left to right) Mr Varis Chirayus, Deputy Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Ali Aliev, Director of Business Development of NLCS Internationa(Bottom row,from left to right) Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International. Founded in 1850 by educational pioneer Frances Mary Buss, North London Collegiate School is one of the United Kingdom’s most respected and most successful independent schools. In The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026, NLCS was named Independent Secondary School of the Year, Independent International Baccalaureate School of the Year and Independent Secondary School of the Year in London. In the accompanying league tables, NLCS was ranked the number one girls’ school in the UK, gaining second place for all schools in London and third place for all schools nationally. Serving students from Early Years to Year 13, NLCS Phuket will be developed as a premium co-ed day and boarding school in Cherng Talay, one of Phuket’s fastest-growing residential districts. The school is planned for Thai, expatriate and internationally mobile families seeking a rigorous British education in Phuket, with boarding provision for students from across Thailand and the wider region. The agreement was formalised at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, with Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International, and Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket, signing on behalf of the two organisations. “For many families, Phuket already offers an exceptional quality of life, but there has been a clear gap in the market for a highly academic school with a direct connection to one of the UK’s leading educational institutions,” said Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group. “As a Phuket-based family business, we see education as a natural part of the island’s next stage of growth. Our aim is to help make Phuket a more complete place to live, learn and build community. NLCS International works with partners around the world to develop schools that reflect the founding school’s educational philosophy: academic ambition, pastoral care that is tailored to the individual, and a vibrant co-curricular life. Its family of schools includes NLCS Jeju, NLCS Dubai, NLCS (Singapore), NLCS Kobe and NLCS Hong Kong (opening 2027). “NLCS Phuket represents an important new chapter for our international family of schools,” said Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International. “Our aim is to deliver an education that develops scholarship, in a joyful and exciting environment, that celebrates every individual for who they are, and that is rooted in a genuine love of learning. This is not simply a well-known name above the door. The strength of NLCS lies in the authentic connection between our schools, the quality and depth of our academic support, and our shared belief that happy, confident students are best placed to achieve exceptional outcomes.” Boarding will be a central part of the NLCS Phuket offer, giving families access to an NLCS education without having to send their children abroad. It also strengthens Phuket’s appeal as a regional education base, allowing students to remain closer to family, home markets and Asia’s major travel hubs. The school is expected to open with capacity for around 1,000 students, with scope to grow to approximately 1,500 over time. Planned facilities include boarding provision, dedicated junior and senior school spaces, science and technology facilities, a 50-metre swimming pool, sports hall, covered tennis courts and football pitches. The announcement comes as Thailand’s international education sector continues to expand beyond Bangkok. Kasikorn Research Centre expects Thailand’s international school business to grow by 9.7% in 2025, while international student numbers are projected to increase by 8.3%. The research also notes that international schools are likely to expand further beyond the capital, with Phuket named among the key provincial markets. For Phuket, the arrival of a leading day and boarding school adds another layer to the island’s family infrastructure. International schools help attract long-stay residents, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, while supporting demand across housing, hospitality, retail, transport, local services and employment. Mr Chirayus continued: “Top schools create communities around them. We have seen this in places such as Dubai and Jeju, where education has played an important role in shaping internationally minded residential destinations. With NLCS Phuket, we want to support the development of Phuket as an educational centre of excellence for the region.” NLCS Phuket will maintain close links with the wider NLCS family of schools, with support from NLCS International in school design, curriculum development, recruitment, teacher training, academic planning and quality assurance. Further details on admissions, opening timelines and campus development will be announced in due course. For any enquiries, please direct your email to: enquiries@nlcs-phuket.com For more information, please visit http://www.nlcs-phuket.com Hashtag: #NLCSPhuket The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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(Top row, from left to right) Mr Varis Chirayus, Deputy Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Ali Aliev, Director of Business Development of NLCS Internationa(Bottom row,from left to right) Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket; Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International.
Founded in 1850 by educational pioneer Frances Mary Buss, North London Collegiate School is one of the United Kingdom’s most respected and most successful independent schools. In The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2026, NLCS was named Independent Secondary School of the Year, Independent International Baccalaureate School of the Year and Independent Secondary School of the Year in London. In the accompanying league tables, NLCS was ranked the number one girls’ school in the UK, gaining second place for all schools in London and third place for all schools nationally.
Serving students from Early Years to Year 13, NLCS Phuket will be developed as a premium co-ed day and boarding school in Cherng Talay, one of Phuket’s fastest-growing residential districts. The school is planned for Thai, expatriate and internationally mobile families seeking a rigorous British education in Phuket, with boarding provision for students from across Thailand and the wider region.
The agreement was formalised at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, with Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International, and Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group and NLCS Phuket, signing on behalf of the two organisations.
“For many families, Phuket already offers an exceptional quality of life, but there has been a clear gap in the market for a highly academic school with a direct connection to one of the UK’s leading educational institutions,” said Mr Naruj Chirayus, Managing Director of VLC Group. “As a Phuket-based family business, we see education as a natural part of the island’s next stage of growth. Our aim is to help make Phuket a more complete place to live, learn and build community.
NLCS International works with partners around the world to develop schools that reflect the founding school’s educational philosophy: academic ambition, pastoral care that is tailored to the individual, and a vibrant co-curricular life. Its family of schools includes NLCS Jeju, NLCS Dubai, NLCS (Singapore), NLCS Kobe and NLCS Hong Kong (opening 2027).
“NLCS Phuket represents an important new chapter for our international family of schools,” said Mr Daniel Lewis, Managing Director of NLCS International. “Our aim is to deliver an education that develops scholarship, in a joyful and exciting environment, that celebrates every individual for who they are, and that is rooted in a genuine love of learning. This is not simply a well-known name above the door. The strength of NLCS lies in the authentic connection between our schools, the quality and depth of our academic support, and our shared belief that happy, confident students are best placed to achieve exceptional outcomes.”
Boarding will be a central part of the NLCS Phuket offer, giving families access to an NLCS education without having to send their children abroad. It also strengthens Phuket’s appeal as a regional education base, allowing students to remain closer to family, home markets and Asia’s major travel hubs.
The school is expected to open with capacity for around 1,000 students, with scope to grow to approximately 1,500 over time. Planned facilities include boarding provision, dedicated junior and senior school spaces, science and technology facilities, a 50-metre swimming pool, sports hall, covered tennis courts and football pitches.
The announcement comes as Thailand’s international education sector continues to expand beyond Bangkok. Kasikorn Research Centre expects Thailand’s international school business to grow by 9.7% in 2025, while international student numbers are projected to increase by 8.3%. The research also notes that international schools are likely to expand further beyond the capital, with Phuket named among the key provincial markets.
For Phuket, the arrival of a leading day and boarding school adds another layer to the island’s family infrastructure. International schools help attract long-stay residents, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, while supporting demand across housing, hospitality, retail, transport, local services and employment.
Mr Chirayus continued: “Top schools create communities around them. We have seen this in places such as Dubai and Jeju, where education has played an important role in shaping internationally minded residential destinations. With NLCS Phuket, we want to support the development of Phuket as an educational centre of excellence for the region.”
NLCS Phuket will maintain close links with the wider NLCS family of schools, with support from NLCS International in school design, curriculum development, recruitment, teacher training, academic planning and quality assurance.
Further details on admissions, opening timelines and campus development will be announced in due course. For any enquiries, please direct your email to: enquiries@nlcs-phuket.com
For more information, please visit http://www.nlcs-phuket.com
Hashtag: #NLCSPhuket
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Budget delivers $7 billion capital investment boost
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A $7 billion capital investment in Budget 2026 will strengthen the resilience of New Zealand’s infrastructure and support thousands of jobs, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop say.
“Thanks to the Government’s careful management of the country’s finances, new funding is able to be invested in hospitals, schools, roads, rail, defence capability, social housing and local infrastructure,” Nicola Willis says.
The Budget infrastructure package includes funding for:
a new 158-bed tower block at Whangārei Hospital
design and enabling works for redevelopments at Tauranga, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North regional hospitals
the redevelopment of up to 10 schools, the acquisition of land for future school sites in high growth areas such as Queenstown, and the construction of up to 232 new classrooms
the next stage of the Waikato expressway
a suite of transport resilience projects
renewing and upgrading the rail network
up to an additional 2250 social homes
new courthouses in Rotorua; and
new police stations in Greymouth and Whanganui
upgraded Defence training facilities and modern homes for defence personnel; and
critical maintenance to extend the life of the navy’s frigates
“New Zealanders deserve public infrastructure that is safe, modern and fit for purpose.
“They expect to be able to get to work on reliable roads and rail, send their kids to good schools, access quality healthcare, and know the country is prepared for an uncertain future,” Nicola Willis says.
Chris Bishop says Budget 2026 invests in the infrastructure New Zealand needs.
“It will help to build a more resilient New Zealand that is better prepared for global economic shocks, natural disasters, and population growth.
The $7 billion of new capital spending in the Budget is offset by $1.3 billion of savings, for a net capital impact package of $5.7 billion.
“The Infrastructure Commission estimates that every billion dollars of infrastructure investment a year supports about 4500 jobs. Based on this rule of thumb, the Budget’s investments will support thousands of jobs in trades, construction and more.
“Part of the investment has been funded by making better use of the Crown’s balance sheet.
“The planned early monetisation of the Crown’s Chorus debt is expected to free up hundreds of millions of dollars of capital which will go right back into schools, hospitals, and roads. This is a practical example of how responsible asset recycling can help us build the future and grow the economy.
“As a small trading nation at the bottom of the world, New Zealand cannot afford to be complacent about resilience.
“Communities deserve public infrastructure that is safe, modern and fit for purpose. These investments will support frontline services and improve resilience in regional New Zealand.
“Budget 2026 is focused on practical investments that strengthen New Zealand’s resilience, support economic growth, and improve the everyday lives of New Zealanders,” Chris Bishop says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-delivers-7-billion-capital-investment-boost/
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3. ONYX Hospitality Group Advances Quality-Led Growth Across Asia-Pacific Through a Disciplined and Strategic Portfolio Expansion Approach
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Asia Pacific specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, reaffirms its strategic direction at a time of transition within the travel and tourism industry, placing greater emphasis on the quality of growth rather than the sheer scale of asset expansion.
For ONYX Hospitality Group, growth does not simply mean opening more hotels across multiple destinations. It requires a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem — from demand structures and traveller behaviour to urban development trends and long-term economic fundamentals — before committing to new investments or management agreements.
With more than six decades of experience in hospitality, the Group positions itself as a strategic partner, working alongside investors to evaluate both opportunities and risks. The focus remains on building resilient, sustainable growth rather than pursuing short-term, volume-driven expansion.
Mr. Kashyap Vora, Senior Vice President – Investments & Business Development, ONYX Hospitality Group, commented on the industry overview: “The hospitality sector across Asia-Pacific is entering an increasingly sophisticated phase that demands greater rigour, strategic discipline, and market discernment. Investment decisions today can no longer be driven solely by short-term tourism recovery metrics or occupancy performance. Instead, they must be underpinned by a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem, encompassing infrastructure development, business expansion, consumption trends, and the evolving dynamics of international travel flows”
“Portfolio expansion is no longer about the number of hotels within a network; it is about strategic curation of a resilient portfolio that contributes meaningfully to profitability and delivers long-term value accretion for all stakeholders. Each project must play a clearly defined role within the broader portfolio — whether through risk diversification, return enhancement, strategic value creation or long-term scalability. Sustainable growth therefore requires disciplined investment selection, deep market insight, and alignment with the organisation’s long-term strategic vision”
He further emphasised that this approach aligns closely with ONYX Hospitality Group’s long-term vision of delivering sustainable, quality-driven growth through a tailored approach to each project. This includes careful consideration of investment structures, partnership models, and brand positioning to ensure strategic relevance, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation.
“We prioritise partnerships with like-minded investors and owners who share our vision, values, and commitment to quality” he added. “Hotel development is inherently a long-term commitment. Alignment on quality standards, risk management, and growth objectives is essential to delivering sustainable profitability, creating enduring value, and achieving long-term success for all stakeholders.”
Drawing on over six decades of market expertise and consumer insight, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to refine a portfolio strategy built on strong alignment between destination, brand and business partner.
Currently, the Group operates 49 properties and projects across seven strategic destinations in Asia-Pacific. By 2030, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to expand its portfolio to over 75 properties across the Asia-Pacific region. This growth will be achieved through disciplined project selection and collaboration with partners who share the Group’s long-term vision — ensuring that every investment delivers both strategic and financial value.
As the company approaches its 60th anniversary milestone in 2026, ONYX Hospitality Group remains firmly committed to quality-led expansion, underpinned by disciplined risk management and prudent governance. The Group continues to strengthen confidence among investors, owners and partners across all markets in which it operates, laying the foundation for sustained, long-term growth in the decade ahead.
For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com
Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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4. Bracell Exceeds Female Entrepreneurship Target and Reaches 73% of Projects Led by Women
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Company brings forward its Bracell 2030 target and strengthens social impact through income generation and female empowerment in local communities
The results are part of Bracell’s 2025 Sustainability Report, which consolidates the company’s performance under its Bracell 2030 strategy, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The female entrepreneurship target is part of the Empowering Lives pillar, which focuses on income generation, productive inclusion, and strengthening women’s leadership in the territories where the company operates.
The supported projects include small businesses, cooperatives, and local enterprises that receive technical training, access to support networks, and encouragement to formalise their operations. The early achievement of the target reflects both the expansion and the growing maturity of these initiatives over recent years.
“The Bracell 2030 Plan reflects our long-term commitment to a development model that combines environmental responsibility, social impact, and sustainable growth. Progress in female entrepreneurship demonstrates our ability to generate structural and lasting impact in communities”
In 2025, Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, invested BRL 9.9 million in social projects, benefiting more than 159,000 people through initiatives focused on education, income generation, and citizenship, according to the 2025 Sustainability Report.
Dona Della and Social Transformation
The main driver of this impact is Dona Della, a Bracell Social project focused on fostering financial autonomy and boosting women-led businesses. In 2026, the programme reaches its third edition, expanding its reach to additional municipalities. With applications opening on May 20, the initiative will operate this year across two main pillars:
The first pillar consists of a hybrid training programme developed in partnership with Rede Mulher Empreendedora, offering individual mentoring sessions and potential access to seed capital. The second pillar, Dona Della Impulsiona, is an acceleration programme carried out in partnership with SEBRAE for participants who have completed the initial training. It provides consultancy support, networking opportunities, and participation in trade fairs and business events.
According to Francine Toledo Mendonça, Social Responsibility Coordinator at Bracell, the project offers not only a structured learning pathway for women entrepreneurs but also an essential support network for business growth. “Dona Della aims to broaden horizons, unlock potential, and create concrete opportunities for these women to move forward with greater confidence and autonomy in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. More than accelerating businesses, we are strengthening stories, trajectories, and new beginnings. Our commitment is that each woman recognises herself as the protagonist of her own journey,” she emphasises.
Stories That Reflect Impact
Marta Rocha, 53, originally from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, moved to the interior of São Paulo State in search of better living conditions and found a new opportunity through entrepreneurship. After years working in various roles, she learned how to sew through professional training projects and began doing small alterations with a simple sewing machine. “I bought my first machine for BRL 158, and I will never forget that,” she recalls.
Participating in Dona Della, a Bracell-supported entrepreneurial training initiative focused on women’s development in local communities, marked a turning point. Even though she did not win the award in the 2024 edition, Marta says she gained something even more valuable: knowledge and confidence. She expanded her activities, participated in business fairs and events—such as Facilpa and initiatives supported by Bracell—and structured her own business.
Today, Marta owns three industrial sewing machines and an overlock machine, produces her own pieces, and plans to expand her atelier, including organising a fashion show featuring dresses from her own brand, Marta Rocha. “My emotional and financial life was transformed. Today, I can see a future that once seemed impossible,” she says.
Selma Arantes, a retired teacher, found a fresh start through handicrafts. Inspired by her mother, who also produced handmade items, she began making cloth dolls after retirement. What initially started as an emotional activity took on new meaning when she decided to invest in professional development.
By participating in Dona Della and other training initiatives in partnership with Bracell and Sebrae, Selma developed skills in management, planning, and brand positioning. She formalised her business as a micro-entrepreneur and structured her operations, resulting in approximately 80% financial growth in 2025. “I learned to recognise the value of my work and to position myself as a professional. It is never too late to learn and start again,” she highlights.
Launched in 2023, Bracell 2030 brings together 14 goals across four pillars: Climate Action; Sustainable Landscapes and Biodiversity; Promoting Sustainable Growth; and Empowering Lives, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shared value creation and sustainable development.
https://www.bracell.com
Hashtag: #RGE #Bracell #Brazil #femaleentrepreneurship #SDG #socialimpact
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Government Super Fund contributions increase
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Government contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund are forecast to total $3.1 billion over the next four years, $2.2 billion more than expected at the Half Year Update in December, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“The Government’s Super Fund contributions are set by a legislated formula and rise from $562 million next financial year to just over $1 billion in 2029/30,” Nicola Willis says.
“Updated population projections, new inflation forecasts and other changes to formula inputs mean we are continuing to make contributions over the next few years, rather than drawing down from the Fund as expected in last year’s Budget.
“One significant change is the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation lowering their assumption of long-term expected returns from 7.8 to 7.2 per cent.
“This reflects their view that, with global equity markets at historically high levels, future returns will likely be weaker compared to recent years.”
These higher contributions are included in the Treasury’s fiscal forecasts. Super Fund contributions are capital investments that add to government debt but do not count against the Budget capital allowance.
“Withdrawals from the Super Fund are now expected from 2054 onwards, to help meet the future costs of New Zealand Superannuation.
“In the meantime, Budget forecasts show the cost of New Zealand Superannuation growing rapidly as the population ages, from $24.7 billion in the current financial year to $31.2 billion in 2029/30,” Nicola Willis says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/government-super-fund-contributions-increase/
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6. Preparing before disaster strikes
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Communities vulnerable to severe weather and natural hazards will benefit from major new investments in Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.
“The Budget invests in stronger infrastructure, better hazard information, smarter emergency management systems, and improved financial preparedness,” Nicola Willis says.
“We can’t stop severe weather events from happening, but we can be much better prepared for them.
“Budget 2026 backs practical measures to keep communities connected, protect important roads and infrastructure, improve our understanding of natural hazards, and reduce long-term costs to taxpayers.”
Chris Bishop says funding of $400 million has been set aside for state highway resilience projects to help keep critical routes open during and after severe weather events.
“We know where many of the weak points on the network are. This investment allows us to strengthen them before roads fail, rather than repeatedly paying to rebuild them afterwards.
“Projects funded through the package include resilience improvements on SH2 through the Waioweka Gorge, SH3 through the Awakino Gorge, SH25 around the Coromandel, SH60 over Tākaka Hill, SH6 between Cromwell and Kingston and between Haast and Hāwea, and SH94 between Milford and Te Anau, among others.
“These are roads that communities, freight operators and tourists rely on every day. When they close, the impacts are felt far beyond the immediate area.
“The Government is also investing in better hazard information across the country, including the development of the first New Zealand Flood Map.
“Over time, this will provide property-level flood risk information to help councils, communities, infrastructure providers and property owners better understand flood risk and make smarter long-term decisions.”
Nicola Willis says new funding will also modernise emergency management systems so emergency responders and decision-makers can access the same real-time information during emergencies, helping them respond faster and coordinate more effectively.
“That includes live information such as hazard maps, evacuation information, infrastructure outages and available emergency resources.
“The package also includes funding to investigate smarter and more cost-effective ways for the Crown to insure infrastructure risks and reduce long-term costs to taxpayers.
“That work will look at how the Government better understands risks to public infrastructure, including where insurance, resilience upgrades, or other approaches offer the best long-term value.
“Too often, governments end up paying more after disasters because risks weren’t properly understood or investments weren’t made early enough. Better planning and smarter risk management can reduce those costs over time.
“Building resilience into our infrastructure and planning systems now will help New Zealand recover faster, reduce disruption, and lower costs over the long term. That’s part of fixing the basics and building the future.”
Note to editors:
Transport resilience projects
Final scopes and delivery timelines for individual transport resilience projects will be confirmed following further investigation, design and procurement work. Proposed works may be refined as projects progress.
North Island
SH2 Waioweka Gorge resilience
Likely to include slope stabilisation, rockfall protection, drainage improvements, and targeted works at critical sites through the gorge.
SH3 Awakino Gorge resilience programme
Expected to include slope stabilisation, improved drainage and culverts, small retaining walls, and works to reduce river erosion alongside the road corridor.
SH26 Kirikiri Stream bridge replacement
Replacement of the existing bridge with a higher, more resilient structure, alongside raising the highway approaches and upgrading the nearby SH26/SH25A intersection.
SH25 corridor targeted resilience
Resilience improvements at multiple high-risk sites around the Coromandel, likely including retaining works, drainage upgrades, slope stabilisation and road protection works.
South Island
SH60 Tākaka Hill resilience
Likely to include retaining wall upgrades, landslide monitoring, and improved stormwater and groundwater management at key risk sites.
SH6 Cromwell to Frankton resilience
Works across multiple sites including rock scaling and bolting, drainage improvements, retaining wall strengthening, localised widening, and reinforced road shoulders.
SH6 Frankton to Kingston resilience
Proactive slope stabilisation works including rock bolting, mesh protection, soil nailing, and targeted drainage improvements.
SH6 Haast to Hāwea resilience
Improvements across high-risk sites vulnerable to landslides, rockfall, river erosion, debris flows and road dropouts.
SH94 Milford to Te Anau resilience
Likely to include rockfall protection, slope stabilisation, rock armouring, and culvert and drainage improvements at key sites along the corridor.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/preparing-before-disaster-strikes/
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7. HRiQ™ Unveils Intelligent HR System With AI-Powered Functions, Extending Professional-Grade Capabilities to Organisations of Every Size
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – HRiQ by IQ Dynamics has officially announced an intelligent HR System aimed at easing HR practitioner pains and processes, its next-generation human resource platform designed to transform HR from a purely administrative function into a strategic business driver.
Modernising how HR operate with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and enterprise integration capabilities aimed at addressing the growing inefficiencies of traditional legacy HR systems.
As data indicates that over 65% of HR professionals currently spend more than a third of their time on repetitive administrative tasks. HRiQ HRIS software aims to close this gap by embedding AI into every interaction, allowing systems to think, adapt, and provide real-time insights rather than just digitizing manual processes.
“HRiQ AI represents a fundamental shift towards intelligent HR, with AI functionality to ease HR practitioner pains while managing different business units requirement to better achieve business efficiency as a whole.
The future of HR lies in systems that are proactive, intelligent, and deeply integrated into business operations. With HRiQ , we are equipping organizations with the tools to think, adapt, and provide insights where every decisions has to be made intelligently.” said Regine, Business Director at IQ Dynamics.
Many existing HR platforms continue to operate in silos, requiring manual data transfers and offering limited analytical capabilities. Employee self-service tools often remain unintuitive, resulting in low adoption and continued reliance on HR teams for routine queries.
The ideology of an intelligent HR is guided by four core principles:
Intelligence Everywhere: AI-driven automation and insights embedded across all HR functions
Zero-Friction Experience: Intuitive interfaces that minimise training and improve relevancy for increased adoption
Seamless Compliance: Built-in alignment with regulatory requirements across jurisdictions
Data-Driven Decision Making: Real-time analytics that convert HR data into actionable insights
These four core principles enable HRiQ to advance with a smarter systems, stronger HR and robust AI with:
Conversational AI Assistant: This AI assistant allows employees and managers to understand policies, leave balances, payroll through a chat without a need for manual navigation which ease quick applications, reporting and insights gathering.
AI-Driven Natural Language Analytics: Managers can now query complex workforce data using simple questions, with the system automatically generating visualizations and predictive forecasts from existing human resources past data to provide better data visualisation and to support business workforce strategies.
Recruitment CV Parsing Automation: The platform includes automated CV parsing to accelerate recruitment and application process, reducing manual data entries, and provide better skills visualisation to support matching for each candidate.
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-powered document intelligence: Transforming the way claims are submitted. By simply capturing an image of a receipt, HRiQ automatically extracts and fills in the relevant claim information and eliminate manual entry and accelerating the entire process. This empowers users to complete claims quickly, accurately, and with minimal effort.
The AI “Buddy System”: An intelligent, personalized assistant that empowers users with instant guidance directly within HRiQ. Designed for complex enterprise environments, the AI Buddy helps trained users navigate less frequently used features with ease, offering clear prompts, reminders, and step-by-step support. By providing on-demand assistance, it enhances user confidence, reduces downtime, and minimises the need to wait for support, driving greater productivity across teams.
The system ensures seamless compliance with built-in alignment for PDPA, GDPR, and international standards, alongside integrations with Singpass and MyInfo for verified identity and streamlined onboarding.
By replacing traditional, siloed systems with an intelligent HR System, with AI-powered functions, HRiQ is expected to deliver significant operational benefits where we believe a 40–60% reduction in administrative workload through automation and 65–70% decrease in time spent on routine HR tasks.
Over 1,200 hours of productivity gained annually for mid-sized organizations. These advancements enable HR practitioners to move away from mundane data entry and focus on high-value strategic initiatives such as talent development and organizational growth.
Accessible Professional Grade With Intelligent HR System for Growing Businesses, from Small Teams to SMEs
Recognising that organisations have varying operational needs, HRiQ introduces the HRiQ Professional plan on top of existing HRiQ Enterprise plan, a structured offering designed to extend the full breadth of the platform’s capabilities to organizations that require a ready-to-deploy solution, with simpler requirements and without the complexity of customisation.
Aggressively priced at professional-grade from as low as $2 per employee, the HRiQ Professional plan provides access to the a suite of modules spanning Core HR and Talent management, depending on organisation needs and requirement. Enabling HR teams to benefit from the same intelligent features available to larger enterprises, the plan is designed for organisations seeking a comprehensive HR functionality that scales with their workforce without requiring bespoke configuration.
This tiered approach reflects HRiQ ’s broader commitment to making extensive HR functionality and intelligent HR accessible across organisational, allowing HR professionals to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative constraints regardless of company size.
https://www.iqdynamics.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/iqdynamics-private-limited/
https://www.facebook.com/iqDynamics
Hashtag: #IQDynamics
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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8. HKTB Partners with Global Leading Trade Exhibition Organiser Informa Markets Bringing International Premium Exhibition IPs to Hong Kong Under Asia’s First-Ever “City-as-Your-Showroom” Concept
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) today (27 May) signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa Markets, a leading global trade exhibition organiser, to establish a strategic partnership that will jointly bring a portfolio of premium international exhibition IPs to Hong Kong. Through the global exhibition platform, The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC), the partnership will introduce a diverse range of globally influential premium MICE events under Asia’s first-ever “city-as-your-showroom” concept, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s standing as “the World’s Meeting Place” and attracting more high-value visitors to the city.
Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, “This partnership is of great significance. It not only elevates Hong Kong’s position as a premier global destination for high-end MICE tourism, but also affirms the city’s vital role as a ‘super-connector’ and a ‘super value-adder’ between the Chinese Mainland and the world. At the same time, the collaboration drives the development of Hong Kong’s high-end tourism market and helps attract more international brands and high-value visitors to the city. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Tourism Commission, our trade partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support as we work hand in hand to advance Hong Kong’s journey as the World’s Meeting Place.”
Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO, Informa Markets Asia, said, “Hong Kong has been at the heart of Informa’s story in Asia for over three decades. In that time, we have grown alongside this city — through its transformations, its resilience, and its continued reinvention as one of most influential business destinations in the world. The decision to launch The Festival of Connoisseurs here is not simply a commercial one. It is a profound statement of conviction. We believe Hong Kong stands as the sovereign gateway between the world’s second largest economy and the global stage, where the Eastern prosperity meets the Western artistry. By bringing together the resources, know-how and expertise of Informa’s global luxury portfolio — from the world’s most prestigious boat shows to the finest Jewellery fairs, from the exclusive private aviation platforms in Dubai to the spectacular supercar showcases in Monaco — and anchoring them here in Hong Kong, we are establishing Asia’s definitive luxury show platform for the long term.”
Under the three-year MoU, the HKTB and Informa Markets will work together to position Hong Kong as the host city of TFOC from 2026 to 2028, and will develop the event into an annual flagship MICE event while progressively expanding its scale and international reach. Departing from traditional exhibition formats, TFOC will adopt the “city-as-your-showroom” concept, a first in Asia, extending beyond a single venue to span multiple landmarks and signature locations across Hong Kong, showcasing the city’s distinctive charm and diversity. TFOC will cover prestige sectors including supercars, yachts, haute jewellery and horology, premium travel, masterpieces of art, iconic luxury properties, private aviation, fine dining and rare spirits, as well as wellness services and products. In addition to serving professional buyers across various sectors, the “city-as-your-showroom” approach also engages high-yield tourism segments and the general public (B2B2C), offering a fresh and elevated travel experience.
Furthermore, the HKTB plans to participate in five of Informa Markets’ major international high-end exhibitions in collaboration with TFOC: the globally renowned Monaco Yacht Show; the Palm Beach International Boat Show; the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show; Jewellery Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s leading haute jewellery and horology show; as well as Top Marques Monaco, which will be staged in Asia for the first time by extending to Hong Kong. Collectively, they will further promote Hong Kong’s strengths in MICE tourism to global audiences.
https://www.mehongkong.com/eng/home.html
https://www.linkedin.com/company/meetings-exhibitions-hong-kong/
Hashtag: #MEHK #MeetingsandExhibitionsHongKong #HongKong #WorldsMeetingPlace #InformaMarkets #TheFestivalOfConnoisseurs #MICE #BusinessEvents
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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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9. Economy – RBNZ Governor connects with Hawke’s Bay on Monetary Policy
May 29, 2026
29 May 2026 – On Friday 29 May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Dr Anna Breman, spoke to rural and primary sector leaders in the Hawke’s Bay discussing insights from the May 2026 Monetary Policy Statement.
The lunchtime event was hosted by Grasshoppers Hawke’s Bay, an organisation representing a diverse network of farmers, growers, processors, and rural professionals across the region.
Speaking to key themes from the May 2026 Monetary Policy Statement, Dr Breman discussed the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to hold the OCR at 2.25 percent in the May 2026 MPS.
“The global economic backdrop remains uncertain, with supply chain disruptions and higher input costs weighing on the outlook,” Dr Breman said.
“Overall, New Zealand and our trading partners are likely to see weaker growth alongside higher near-term inflation in response to the Middle East conflict.”
She said domestic conditions reflect subdued confidence and uneven performance across sectors with some business, such as those within the primary sector, still performing well while other sectors are struggling.
“Business feedback and survey data point to overall weaker confidence and spending, with rising costs continuing to squeeze margins and weigh on investment and hiring decisions.”
Dr Breman highlighted ongoing uncertainty around inflation pressures.
“Expectations of higher costs could keep inflation elevated, but weaker demand and higher unemployment are expected to dampen pressures over time,” she said.
“The Committee remains focused on ensuring inflation returns to target while avoiding unnecessary volatility in the economy. On balance, the OCR is likely to increase sooner and by more than previously signalled.”
This visit marked Dr Breman’s third regional engagement, following earlier visits to Christchurch and the Waikato. During her time in the Hawke’s Bay, Dr Breman met with local council leaders and agencies involved in Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts, along with iwi representatives, horticulture producers, industry bodies, and rural advocacy groups.
Discussions from these engagements provided practical, on-the-ground insights into regional challenges, including recovery and resilience as communities continue to navigate the impacts of severe weather events, and how organisations are responding to current economic conditions.
These perspectives support the RBNZ’s mandate by providing a clearer understanding of how economic disruptions and regional differences influence the broader economy and financial system stability, helping to inform well‑grounded monetary and financial policy decisions.
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10. Budget 2026 – ProCare welcomes Government’s cyber security investment
May 28, 2026
ProCare welcomes the Government’s $153.6m investment in strengthening cyber security across New Zealand’s health system, recognising its importance in protecting patient information and maintaining continuity of care.
“Cyber security is fundamental to trust in primary care from both a practice and patient perspective,” says Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare. “General practice teams handle highly sensitive information every day, so stronger protections are essential.”
The investment is timely, following recent sector incidents such as the Manage My Health breach, which highlighted the growing risks facing providers and patients.
ProCare supports the focus on improving oversight of third-party systems and establishing more consistent standards across primary care.
“Primary care relies on a wide ecosystem of digital tools. Stronger safeguards, clearer accountability, and closer collaboration with Health New Zealand will help reduce risk and build system-wide confidence.
“It’s imperative that Health NZ takes a lead role on this work, thereby allowing general practices to get on with the business of caring for their patients, rather than becoming security experts,” continues Norwell.
“Furthermore, we are conscious that there are changes coming to the cyber security requirements as part of contingent capitation. While we recognise these are important to protect patient data, we need to ensure they are not cumbersome for practices to implement and maintain on a regular basis,” says Norwell.
The emphasis on practical measures such as 24/7 monitoring, specialist capability and regular audits is also welcomed.
“These investments will make a real difference in supporting practices to prevent incidents, respond quickly, and maintain safe, uninterrupted care – while reducing the technical burden on clinicians so they can focus on patients,” concludes Norwell.
About ProCare
As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz
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