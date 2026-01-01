Post

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Senior Sergeant Dan Scott:

A man charged with the murder of Flaxmere man Keith Pati has pleaded guilty.

Kereama Rewita, aged 30, entered the guilty plea at the High Court in Napier on Friday 29 May.

Mr Pati, aged 33, died after being taken to hospital following an assault in Camberley, Hastings on 16 February 2025.

Rewita will be sentenced at the High Court in Napier on 8 July.

Police would like to thank all those who have assisted our investigation into Mr Pati’s death.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/31/guilty-plea-in-hastings-homicide-case/