HRiQ™ Unveils Intelligent HR System With AI-Powered Functions, Extending Professional-Grade Capabilities to Organisations of Every Size

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – HRiQ by IQ Dynamics has officially announced an intelligent HR System aimed at easing HR practitioner pains and processes, its next-generation human resource platform designed to transform HR from a purely administrative function into a strategic business driver.

Modernising how HR operate with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and enterprise integration capabilities aimed at addressing the growing inefficiencies of traditional legacy HR systems.

As data indicates that over 65% of HR professionals currently spend more than a third of their time on repetitive administrative tasks. HRiQ HRIS software aims to close this gap by embedding AI into every interaction, allowing systems to think, adapt, and provide real-time insights rather than just digitizing manual processes.

“HRiQ AI represents a fundamental shift towards intelligent HR, with AI functionality to ease HR practitioner pains while managing different business units requirement to better achieve business efficiency as a whole.

The future of HR lies in systems that are proactive, intelligent, and deeply integrated into business operations. With HRiQ , we are equipping organizations with the tools to think, adapt, and provide insights where every decisions has to be made intelligently.” said Regine, Business Director at IQ Dynamics.

Many existing HR platforms continue to operate in silos, requiring manual data transfers and offering limited analytical capabilities. Employee self-service tools often remain unintuitive, resulting in low adoption and continued reliance on HR teams for routine queries.

The ideology of an intelligent HR is guided by four core principles:

Intelligence Everywhere: AI-driven automation and insights embedded across all HR functions

Zero-Friction Experience: Intuitive interfaces that minimise training and improve relevancy for increased adoption

Seamless Compliance: Built-in alignment with regulatory requirements across jurisdictions

Data-Driven Decision Making: Real-time analytics that convert HR data into actionable insights

These four core principles enable HRiQ to advance with a smarter systems, stronger HR and robust AI with:



Conversational AI Assistant: This AI assistant allows employees and managers to understand policies, leave balances, payroll through a chat without a need for manual navigation which ease quick applications, reporting and insights gathering.

AI-Driven Natural Language Analytics: Managers can now query complex workforce data using simple questions, with the system automatically generating visualizations and predictive forecasts from existing human resources past data to provide better data visualisation and to support business workforce strategies.

Recruitment CV Parsing Automation: The platform includes automated CV parsing to accelerate recruitment and application process, reducing manual data entries, and provide better skills visualisation to support matching for each candidate.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-powered document intelligence: Transforming the way claims are submitted. By simply capturing an image of a receipt, HRiQ automatically extracts and fills in the relevant claim information and eliminate manual entry and accelerating the entire process. This empowers users to complete claims quickly, accurately, and with minimal effort.

The AI “Buddy System”: An intelligent, personalized assistant that empowers users with instant guidance directly within HRiQ. Designed for complex enterprise environments, the AI Buddy helps trained users navigate less frequently used features with ease, offering clear prompts, reminders, and step-by-step support. By providing on-demand assistance, it enhances user confidence, reduces downtime, and minimises the need to wait for support, driving greater productivity across teams.

The system ensures seamless compliance with built-in alignment for PDPA, GDPR, and international standards, alongside integrations with Singpass and MyInfo for verified identity and streamlined onboarding.

By replacing traditional, siloed systems with an intelligent HR System, with AI-powered functions, HRiQ is expected to deliver significant operational benefits where we believe a 40–60% reduction in administrative workload through automation and 65–70% decrease in time spent on routine HR tasks.

Over 1,200 hours of productivity gained annually for mid-sized organizations. These advancements enable HR practitioners to move away from mundane data entry and focus on high-value strategic initiatives such as talent development and organizational growth.

Accessible Professional Grade With Intelligent HR System for Growing Businesses, from Small Teams to SMEs



Recognising that organisations have varying operational needs, HRiQ introduces the HRiQ Professional plan on top of existing HRiQ Enterprise plan, a structured offering designed to extend the full breadth of the platform’s capabilities to organizations that require a ready-to-deploy solution, with simpler requirements and without the complexity of customisation.

Aggressively priced at professional-grade from as low as $2 per employee, the HRiQ Professional plan provides access to the a suite of modules spanning Core HR and Talent management, depending on organisation needs and requirement. Enabling HR teams to benefit from the same intelligent features available to larger enterprises, the plan is designed for organisations seeking a comprehensive HR functionality that scales with their workforce without requiring bespoke configuration.

This tiered approach reflects HRiQ ’s broader commitment to making extensive HR functionality and intelligent HR accessible across organisational, allowing HR professionals to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative constraints regardless of company size.

https://www.iqdynamics.com/

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