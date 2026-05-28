AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 31, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 31, 2026 – Full Text
1. Budget delivers $7 billion capital investment boost
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A $7 billion capital investment in Budget 2026 will strengthen the resilience of New Zealand’s infrastructure and support thousands of jobs, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop say.
“Thanks to the Government’s careful management of the country’s finances, new funding is able to be invested in hospitals, schools, roads, rail, defence capability, social housing and local infrastructure,” Nicola Willis says.
The Budget infrastructure package includes funding for:
a new 158-bed tower block at Whangārei Hospital
design and enabling works for redevelopments at Tauranga, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North regional hospitals
the redevelopment of up to 10 schools, the acquisition of land for future school sites in high growth areas such as Queenstown, and the construction of up to 232 new classrooms
the next stage of the Waikato expressway
a suite of transport resilience projects
renewing and upgrading the rail network
up to an additional 2250 social homes
new courthouses in Rotorua; and
new police stations in Greymouth and Whanganui
upgraded Defence training facilities and modern homes for defence personnel; and
critical maintenance to extend the life of the navy’s frigates
“New Zealanders deserve public infrastructure that is safe, modern and fit for purpose.
“They expect to be able to get to work on reliable roads and rail, send their kids to good schools, access quality healthcare, and know the country is prepared for an uncertain future,” Nicola Willis says.
Chris Bishop says Budget 2026 invests in the infrastructure New Zealand needs.
“It will help to build a more resilient New Zealand that is better prepared for global economic shocks, natural disasters, and population growth.
The $7 billion of new capital spending in the Budget is offset by $1.3 billion of savings, for a net capital impact package of $5.7 billion.
“The Infrastructure Commission estimates that every billion dollars of infrastructure investment a year supports about 4500 jobs. Based on this rule of thumb, the Budget’s investments will support thousands of jobs in trades, construction and more.
“Part of the investment has been funded by making better use of the Crown’s balance sheet.
“The planned early monetisation of the Crown’s Chorus debt is expected to free up hundreds of millions of dollars of capital which will go right back into schools, hospitals, and roads. This is a practical example of how responsible asset recycling can help us build the future and grow the economy.
“As a small trading nation at the bottom of the world, New Zealand cannot afford to be complacent about resilience.
“Communities deserve public infrastructure that is safe, modern and fit for purpose. These investments will support frontline services and improve resilience in regional New Zealand.
“Budget 2026 is focused on practical investments that strengthen New Zealand’s resilience, support economic growth, and improve the everyday lives of New Zealanders,” Chris Bishop says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-delivers-7-billion-capital-investment-boost/
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2. Preparing before disaster strikes
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Communities vulnerable to severe weather and natural hazards will benefit from major new investments in Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.
“The Budget invests in stronger infrastructure, better hazard information, smarter emergency management systems, and improved financial preparedness,” Nicola Willis says.
“We can’t stop severe weather events from happening, but we can be much better prepared for them.
“Budget 2026 backs practical measures to keep communities connected, protect important roads and infrastructure, improve our understanding of natural hazards, and reduce long-term costs to taxpayers.”
Chris Bishop says funding of $400 million has been set aside for state highway resilience projects to help keep critical routes open during and after severe weather events.
“We know where many of the weak points on the network are. This investment allows us to strengthen them before roads fail, rather than repeatedly paying to rebuild them afterwards.
“Projects funded through the package include resilience improvements on SH2 through the Waioweka Gorge, SH3 through the Awakino Gorge, SH25 around the Coromandel, SH60 over Tākaka Hill, SH6 between Cromwell and Kingston and between Haast and Hāwea, and SH94 between Milford and Te Anau, among others.
“These are roads that communities, freight operators and tourists rely on every day. When they close, the impacts are felt far beyond the immediate area.
“The Government is also investing in better hazard information across the country, including the development of the first New Zealand Flood Map.
“Over time, this will provide property-level flood risk information to help councils, communities, infrastructure providers and property owners better understand flood risk and make smarter long-term decisions.”
Nicola Willis says new funding will also modernise emergency management systems so emergency responders and decision-makers can access the same real-time information during emergencies, helping them respond faster and coordinate more effectively.
“That includes live information such as hazard maps, evacuation information, infrastructure outages and available emergency resources.
“The package also includes funding to investigate smarter and more cost-effective ways for the Crown to insure infrastructure risks and reduce long-term costs to taxpayers.
“That work will look at how the Government better understands risks to public infrastructure, including where insurance, resilience upgrades, or other approaches offer the best long-term value.
“Too often, governments end up paying more after disasters because risks weren’t properly understood or investments weren’t made early enough. Better planning and smarter risk management can reduce those costs over time.
“Building resilience into our infrastructure and planning systems now will help New Zealand recover faster, reduce disruption, and lower costs over the long term. That’s part of fixing the basics and building the future.”
Note to editors:
Transport resilience projects
Final scopes and delivery timelines for individual transport resilience projects will be confirmed following further investigation, design and procurement work. Proposed works may be refined as projects progress.
North Island
SH2 Waioweka Gorge resilience
Likely to include slope stabilisation, rockfall protection, drainage improvements, and targeted works at critical sites through the gorge.
SH3 Awakino Gorge resilience programme
Expected to include slope stabilisation, improved drainage and culverts, small retaining walls, and works to reduce river erosion alongside the road corridor.
SH26 Kirikiri Stream bridge replacement
Replacement of the existing bridge with a higher, more resilient structure, alongside raising the highway approaches and upgrading the nearby SH26/SH25A intersection.
SH25 corridor targeted resilience
Resilience improvements at multiple high-risk sites around the Coromandel, likely including retaining works, drainage upgrades, slope stabilisation and road protection works.
South Island
SH60 Tākaka Hill resilience
Likely to include retaining wall upgrades, landslide monitoring, and improved stormwater and groundwater management at key risk sites.
SH6 Cromwell to Frankton resilience
Works across multiple sites including rock scaling and bolting, drainage improvements, retaining wall strengthening, localised widening, and reinforced road shoulders.
SH6 Frankton to Kingston resilience
Proactive slope stabilisation works including rock bolting, mesh protection, soil nailing, and targeted drainage improvements.
SH6 Haast to Hāwea resilience
Improvements across high-risk sites vulnerable to landslides, rockfall, river erosion, debris flows and road dropouts.
SH94 Milford to Te Anau resilience
Likely to include rockfall protection, slope stabilisation, rock armouring, and culvert and drainage improvements at key sites along the corridor.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/preparing-before-disaster-strikes/
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3. Record health funding with patients at the centre
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is fixing the basics and building the future of New Zealand’s healthcare system, focused on delivering for patients and supported by record investment in health, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.
“We are focused on improving access to healthcare, reducing wait times, strengthening frontline health services, and delivering against our health targets, so New Zealanders can get the care they need, when they need it,” Mr Brown says.”
Budget 2026 provides more than $5.8 billion in new Vote Health operating funding across the forecast period, including a $1.37 billion annual uplift to help meet frontline cost pressures and support growing demand across the health system.
“This investment will bring total health spending to $34.2 billion in the 2026/27 financial year and will help Health New Zealand deliver more care for patients, build capacity across frontline services, and continue improving performance against the Government’s health targets.
“Our record health investment is already delivering results, with more elective surgeries being completed, higher childhood immunisation rates, and shorter waits in emergency departments. Budget 2026 builds on that progress to ensure even more New Zealanders can access timely, quality healthcare.”
Funding provided through Budget 2026 will support increased care delivery in 2026/27, including for:
24,000 additional planned care treatments
24,000 additional cancer treatments
42,000 additional people receiving inpatient care
26,000 additional events in emergency departments
53,000 additional general practice enrolments
272,000 additional bed nights in the residential aged care sector
“This funding uplift will also continue to support access to mental health and addiction services, including increased funding for specialist maternal mental health services to better support women and families.”
Budget 2026 also includes a range of targeted initiatives to improve access to essential health services and strengthen care for communities across New Zealand, including:
Establishing a nationally coordinated specialist paediatric palliative care service, improving access to care for children and their whānau across the country
Lowering the eligibility age for the National Bowel Screening Programme to 56, supporting earlier detection of bowel cancer
Funding to give mothers the option of staying up to three days at a hospital or primary maternity unit after birth
Strengthening digital health services to improve the security of patient information and protect the system from cyber threats, alongside Health New Zealand investments through the Health Digital Investment Plan
Investing in high-priority road ambulance initiatives to improve capacity and response times in areas of high demand
Support for Pharmac to respond to pressures and increase access to medicines
An increase in mileage rates for home and community support workers, providing critical fuel relief in response to impacts from the Middle East conflict.
“Budget 2026 reflects the Government’s continued focus on fixing the basics and building the future of our healthcare system with patients at the centre.
“This funding will help ensure more New Zealanders can access timely, quality care closer to home, while supporting a stronger and more sustainable health system for the future. By investing in frontline services, hospital infrastructure, digital systems, and workforce support, we are continuing to build a healthcare system New Zealanders can rely on,” Mr Brown says.
Note to editors:
From 1 July 2026, Health New Zealand will no longer be required to pay a capital charge to the Crown, and therefore no funding has been provided for this purpose in 2026/27. This technical change will have no impact on overall funding for service delivery, infrastructure, or patient care. This means:
No impact from this change on patients or the care they get from Health New Zealand or other health services
Net neutral impact on Health New Zealand from this technical change
Minor Health New Zealand efficiency gains by removing capital charge-related admin.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/record-health-funding-with-patients-at-the-centre/
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4. Progress on SH2 Waikare Gorge realignment
May 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is continuing to make progress on the State Highway 2 (SH2) Waikare Gorge realignment between Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa, with a contract now awarded for the detailed design phase to get underway, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.
“We know how critical this section of SH2 is for local road users, freight operators, and the wider communities who use this corridor every day. With funding confirmed by the Government in early 2025, it’s great to see further progress being made on this crucial project,” Mr Bishop says.
“The SH2 Waikare Gorge realignment project is being contracted and delivered in two phases, with the detailed design phase the first part to get underway. NZTA has awarded this contract to HEB Construction.
“The realignment will shift the highway away from the gorge and introduce a new bridge spanning over the top, removing the need to travel through a vulnerable section of SH2. Initial designs have been provided to NZTA, and they show a 260 metre long single-span truss bridge crossing the gorge – 60 metres above the river.
“This week, landowners and the community may have started to see some activity on site as HEB carries out geotechnical investigations to inform the final detailed design of the project. In parallel, NZTA will also be finalising outstanding property acquisition.
“Early works are expected to get underway later this year, with main construction starting once the design, consenting and property acquisition are completed. Construction is expected to take up to four years to complete. Traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum, as it will be constructed away from the existing SH2, except when it comes to connecting the new road to the existing state highway in the future.
“We have seen in recent years how vulnerable this section of SH2 is, especially through Waikare Gorge. Cyclone Gabrielle hit the area hard, and while a temporary bridge was installed to restore access across the river, it is great to see progress being made on a permanent replacement for this critical corridor.”
“I want to thank local MP Katie Nimon for her strong advocacy for this project and her community.”
Notes to editor:
- The project is expected to cost between $350 and $425 million.
- The previous bridge design over the Waikare Gorge was a ‘network arch bridge’ – this was used solely as an example in NZTA’s initial design.
- A new artists impression of the SH2 Waikare Gorge bridge design as at May 2026 is attached below.
- A temporary (Acrow) bridge currently crosses through Waikare Gorge. It is a one lane bridge and will remain in place until the realignment project is complete.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/progress-on-sh2-waikare-gorge-realignment/
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5. Vietnam: The New Destination for Billion-Dollar Events
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
The convergence of progressive policies and large-scale infrastructure developed by Vingroup is positioning Vietnam as a rising hub for the global events and experience economy.
Against this backdrop, Vietnam is increasingly drawing attention as a new destination for global exhibitions, live entertainment, and large-scale experiential events. Political stability, sustained economic growth, a young population with rising spending power, and coordinated efforts from both the government and the private sector are contributing to the country’s growing appeal.
This is “a golden opportunity” for Vietnam’s cultural industries, said Dr. Cấn Văn Lực, Chief Economist at BIDV, during the 2026 Exhibition, Event and Advertising Summit held at the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) on May 8.
According to Dr. Lực, Vietnam has maintained an average annual growth rate of 6.4% over four decades of the Doi Moi economic reform without experiencing a major economic crisis. Per capita income has now surpassed USD 5,000 and is projected to reach USD 8,500 by 2030, fueling demand for entertainment, sports, and live events.
Vietnam’s growing profile is also reflected in its position among the world’s Top 20 trading economies, Top 15 destinations for foreign direct investment, and its 29-place rise in the Index of Economic Freedom. These macroeconomic advantages are increasingly translating into tangible momentum for the country’s event industry.
Vietnam’s MICE sector is currently valued at approximately USD 6 billion, while the advertising market has reached USD 3.5 billion. The live entertainment industry alone has generated more than USD 50 million in revenue, supported by over 700 large-scale events annually and more than USD 1 billion in economic spillover from international visitors, according to data presented at the summit.
Much of this momentum is being driven by parallel advances in policy reform and infrastructure development.
Policy Reforms Open New Opportunities
As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, culture is increasingly being positioned as a strategic growth driver.
“Culture is not only the spiritual foundation of society, but is increasingly becoming an intrinsic resource, a development driver, and a source of national soft power,” Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh said at the summit.
Earlier this year, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture, setting targets for cultural industries to contribute 7% of GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045. The National Assembly also passed Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16, widely viewed as a significant step toward easing restrictions in the cultural, exhibition, and performance sectors by reducing barriers related to taxation, land access, and administrative procedures.
Key measures include a commitment to allocate at least 2% of the annual state budget to culture, establish a cultural venture investment fund, reduce VAT to 5%, and introduce tax incentives for exhibitions, performances, and sports-related activities. Policies encouraging the development of creative complexes with dedicated land and infrastructure incentives are also expected to accelerate industry growth.
If policy reforms are laying the groundwork, infrastructure is becoming the decisive factor in Vietnam’s ability to compete for international mega-events.
“You cannot attract ministers, government representatives, or the world’s 5,000 largest corporations by chance. They come because of deliberate planning and infrastructure development,” said Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events, one of the world’s leading energy event organizers.
Infrastructure Scales Up
The rapid development of Vietnam’s event industry is increasingly being shaped by major private-sector investments.
Among the most prominent projects is the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) in Hanoi, developed by Vingroup. Covering 900,000 square meters, VEC has been positioned as one of Southeast Asia’s largest all-in-one exposition and event complexes.
Vingroup’s world-class organization and operational excellence have already been proven through legendary mega-events, most notably bringing G-Dragon’s “Übermensch” World Tour to Vietnam under the 8Wonder brand. Leveraging this proven expertise, VEC is designed to seamlessly execute the next generation of large-scale activations. Looking ahead, this operational blueprint will further expand across the Vingroup ecosystem, notably with the upcoming VEC Can Gio project in Ho Chi Minh City, the Blue Wave Theater—a 60,000-capacity venue set to become the largest in Southeast Asia.
Jason Yan, Partner at M Square Capital, the investment fund behind the Ultra Worldwide EDM festival franchise, said VEC’s physical infrastructure and operational model meet the requirements for hosting global-scale productions.
“We are no longer only looking at festival organization. Success in this industry also depends on artist management and venue operations. Vingroup has clearly invested in building those capabilities,” he said.
Further ahead, the group is investing in mega-projects designed to elevate Vietnam’s position in the global event infrastructure landscape. These include the planned Hùng Vương Stadium, expected to open in 2028 with a capacity of 135,000 seats and designed to meet FIFA and international entertainment standards.
Another project, the 60,000-seat PVF Stadium, will feature a PTFE retractable roof capable of opening and closing within 12 to 20 minutes, addressing weather-related challenges for outdoor concerts and sporting events.
Beyond venue development, Vingroup has also assembled a broader ecosystem supporting the event industry.
Green SM operates more than 186,000 electric taxis and motorbikes across 34 provinces and four countries, helping support transportation and logistics for large-scale events and international delegations.
Vinpearl provides more than 16,100 hotel rooms and villas across major tourism and economic centers, alongside golf courses and VinWonders entertainment complexes, contributing integrated hospitality capacity for large events.
The ecosystem is further complemented by V-Spirit, an international event organizer; V-Culture Talent, a talent development organization; and VinPalace, a network of convention and culinary centers.
Together, policy reforms, private capital, and large-scale infrastructure investments are creating conditions that could significantly reshape Vietnam’s role in the global events industry.
“We believe this is Vietnam’s moment,” Dickinson said. “The combination of national ambition and world-class infrastructure has the potential to transform the country into a major destination for global events.”
Hashtag: #VEC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. Budget 2026 delivering for Auckland
May 30, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Investment through Budget 2026 strengthens Auckland’s role as New Zealand’s economic engine room, ensuring growth that lifts the whole country, Minister for Auckland Simon Watts says.
“This budget delivers for Auckland families, businesses, and communities, and sends a strong signal of our commitment to supporting a thriving, resilient, globally competitive city,” Mr Watts says.
“Budget 2026 is about fixing the basics and building the future.
“We’re investing in health, including funding to purchase land for a future South Auckland Hospital and to carry out upgrades at the Mason Clinic, and a share of the Government’s $5.5 billion frontline health package.
“We’re backing housing growth with a new $400 million fund that rewards councils that enable more homes, alongside planning and consenting reforms to make it easier and faster to build.
“We’re investing in transport and resilience, with more than $1 billion for KiwiRail network improvements and funding to renew critical Auckland rail infrastructure.
“We’re strengthening education with an additional $1.6 billion for schools and early childhood education, plus new classrooms and school upgrades.
“And we’re supporting economic growth through energy security, infrastructure investment, and a responsible fiscal plan that gets the Government’s books back to surplus a year earlier than forecast.
“When Auckland succeeds, New Zealand succeeds.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/30/budget-2026-delivering-for-auckland/
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7. Children to be prevented from buying lottery products
May 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Regulatory Systems (Internal Affairs) Amendment Bill has passed its third and final reading, meaning a change will come into effect that ensures children are not able to purchase lottery products, says Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden.
This Bill seeks to improve the efficiency of the Department of Internal Affairs by tidying up legislation that it administers. One issue that was identified was a section of the Gambling Act that in effect meant that 18+ restrictions do not apply to the purchase of all lottery tickets, allowing children to purchase some products like Lotto NZ’s twice weekly draw.
“This is a really simple change that will ensure age restrictions are clear to retailers and consumers, and ensure children are not inadvertently allowed to gamble,” says Ms van Velden.
The Bill also amends 30 Acts, making changes including:
strengthening the Department’s ability to share information with international law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of objectionable content, such as child sex abuse material, online
allowing passports to be cancelled if the data has been compromised
simplifying the process for enabling organisations to offer the RealMe identity verification service
giving the Department more powers to prevent ‘over-donation’ by any individual to fertility clinics
improving the efficiency of the Classification Office by allowing the Chief and Deputy Chief Censor to delegate responsibilities.
simplifying levy administration for insurers through amendments to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017
“The suite of minor changes included in this Bill will help to keep the Department operating efficiently, amounting to a significant improvement taken together. I am pleased it has now passed all stages with full support of the House.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/children-to-be-prevented-from-buying-lottery-products/
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8. A responsible Budget to secure NZ’s future
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 is a responsible Budget that boosts funding for essential services and invests in the infrastructure New Zealand needs for the future without breaking the bank, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“At a time when many New Zealand families and businesses are still under pressure from higher living costs and global uncertainty, this Budget takes careful steps to support New Zealanders now while strengthening the economy for the years ahead.
“It will ensure New Zealanders can look forward to more jobs, higher incomes, stronger public services and a more affordable and secure country.
“Thanks to this Government’s careful management of the public finances, New Zealand is digging its way out of the post-Covid fiscal and economic hole. Balanced books are now in sight.
“The Budget forecasts the economy to grow by an average of 2.7 per cent over the next four years, with unemployment falling from 5.5 to 4.3 per cent and wages continuing to rise faster than inflation. The Government’s books are forecast to return to surplus in 2028/29, a year earlier than previously forecast, with debt beginning to fall sooner as a share of the economy.
“Returning to surplus and reducing debt means more of taxpayers’ money can go towards the frontline services and infrastructure New Zealanders rely on, rather than servicing ever-growing interest costs. It also means the Government is able to deliver timely, temporary and targeted support to households most affected by rising fuel prices while continuing to invest in New Zealand’s future.
“To build this future, this Budget invests in state highways, rail, hospitals, schools, social housing, courthouses, police stations and Defence capability New Zealand will rely on for decades to come. It also invests in resilience projects to help communities stay connected and recover faster following severe weather events and other disruptions.
“These investments will improve transport connections, strengthen public services, support economic growth and back thousands of jobs across New Zealand.
“The Budget drives forward energy, planning and public service reforms to make New Zealand more affordable, more resilient and better positioned for the next generation.
“It increases funding for health, education, and law and order, helps businesses to transition from gas to other forms of energy, funds the planning reforms needed to unlock growth and reserves, $450 million for potential future temporary and targeted responses to the fuel crisis if required.
“This is a careful, measured Budget that continues the fiscal repair job begun three years ago while investing in the foundations of New Zealand’s future,” Nicola Willis says.
“Budget 2026 invests in essential frontline services, critical infrastructure and the reforms needed to secure a future where New Zealanders can look forward to more opportunity, higher wages, better public services and a more affordable country for the next generation.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/a-responsible-budget-to-secure-nzs-future-2/
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9. More social homes, better targeted
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Thousands more New Zealanders will get access to warm, dry, secure homes through Budget 2026, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says.
The Budget invests a further $69.2 million into the Flexible Fund to deliver between 1800 and 2250 additional social homes over three years starting from 2028/29.
“This investment will deliver many more homes for the New Zealanders who need them most,” Chris Bishop says.
“Since the Government was formed in late 2023, the social housing waitlist has reduced from 25,483 to 19,704. However, it’s clear there’s more work to do.”
The latest funding builds on the Government’s previous investments through Budgets 2024 and 2025 which funded more than 2700 social homes:
1500 social homes through Budget 2024 being delivered by Community Housing Providers.
Over 550 social homes in Auckland through Budget 2025.
Between 675 and 770 social homes and affordable rentals through the first investment into the Flexible Fund announced at Budget 2025.
“For too long, governments invested in social housing without a clear understanding of what was needed, where it was needed, and who was best placed to deliver it,” Mr Bishop says.
“In last year’s Budget, a new Flexible Fund was established to replace what had previously been a confusing patchwork of housing funds with a more targeted, contestable, and needs-based approach.
“The Flexible Fund enables the Government to respond to different needs in different parts of the country rather than force strong local housing proposals into rigid funding categories.
“In some places the greatest need is for one-bedroom homes. In others it may be larger homes for big families, or other tailored solutions.
“The fund also supports a wider range of providers, including community housing providers, Māori providers, and others, to bring forward proposals that meet local need.
“Taking into account the investments into the Flexible Fund through Budgets 2025 and 2026, we now have operating and capital funding for a four-year pipeline of social housing which can be flexibly used depending on need in place.
“Community housing providers often tell me they need longer-term certainty of consistent funding so they can plan their build pipeline further ahead. Today’s announcement will help them do that.”
Notes to editors:
All referenced funding amounts are across the forecast periods at the time (unless otherwise stated) and in all instances operating funding is provided into outyears.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/more-social-homes-better-targeted/
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10. Investing in Secondary Achievement
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 invests around $2.1 billion to continue building the foundations of a world-leading education system that sets Kiwi kids up for success, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.
“Budget 2024 and 2025 focused on teaching the basics brilliantly through significant investment into primary and intermediate education. Budget 2026 moves the focus to secondary achievement and assessment as we begin the reform of our secondary qualification system.
“This budget provides substantive investment into the development of our national secondary curriculum, providing resources for students and essential professional development for teachers.
$61 million to develop resources for the refreshed New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa and to enhance the curriculum website, Tāhūrangi.
$20 million to provide professional learning and development for 32,000 secondary school teachers to implement the new curriculum and national qualifications.
“This Government is backing more young people to participate in industry-led, vocational pathways through investing in a high-quality curriculum and the expansion of trades training places. Budget 2026 makes two contributions to this:
$15 million to enable Industry Skills Boards to develop at least eight new industry-led secondary subjects each focused on a specific industry (e.g. construction or primary industries). This will support more students getting high-quality vocational education and training while at secondary school.
$69 million to nearly double the number of places in Trades Academies to 20,000 by 2030 offering industry-led learning.
“These investments will enable New Zealand students to develop practical, job-ready skills, relevant to business and industry whilst at secondary school. This is good for innovation, entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment and ultimately economic growth. It improves productivity and enables Kiwis to obtain high-skilled employment and live the lives they choose.
“Industry Skills Boards are leading curriculum development to ensure the new vocational education pathways in school align closely with real-world labour market demands, reducing skills mismatches and building the workforce of the future.
“To deliver reform of our national qualifications we are providing $90 million in funding for the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA). This will ensure that NZQA are supported by modern, fit-for-purpose, digital systems as they develop and deliver our new, national qualifications.
“Budget 2026 continues our investment into the education workforce including funding for the Government’s increased KiwiSaver contributions, a cost adjustment for places in the School Onsite Training Programme and substantial payroll technology improvements to ensure paying teachers is more accurate, timely, and smoother than before.
“As recently announced, the Government is investing $131 million in the next phase of Teaching the Basics Brilliantly. These initiatives build on the major literacy and maths reforms funded through Budgets 2024 and 2025 as we continue to build the foundations of a world-leading education system.
“Budget 2026 also provides additional cost pressure funding for learning support to better meet the needs of students. This includes $22 million for students with High Health needs, $3 million for Deaf Education services and $10 million to meet the increased demand for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).
“Additionally, Budget 2026 includes substantial investments in other priority education areas including:
$160 million representing a 2 per cent increase in operating grants for schools.
$559 million into growing and maintaining school property, delivering:
more than 4,700 student places through new schools, expansions, and classrooms, including $21 million Kaupapa Māori Education roll growth.
Accelerating up to 10 major redevelopments and up to 150 learning support modifications.
1 new special school and 20 learning support satellite classrooms
A contingency amount to support schools with fuel related costs.
“To deliver this investment, we have assessed underspends and reprioritised initiatives that are underperforming or lack clear evidence that they’re delivering intended outcomes. Around $65 million within the vote has been identified for reinvestment into priority education initiatives.
“Budget 2026 embeds and builds on the strong foundations of the Teaching the Basics Brilliantly reforms. We will continue to invest to raise achievement and close the equity gap, so that all Kiwi kids gain the knowledge, skills and competencies they need to reach their full potential,” Ms Stanford says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/investing-in-secondary-achievement/
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