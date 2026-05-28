PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 30, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 30, 2026 – Full Text
1. HKPC and DHL Express Hong Kong Co-host “Blueprint for Global Expansion” Forum
May 29, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – To support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in expanding into international markets, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and DHL Express Hong Kong (DHL) will co-host the “Blueprint for Global Expansion: Market Entry, Logistics & Risk Management” Forum on 12 June.
Amid an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving global supply chain landscape, the forum will delve into market strategies, logistics optimization, and risk management —equipping local businesses with the insights needed to navigate challenges and capture opportunities in global trade. As the first SME-focused forum jointly launched by HKPC and DHL, the initiative marks the beginning of a series of collaborative efforts to share practical expertise and support businesses in strengthening their international presence.
From Data to Strategy: Addressing the Three Key Barriers for SMEs Going Global
According to the latest quarterly “DHL Hong Kong Air Trade Leading Index (DTI)” survey, commissioned by DHL and conducted by HKPC, the primary challenges faced by enterprises expanding overseas are: “Complex tariff and customs clearance procedures” (23%), “High logistics and delivery costs” (20%) and “lack of local sales channels/ business partners” (12%). Despite these hurdles, over 85% of air traders remain neutral or positive about overseas trade prospects. In terms of readiness, 68% of respondents reported moderate confidence, while a further 18% showed high confidence, indicating a pragmatic and risk-aware approach among businesses pursuing global expansion.
In light of these findings, the forum will address the three critical dimensions of market, logistics, and risk management, offering professional guidance and targeted resources to help SMEs formulate immediate and actionable go-global strategies.
Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, said, “DHL has long been committed to supporting SMEs in navigating the complexities of international trade. Through our GoTrade programme, we provide practical tools and expertise to help businesses manage cross-border logistics and customs processes more effectively. Our collaboration with HKPC focuses on equipping SMEs with actionable insights and strengthening their operational capabilities for global expansion. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities that empower businesses to grow internationally with confidence.”
Three Thematic Sessions: A Comprehensive Global Expansion Blueprint for SMEs
The forum is specifically designed to address the pain points identified in the survey, featuring three expert speakers offering targeted insights:
￮ Professor Roy Liang TAN, Practitioner Professor of Management and Business Strategy at the HKU Business School will provide an in-depth analysis of how to assess target market maturity, avoid common pitfalls, and leverage government funding schemes to optimise financial planning — transforming the go-global vision into a concrete action plan.
￮ Ms Julian Tsoi, Director, Marketing Communications and Direct Sales, DHL Express Hong Kong, will share insights on how businesses can leverage global logistics networks and technology to enhance customs clearance efficiency and improve operational performance, while navigating the complexities of cross-border logistics and addressing common challenges in international expansion.
￮ Mr Kenneth POON, Assistant General Manager – Business Division at the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation, will analyse export trade risks across different stages in emerging markets and guide enterprises on using credit insurance tools to guard against bad debts and strengthen financing capabilities.
Beyond expert presentations, the forum will feature interactive networking and Q&A sessions, allowing participants to exchange practical experiences directly with speakers and fellow SMEs, and explore business growth opportunities together.
Registration is now open. Seats are limited, first come first served!
“Blueprint for Global Expansion: Market Entry, Logistics & Risk Management” Forum
Date: 12 June 2026 (Friday)
Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Venue: LG1, Future Manufacturing Hall, HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon
Language: Cantonese and Putonghua
Registration Link:
Hashtag: #HKPC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Operation Spear pumping the brakes on illegal chop-shop in Christchurch
May 29, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police have crashed an alleged steal-and-strip operation, arresting a local business owner now accused of dismantling a multitude of stolen vehicles for parts to be shipped overseas.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to 27 stolen vehicles that have been identified as going through his business, as well as numerous breaches of the Second Hand Dealers Act, and participating in an organised criminal group.
In March this year, Police executed a search warrant at a business in Kainga, after the Tactical Crime Unit reviewed five years of business records and transactions.
It was there that Police came to the realisation they had uncovered a business that had multiple stolen vehicles coming in, as well as incorrect information being recorded in an attempt to conceal suspicious sales.
It is alleged the business is operating by stripping vehicles and shipping them to the United Arab Emirates.
Detective Sergeant Michael Hawke says this result is a big one for our community. In the year 2025, $10 million worth of vehicles were reported stolen in the Canterbury area that have never been recovered.
“In a similar operation in 2024, another business owner in the vehicle industry was arrested for similar offending, the following year we saw the total value of all stolen vehicles in the region decrease by around $2 million.
“While we won’t see a decrease in these numbers until the following year, this arrest puts a significant dent into any dealing where stolen vehicles are knowingly being taken in by businesses and sold to offshore buyers.
“Vehicles being stolen is something that is seen all too often in our region, and being able to drive a wedge between those stealing the vehicles, and the people they are offloading them to, is an extremely pleasing result.”
As part of the investigation, Police came across multiple chat groups between various car wrecking businesses, who advise each other about potential stolen vehicles being sold.
Police would like to remind car wrecking businesses that they have a legal obligation to report these matters to Police when they come across it. Failure to comply could lead to your second-hand dealers licence being opposed and revoked.
“We are committed to ensuring any related offending is met with similar consequences.
“I would like to thank the investigation team, including Detective Nigel Thomson, for working tirelessly to ensure we reached this result.”
The 48-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 18 June.
Police suspect there may be other businesses that are operating in a similar fashion, and we encourage anyone with information about these operations to contact us.
Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/operation-spear-pumping-the-brakes-on-illegal-chop-shop-in-christchurch/
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3. Budget 2026 – Govt failure to properly tax major banks leaves much needed revenue on the table
May 28, 2026
The Government has chosen to make cuts to public services that ordinary working households rely upon, rather than tackling the real challenges of filling the gaps in how we tax excessive corporate profits and wealth. In particular, the failure to adopt a banking levy, supported by a majority of the public, reveals the Government’s priorities.
“The Government’s failure to advance a levy on big banks shows that the Minister of Finance is more interested in keeping the Big 4 Australian owned banks on side than reining in the excessive profits they’re taking from the NZ economy and shoring up our resilience to any future banking failures,” said Kate Stone, Better Taxes for a Better Future spokesperson.
“While the “Prudential Regulation and Supervision” measure is welcome, it will only raise $68.1m in 2027-28, which will go to the Commerce Commission, and does not address the enormous profits banks are making in New Zealand.”
“The Big 4 Australian-owned banks are making enormous profits out of NZ. Their New Zealand profits increased by 25% in real terms over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, ordinary people are struggling to put food on the table,” said Stone.
“The irony is that the Australian owned banks are paying a full bank levy in their own country, but not here. Polling we commissioned from Talbot Mills, released earlier this week, showed widespread support for a banking levy in New Zealand. So it is disappointing that the Government lacked the courage to match what the Australian Government put in place years ago.”
“If we had adopted a levy like Australia that would have generated $275-300 million, and if we’d also adopted an excess profits surcharge as in the UK that would have generated at least a further $250 million. This is revenue that could fund the cost of increasing the housing supplement, without raising the rents for social housing tenants. Or better yet, could be used to build more social housing units. The Government is leaving this much needed revenue on the table,” said Stone.
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4. Fonterra – Sustained performance in Q3 as Fonterra executes on strategy; announces 2026/27 Farmgate Milk Price
May 28, 2026
- Total Group operating profit: NZ $1.8 billion, up $103 million relative to prior year
- Underlying earnings per share: 57 cents per share, up from 53 cents
- FY26 full year forecast earnings range lifted and narrowed to: 60-70 cents per share, up from 50-65 cents per share
- 2025/26 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price narrows: NZ $9.60-$9.80 per kgMS, from $9.40-$10.00, with the midpoint unchanged at $9.70 per kgMS
- Announced opening 2026/27 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $9.75 within a range of $8.00 – $11.00 per kgMS
- Season to date milk collections: 1,489m kgMS, up 4% on last season.
Fonterra has today released its FY26 Q3 business update, demonstrating sustained performance and progress on the Co-op’s strategy, with year to date Total Group operating profit of $1.8 billion, up $103 million on this time last year.
The Co-operative has lifted and narrowed its full year forecast earnings range to 60-70 cents per share, due to confidence in the Co-op’s contracted sales position for FY26 and our ability to navigate ongoing supply chain disruption.
The forecast Farmgate Milk Price midpoint for the current season is unchanged at $9.70 per kgMS, with the range narrowing to $9.60-$9.80 per kgMS.
The Co-operative has also announced an opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price for the 2026/27 season of $9.75 with a range of $8.00-$11.00 per kgMS to reflect potential impacts across the season from ongoing geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures.
CEO Richard Allen says, “Today, we’ve delivered another strong result. Milk production is up considerably this season, and despite disruption in global supply chains, our sales book is well contracted and our shipping volumes are strong, with the highest third quarter shipment volumes in a decade.
“As we look ahead to next season, we expect milk collections to remain high, in line with this season. Our in-market sales teams are anticipating solid demand from across the regions despite potential volatility, and this is reflected in our opening forecast range.”
Business performance
A disciplined focus on strategy has driven a Total Group year to date operating profit of $1.8 billion, up from $1.7 billion the prior year, and profit after tax of $1.1 billion, equivalent to 65 cents per share.
Adjusting for Mainland’s result to reflect the Co-operative’s underlying business, the Co-op delivered $946 million profit after tax, equivalent to earnings per share of 57 cents, up from 53 cents this time last year.
The Ingredients business benefited from ongoing protein demand in the US and Europe, while Foodservice continued to achieve both volume and margin growth.
Strategy execution
Mr Allen says the Co-op is committed to delivering on its strategy and growing value for farmer owners as a global B2B dairy provider.
“During the quarter, we completed the sale of Mainland Group and returned $3.2 billion to shareholders and unit holders. This marked a significant step in the delivery of our strategy, with the Co-operative firmly focused on growing our high-value Ingredients and Foodservice businesses.
“We advanced work on our new $35 million pastry butter sheet capacity at Edgecumbe, reached product validation stage on our $75 million Studholme protein hub, and made good progress on our $75 million butter expansion at Clandeboye and $150 million UHT cream build at Edendale.
“I’m also pleased to announce that we’ll be progressing with the planned expansion of our organic business into the South Island, following strong interest from farmers wanting to join our successful organic programme.
“Our forecast Organic Milk Price range for the current season is $13.90 – $14.10 per kgMS, with a record midpoint of $14.00 per kgMS. Our opening forecast for the 2026/27 season is $13.00 – $15.00 per kgMS, also with a $14.00 per kgMS midpoint, reflecting the value customers see in our organic farmers’ milk.
“These initiatives all reflect real momentum in the Co-op’s performance as we head into the final quarter of the financial year.”
Outlook
“Looking ahead, Fonterra has strong foundations and a clear strategy to deliver value through our global Ingredients and Foodservice businesses,” says Mr Allen.
“Our full year earnings guidance reflects the strong shipment volumes expected in the final quarter of the year.
“However, we acknowledge the uncertainty caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Like our farmers, and others around the world, we are experiencing cost inflation and shipping disruptions.
“We are confident that our deep relationships with customers and logistics partners will continue to help us navigate these challenges.”
Underlying earnings: Adjusted for Mainland Group’s result to reflect the Co-operative’s underlying business.
Non-GAAP financial information
Fonterra uses several non-GAAP measures when discussing financial performance. Non-GAAP measures are not defined or specified by NZ IFRS.
Management believes that these measures provide useful information as they provide valuable insight on the underlying performance of the business. They may be used internally to evaluate the underlying performance of business units and to analyse trends. These measures are not uniformly defined or utilised by all companies. Accordingly, these measures may not be comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation nor considered as a substitute for measures reported in accordance with NZ IFRS.
Non-GAAP measures are not subject to audit unless they are included in Fonterra’s audited annual financial statements.
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5. Budget 2026: A real-world look at the road to recovery – BusinessNZ
May 28, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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6. Aon Brings Leadership Forum to Manila to Help Organisations Navigate Risks and Drive Growth
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is today hosting its Better Decisions Leadership Forum in Manila, bringing together senior business leaders to discuss how organisations can navigate from risk to resilience and growth in an increasingly complex environment. The invitation-only forum is taking place at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati.
The event is expected to convene more than 70 C-suite and senior business leaders from top organisations across the Philippines for a closed-door exchange on managing economic, workforce, climate and operational pressures. By bringing together diverse perspectives, the forum aims to foster practical insights and strategies that help organisations navigate uncertainty, protect their businesses and drive sustainable growth.
The program will be officially opened by Karl Hamann, CEO of Philippines for Aon, followed by a keynote from Andrew Jeffries, country director for the Asian Development Bank on the macroeconomic and geopolitical trends shaping the business environment.
Notable speakers include Terence Williams, head of Commercial Risk in Asia Pacific for Aon, and other firm executives alongside external regional leaders, including Annacel Natividad, chief risk officer and sustainability head for Aboitiz Foods Group, and Raymond Martin Aguilar, vice president and head of risk and property management for Globe Telecom, Inc.
“This forum reflects a fundamental shift in how organisations are evolving their approach to risk,” said Williams. “Across Asia Pacific, we are seeing a growing focus on using data and analytics to understand trade-offs, test scenarios and act with greater confidence. Bringing leaders together to share practical experience is critical to strengthening resilience while continuing to drive growth.”
A central feature of the forum will be a C-suite panel on adaptive leadership in a digital world, where senior leaders will share how they are balancing risk, resilience and growth, and the decisions shaping their organisations today. The session will be moderated by Irma Gaviola, head of Commercial Risk, Philippines for Aon.
The program will include risk masterclasses focused on key enterprise exposures, including cyber and climate risks, exploring how organisations can quantify risk, strengthen resilience and design more effective risk transfer strategies.
Participants will also be introduced to Aon’s Risk Analyzers, an interactive environment where clients can experience a suite of analytics-led tools that support scenario testing and supports better risk capital decisions. The tools are designed to help organisations assess exposures and evaluate strategic choices in real time.
“The Philippines sits at the intersection of strong economic growth and increasing risk complexity, said Hamann. “This forum creates a space for candid dialogue and practical insights to help organisations navigate risk with greater clarity and confidence.”
The Better Decisions Leadership Forum is part of Aon’s ongoing commitment to helping organisations turn insight into action – enabling more informed decision-making to protect and grow their business.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. CP AXTRA Partners with Ayala to Strengthen Mall Development and Asset Management
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, the operator of ASEAN’s leading wholesaler – retailer Makro and Lotus’s, will strengthen mall development and asset management at Makroin Thailand under a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed with Ayala Corporation, one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates. Through its consumer retail and mall arms, ACx Holdings Corporation (“ACx”) and AyalaLand Malls, Inc (“ALMI”), the partnership will also unlock greater shared value from CP AXTRA’s mall assets nationwide.
Under the agreement, ACx and ALMI will share methodologies and best practices in mall asset operations, leasing strategy and project development to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and maximize the long-term value of CP AXTRA’s land and assets, initially focusing on seven key stores of Makro. The parties will also explore future investment opportunities related to mall and asset development in Thailand, alongside collaborative initiatives for the development of new sites and the redevelopment of existing CP AXTRA sites across the country. This is the third agreement signed between CP AXTRA and Ayala, underscoring the strong partnership and continued collaboration between the two groups, following their previous agreements to operate Makro in the Philippines and expand regional business opportunities.
“This agreement with Ayala allows us to combine CP AXTRA’s deep understanding of the Thai retail market with Ayala’s decades of experience in developing and leasing shopping mall spaces. By applying proven methodologies to our Makro mall, we aim to elevate the standards of the retail environment we offer, not only improving the experience for our shoppers and tenants, but also fostering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our asset and the surrounding community,” said Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited.“
“This is another milestone in our growing relationship and collaboration with the CP Group. Through this partnership, we intend to leverage the complementary strengths of two leading conglomerates to create world-class retail and real estate developments across markets. This also marks Ayala’s entry into the Thailand market, giving us a strong opportunity not only to share our expertise, but also to gain valuable insights from one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and developed retail markets. More broadly, this partnership aligns with Ayala’s strategy of bringing the best of the world to the Philippines while showcasing the best of the Philippines to the world,” said Mark Uy, Managing Director and Group Head of Strategy and Business Development, Ayala Corporation.
“Makro’s nationwide footprint gives it a meaningful role in the everyday lives of Thai consumers. Our opportunity is to help turn that everyday relevance into places people choose to stay, explore, and return to. By combining CP AXTRA’s market knowledge with Ayala Malls’ experience in curating retail partners, improving customer journeys, and building community-oriented retail destinations, we believe these sites can become stronger platforms for shoppers, merchant partners, and long-term asset growth,” said Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Managing Director and Group Head of Leasing and Hospitality of Ayala Land.
The collaboration brings two complementary strengths together. CP AXTRA is one of ASEAN’s leading wholesale and retail operators, with more than 2,700 Makro and Lotus’s stores. The company is a regional leader in multi-format, omnichannel retail platforms across Southeast Asia and is advancing toward retail-tech company. ALMI, is one of the Philippines’ leading mall operators, managing 34 shopping centers recognized for their strong retail planning, curated tenant mix, and enhanced customer experience across Southeast Asia. With extensive expertise in leasing, mall operations, facility management, and mixed-use development, ALMI is well positioned to support CP AXTRA in maximizing the value and potential of its Makro mall assets in Thailand. Ayala Corporation also brings a broader consumer and enterprise ecosystem that can complement CP AXTRA’s regional retail expansion, while ACx, its consumer retail unit, adds perspective on evolving customer behavior, format innovation, and retail partnerships.
The MoC builds on the two groups’ existing strategic partnership, which began in 2025 with the formation of CP AXTRA AC CORPORATION to operate Makro stores in the Philippines and was expanded to include a wider range of collaborative opportunities. This new agreement deepens that partnership further, marking the first time Ayala will bring its mall development and leasing expertise directly to CP AXTRA’s operations in Thailand.
Hashtag: #CPAXTRA
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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8. Alibaba Group Partners with UEFA Men’s Club Competitions from 2027/28 to 2032/33 and UEFA EURO 2028™
May 30, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Alibaba becomes the official and exclusive partner for AI, Cloud Computing Services, and E-commerce
- Partnership to deploy Alibaba Cloud and Qwen Artificial Intelligence to deliver smart operations and personalized digital experiences for fans
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – Alibaba Group today announced a multi-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC) that controls and manages the strategic marketing, sales and delivery of commercial rights for UEFA club competitions. Alibaba Group becomes the official and exclusive AI, Cloud Computing Services, and E-commerce partner of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League from 2027/2028 to 2032/2033 and of UEFA EURO 2028TM.
The partnership will see the deployment of Alibaba’s advanced AI capabilities in supporting fan engagement and media and content management via its Qwen Large Language Model (LLM).Together with its cloud computing infrastructure and global e-commerce platform, Alibaba will power an immersive fan and content experience worldwide across UEFA’s flagship competitions.
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: “We are delighted to welcome Alibaba as a global partner for UEFA EURO 2028 and as a future partner of our men’s club competitions. Their expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing technology, and e-commerce will support UEFA’s commitment to thoughtful innovation and to enhancing the experience of supporters around the world. Together, we can bring fans closer to the game in new and meaningful ways – making our competitions feel even more captivating, engaging and accessible, while preserving the traditions, emotions and spirit that define European football.”
“We believe that football is a shared language around the world, and the unifying power of the game at all levels for all fans is the mission that brings Alibaba and UEFA together,” said Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group. “I am excited to work with UEFA to realize the vision of this multi-year partnership, where we will commit our cloud computing, full-stack AI, and global e-commerce capabilities to support UEFA and UC3 to deliver these iconic competitions to global fans.”
Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure and Qwen LLM will support UEFA in building its own next-generation AI capabilities. Fans will benefit from personalized, AI-powered experiences that deepen their engagement with the sport. Through Alibaba’s global e-commerce network, fans around the world may soon enjoy seamless access to a wide range of official merchandise from the UEFA men’s club competitions from 2027/2028 and UEFA EURO 2028TM.
This partnership is a new global benchmark in sports innovation. It combines UEFA’s unmatched sporting legacy and global fan base with Alibaba’s expertise in AI, cloud computing, and e-commerce, creating a scalable model for sports federations, leagues and teams to engage fans worldwide.
The development and execution of the partnership between UEFA, UC3, and Alibaba was facilitated by Relevent, a world-leading commercial rights partner dedicated to international football. The UEFA EURO 2028 partnership will be managed by CAA11.
Hashtag: #AlibabaGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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9. Surplus forecast reduces debt burden
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The earlier return to surplus forecast in this year’s Budget shows the benefits of disciplined economic management and a government taking its responsibilities seriously, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“Treasury forecasts released today show the government’s books returning to surplus in 2028/29, a year earlier than previously expected. This means less borrowing, a lower debt track and a stronger fiscal position than previously forecast.
“Debt servicing costs are currently more than $9 billion a year. Reducing the country’s debt burden means more taxpayers’ money can go towards the frontline services and infrastructure New Zealanders rely on, rather than ever-growing interest costs.
“The Government is continuing to invest in health, education, law and order and other essential frontline services New Zealanders rely on, while also building the infrastructure and resilience New Zealand needs for the future. What sets this Government apart is that it is doing so within a funding envelope that is affordable and responsible, while continuing the fiscal repair needed to put New Zealand on a stronger footing.
“The $2.6 billion OBEGALx surplus forecast in 2028/29 would be the first surplus in a decade, and is a big improvement on the $900 million deficit forecast in December’s Half Year Update.
“Treasury also expects net core Crown debt to start reducing as a percentage of GDP in 2028/29, with this turning point occurring a year earlier than previously forecast.
“This improvement in the country’s books is reflected in the government’s borrowing programme. New Zealand Debt Management has lowered its forecast issuance of government bonds by $6 billion over the next four years, the first downward revision to the bond programme since 2021.
“That is $6 billion New Zealand will not have to borrow, and not have to pay interest on.
“Treasury’s central forecast assumes the impact of the fuel crisis will be temporary, based on market pricing. While global uncertainty remains, even Treasury’s downside scenario shows OBEGALx returning to surplus in 2028/29.
“Getting the government’s books back in order has required some tough decisions, but all Kiwis will benefit from rebuilding the fiscal buffers New Zealand relies on to withstand future challenges whether they be caused by global upheaval, natural hazards or severe weather events.
“That resilience matters in an increasingly uncertain world.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/surplus-forecast-reduces-debt-burden/
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10. Skills Become the New Currency: Salary Polarisation Deepens as AI and Semiconductor Talent Command Up to 30% Pay Increases in Taiwan
May 29, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Robert Walters Taiwan’s 15th anniversary report Reveals Structural Shift in the Local Talent Market
- Taiwan’s talent market has officially shifted from an employer-driven to a candidate-driven market, with critical skills increasingly replacing tenure and job titles as the core measure of talent value.
- AI adoption and global supply chain restructuring are accelerating salary polarisation. Professionals in semiconductors and high-tech industries are seeing salary increases of 15–20% when changing jobs, while those with AI, HPC and cross-border supply chain expertise can command increases of up to 30%.
- Career priorities are evolving beyond compensation. 54% of professionals cite learning and development opportunities as a key reason for staying with their current employer.
- By 2030, Gen Z is expected to account for 30–33% of Taiwan’s workforce, making flexibility, work-life balance and transparent workplace culture critical factors in talent attraction and retention.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – Taiwan’s talent market has gradually shifted from an employer-driven to a candidate-driven market through globalisation, digital transformation and pandemic-driven disruption. Meanwhile, the rapid advancement of technology and AI is not only accelerating demand for critical skills, but also reshaping industry structures and redefining the rules of talent competition.
Robert Walters, the world’s most trusted talent solutions business, said in its latest 15th anniversary report, Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition, that “critical skills” are increasingly replacing tenure and job titles as the primary indicators of talent value and compensation. Particularly as Taiwan’s semiconductor industry strengthens its strategic position within the global technology supply chain, professionals with in-demand capabilities are seeing salary growth significantly outpace the broader market, making salary polarisation an increasingly structural feature of Taiwan’s labour market.
As competition for high-skilled talent intensifies, candidates are placing greater emphasis not only on compensation, but also on Career Value Proposition (CVP), including career development, workplace flexibility and management culture. The report also highlights the rise of a candidate-driven market, where professionals are becoming increasingly selective about what they expect from employers.
In today’s market, growing uncertainty and increasing business complexity are shifting competition away from workforce scale towards the ability to secure critical capabilities and high-value talent. John Winter, Country Manager of Robert Walters Taiwan, noted: “Since entering the Taiwan market in 2011, we have seen talent strategy evolve into a core business strategy. Organisations that can identify critical capabilities early, integrate talent effectively and continuously strengthen organisational resilience will be best positioned for long-term success.”
Global Supply Chain Restructuring Accelerates the Shift Towards a Skills-Based Talent Market and Salary Polarisation
Amid geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing global supply chain restructuring, organisations are increasingly reshaping their structures and global workforce strategies to strengthen resilience and competitiveness. As a result, hiring priorities are shifting away from narrow technical expertise towards cross-functional integration, strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities. At the same time, talent assessment is moving beyond tenure and job titles, with greater emphasis placed on practical capability, skill scarcity and immediate business impact.
Rapid AI adoption is further accelerating demand for critical skills, driving increasingly concentrated salary growth across the market.
In semiconductor and high-tech industries, professionals changing jobs may see salary increases of 15–20%, while talent with expertise in AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Edge Computing and cross-border supply chain management may achieve salary growth of up to 30% reinforcing the growing shift towards a labour market increasingly defined by “skills value”. In contrast, salary growth among execution-focused roles has remained relatively moderate. According to Taiwan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), nearly 70% of employees in 2025 earned below the average salary level — the highest proportion on record — highlighting widening salary polarisation across the labour market.
Candidate-Driven Market Takes Shape:
Career Value Proposition Emerges Alongside Salary as a Key Driver of Employer Attractiveness
The rise of in-demand skills is accelerating Taiwan’s shift towards a candidate-driven labour market, with professionals becoming increasingly selective about what they expect from employers. According to Robert Walters Taiwan’s 15th Anniversary Report, candidates are moving beyond a compensation-led mindset and placing greater emphasis on Career Value Proposition (CVP), including career growth, workplace flexibility and management culture.
As AI adoption and industry transformation continue to reshape the workforce, professionals are placing greater importance on long-term career development and employability. Robert Walters Taiwan’s research found that 54% of professionals view continuous learning and development opportunities as a key reason for staying with their current employer.
Expectations around workplace culture and working models are also evolving. The report shows that beyond salary and benefits (75%), professionals increasingly prioritise flexible working arrangements (36%) and an open, effective management culture (32%) when evaluating employers. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s National Development Council projects that Gen Z will account for approximately 30–33% of the labour force by 2030. As the influence of this generation continues to grow, priorities such as work-life balance, workplace flexibility and transparent organisational culture are becoming defining factors in employer attractiveness.
Reflecting on the findings, John Winter noted: “The rise of a candidate-driven market reflects a broader shift in how professionals evaluate employers. Beyond compensation, talent is increasingly prioritising long-term growth, flexibility and organisational culture. Companies that can provide meaningful career development and adaptability will be better positioned to attract and retain top talent.”
Five Strategies Reshaping Talent Competition:
Building Organisational Resilience Through Critical Capabilities and Skills Value
As geopolitical uncertainty, global supply chain restructuring and rapid AI adoption continue to reshape business environments, organisations are increasingly competing on critical capabilities and organisational resilience rather than scale alone. In this context, talent strategy is no longer a back-office HR function, but a core driver of transformation, competitiveness and long-term business sustainability.
Robert Walters Taiwan’s report identifies five key strategies organisations should focus on to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market:
1. Shift from workforce expansion to critical capability planning
Hiring success will increasingly depend on the ability to identify and secure high-value talent with in-demand, business-critical skills.
2. Build compensation strategies around skills value
As skills replace tenure as the key measure of talent value, organisations must redesign salary structures and talent evaluation frameworks to remain competitive.
3. Strengthen long-term learning and capability development
AI-driven transformation will require organisations to proactively build reskilling and upskilling cultures to reduce future capability gaps.
4. Redesign workplaces around flexibility and employee experience
Beyond compensation, organisations must strengthen career development, flexibility and workplace culture to attract and retain high-performing talent.
5. Elevate talent strategy to a core business priority
Future talent competition will increasingly shape organisational agility, transformation capability and long-term competitiveness.
Reflecting on the evolving talent landscape, John Winter said: “In the past, talent strategies were largely designed to address immediate hiring needs. Today, the nature of talent strategy has fundamentally changed. Organisations must shift from asking ‘Who do we need now?’ to ‘What capabilities will we need in the future?’ The businesses that can continuously build adaptable talent and resilient organisations will be the ones best positioned for long-term success.”
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About Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition
Published as Robert Walters Taiwan’s 15th anniversary report, Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition explores how globalisation, digital transformation, the pandemic, AI adoption and geopolitical uncertainty have structurally reshaped Taiwan’s labour market over the past 15 years.
The report combines Robert Walters Taiwan’s long-term market observations, talent insights and findings from the Salary Survey 2026, covering key sectors including semiconductors, high technology, manufacturing, digital transformation and cross-border operations. It also examines the major workforce trends redefining talent competition, salary structures and employer attractiveness in Taiwan’s evolving labour market.
To access the full report, please visit: https://reurl.cc/9W97bn
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