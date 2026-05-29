Operation Spear pumping the brakes on illegal chop-shop in Christchurch

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Canterbury Police have crashed an alleged steal-and-strip operation, arresting a local business owner now accused of dismantling a multitude of stolen vehicles for parts to be shipped overseas.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to 27 stolen vehicles that have been identified as going through his business, as well as numerous breaches of the Second Hand Dealers Act, and participating in an organised criminal group.

In March this year, Police executed a search warrant at a business in Kainga, after the Tactical Crime Unit reviewed five years of business records and transactions.

It was there that Police came to the realisation they had uncovered a business that had multiple stolen vehicles coming in, as well as incorrect information being recorded in an attempt to conceal suspicious sales.

It is alleged the business is operating by stripping vehicles and shipping them to the United Arab Emirates.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawke says this result is a big one for our community. In the year 2025, $10 million worth of vehicles were reported stolen in the Canterbury area that have never been recovered.

“In a similar operation in 2024, another business owner in the vehicle industry was arrested for similar offending, the following year we saw the total value of all stolen vehicles in the region decrease by around $2 million.

“While we won’t see a decrease in these numbers until the following year, this arrest puts a significant dent into any dealing where stolen vehicles are knowingly being taken in by businesses and sold to offshore buyers.

“Vehicles being stolen is something that is seen all too often in our region, and being able to drive a wedge between those stealing the vehicles, and the people they are offloading them to, is an extremely pleasing result.”

As part of the investigation, Police came across multiple chat groups between various car wrecking businesses, who advise each other about potential stolen vehicles being sold.

Police would like to remind car wrecking businesses that they have a legal obligation to report these matters to Police when they come across it. Failure to comply could lead to your second-hand dealers licence being opposed and revoked.

“We are committed to ensuring any related offending is met with similar consequences.

“I would like to thank the investigation team, including Detective Nigel Thomson, for working tirelessly to ensure we reached this result.”

The 48-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 18 June.

Police suspect there may be other businesses that are operating in a similar fashion, and we encourage anyone with information about these operations to contact us.

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/29/operation-spear-pumping-the-brakes-on-illegal-chop-shop-in-christchurch/