Budget 2026: A real-world look at the road to recovery – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



Given the political, economic, and fiscal constraints facing the New Zealand economy, Budget 2026 is fiscally responsible, BusinessNZ says.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the Government has approached this year’s Budget with a restrained, real-world lens.

“BusinessNZ wanted to see a Budget which delivered a credible, long-term economic plan to return New Zealand’s accounts back to surplus.

“The Budget’s priorities reflect careful investment decisions in infrastructure, health, defence, education and business regulatory reform. We are delighted to see a significant investment boost for trades, which should double the amount of trade academy places, and provide free trades training for high-school students.

As part of their expert analysis provided to members, BusinessNZ’s economists called today’s Budget announcement a “responsible budget focused on the fundamentals, while meeting the critical needs of New Zealand’s businesses”.

Economist Max Doyle says today’s series of announcements will allow businesses to remain internationally competitive.

“We’re pleased to see a realistic look at much needed infrastructure, rather than election year ‘sugar hits’.”

Chief Economist John Pask says while the key economic indicators were predicted to improve over time, the ability to get back to surplus will be dependent on solid economic growth over the forecast period.

“Given the fraught geopolitical landscape in which this Budget was delivered, these outcomes require an optimistic set of resolutions, some of which are beyond New Zealand’s influence alone.”