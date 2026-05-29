Skills Become the New Currency: Salary Polarisation Deepens as AI and Semiconductor Talent Command Up to 30% Pay Increases in Taiwan

Source: Media Outreach

Taiwan’s talent market has officially shifted from an employer-driven to a candidate-driven market, with critical skills increasingly replacing tenure and job titles as the core measure of talent value.

AI adoption and global supply chain restructuring are accelerating salary polarisation. Professionals in semiconductors and high-tech industries are seeing salary increases of 15–20% when changing jobs, while those with AI, HPC and cross-border supply chain expertise can command increases of up to 30%.

Career priorities are evolving beyond compensation. 54% of professionals cite learning and development opportunities as a key reason for staying with their current employer.

By 2030, Gen Z is expected to account for 30–33% of Taiwan’s workforce, making flexibility, work-life balance and transparent workplace culture critical factors in talent attraction and retention.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2026 – Taiwan’s talent market has gradually shifted from an employer-driven to a candidate-driven market through globalisation, digital transformation and pandemic-driven disruption. Meanwhile, the rapid advancement of technology and AI is not only accelerating demand for critical skills, but also reshaping industry structures and redefining the rules of talent competition.

Robert Walters, the world’s most trusted talent solutions business, said in its latest 15th anniversary report, Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition, that “critical skills” are increasingly replacing tenure and job titles as the primary indicators of talent value and compensation. Particularly as Taiwan’s semiconductor industry strengthens its strategic position within the global technology supply chain, professionals with in-demand capabilities are seeing salary growth significantly outpace the broader market, making salary polarisation an increasingly structural feature of Taiwan’s labour market.

As competition for high-skilled talent intensifies, candidates are placing greater emphasis not only on compensation, but also on Career Value Proposition (CVP), including career development, workplace flexibility and management culture. The report also highlights the rise of a candidate-driven market, where professionals are becoming increasingly selective about what they expect from employers.

In today’s market, growing uncertainty and increasing business complexity are shifting competition away from workforce scale towards the ability to secure critical capabilities and high-value talent. John Winter, Country Manager of Robert Walters Taiwan, noted: “Since entering the Taiwan market in 2011, we have seen talent strategy evolve into a core business strategy. Organisations that can identify critical capabilities early, integrate talent effectively and continuously strengthen organisational resilience will be best positioned for long-term success.”

Global Supply Chain Restructuring Accelerates the Shift Towards a Skills-Based Talent Market and Salary Polarisation

Amid geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing global supply chain restructuring, organisations are increasingly reshaping their structures and global workforce strategies to strengthen resilience and competitiveness. As a result, hiring priorities are shifting away from narrow technical expertise towards cross-functional integration, strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities. At the same time, talent assessment is moving beyond tenure and job titles, with greater emphasis placed on practical capability, skill scarcity and immediate business impact.

Rapid AI adoption is further accelerating demand for critical skills, driving increasingly concentrated salary growth across the market.

In semiconductor and high-tech industries, professionals changing jobs may see salary increases of 15–20%, while talent with expertise in AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Edge Computing and cross-border supply chain management may achieve salary growth of up to 30% reinforcing the growing shift towards a labour market increasingly defined by “skills value”. In contrast, salary growth among execution-focused roles has remained relatively moderate. According to Taiwan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), nearly 70% of employees in 2025 earned below the average salary level — the highest proportion on record — highlighting widening salary polarisation across the labour market.

Candidate-Driven Market Takes Shape:

Career Value Proposition Emerges Alongside Salary as a Key Driver of Employer Attractiveness

The rise of in-demand skills is accelerating Taiwan’s shift towards a candidate-driven labour market, with professionals becoming increasingly selective about what they expect from employers. According to Robert Walters Taiwan’s 15th Anniversary Report, candidates are moving beyond a compensation-led mindset and placing greater emphasis on Career Value Proposition (CVP), including career growth, workplace flexibility and management culture.

As AI adoption and industry transformation continue to reshape the workforce, professionals are placing greater importance on long-term career development and employability. Robert Walters Taiwan’s research found that 54% of professionals view continuous learning and development opportunities as a key reason for staying with their current employer.

Expectations around workplace culture and working models are also evolving. The report shows that beyond salary and benefits (75%), professionals increasingly prioritise flexible working arrangements (36%) and an open, effective management culture (32%) when evaluating employers. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s National Development Council projects that Gen Z will account for approximately 30–33% of the labour force by 2030. As the influence of this generation continues to grow, priorities such as work-life balance, workplace flexibility and transparent organisational culture are becoming defining factors in employer attractiveness.

Reflecting on the findings, John Winter noted: “The rise of a candidate-driven market reflects a broader shift in how professionals evaluate employers. Beyond compensation, talent is increasingly prioritising long-term growth, flexibility and organisational culture. Companies that can provide meaningful career development and adaptability will be better positioned to attract and retain top talent.”

Five Strategies Reshaping Talent Competition:

Building Organisational Resilience Through Critical Capabilities and Skills Value

As geopolitical uncertainty, global supply chain restructuring and rapid AI adoption continue to reshape business environments, organisations are increasingly competing on critical capabilities and organisational resilience rather than scale alone. In this context, talent strategy is no longer a back-office HR function, but a core driver of transformation, competitiveness and long-term business sustainability.

Robert Walters Taiwan’s report identifies five key strategies organisations should focus on to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market:

1. Shift from workforce expansion to critical capability planning

Hiring success will increasingly depend on the ability to identify and secure high-value talent with in-demand, business-critical skills.



2. Build compensation strategies around skills value

As skills replace tenure as the key measure of talent value, organisations must redesign salary structures and talent evaluation frameworks to remain competitive.



3. Strengthen long-term learning and capability development

AI-driven transformation will require organisations to proactively build reskilling and upskilling cultures to reduce future capability gaps.



4. Redesign workplaces around flexibility and employee experience

Beyond compensation, organisations must strengthen career development, flexibility and workplace culture to attract and retain high-performing talent.



5. Elevate talent strategy to a core business priority

Future talent competition will increasingly shape organisational agility, transformation capability and long-term competitiveness.

Reflecting on the evolving talent landscape, John Winter said: “In the past, talent strategies were largely designed to address immediate hiring needs. Today, the nature of talent strategy has fundamentally changed. Organisations must shift from asking ‘Who do we need now?’ to ‘What capabilities will we need in the future?’ The businesses that can continuously build adaptable talent and resilient organisations will be the ones best positioned for long-term success.”

-END-

About Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition

Published as Robert Walters Taiwan’s 15th anniversary report, Taiwan’s Talent Market: The New Rules of Competition explores how globalisation, digital transformation, the pandemic, AI adoption and geopolitical uncertainty have structurally reshaped Taiwan’s labour market over the past 15 years.

The report combines Robert Walters Taiwan’s long-term market observations, talent insights and findings from the Salary Survey 2026, covering key sectors including semiconductors, high technology, manufacturing, digital transformation and cross-border operations. It also examines the major workforce trends redefining talent competition, salary structures and employer attractiveness in Taiwan’s evolving labour market.

To access the full report, please visit: https://reurl.cc/9W97bn

Hashtag: #RobertWalters

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.