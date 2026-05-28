PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 29, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 29, 2026 – Full Text
1. Exploring New Paradigms for AI-Empowered Finance, “Phoenix Financial Forum for the Greater Bay Area Financial Summit” Held in Shenzhen
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – The 20th Shenzhen International Financial Expo, themed “AI ERA: SYNERGISTIC DEVELOPMENT OF MANUFACTURING AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES,” is being held from May 27 to 29, 2026, at the Futian Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen. During the expo, the Phoenix Financial Forum for the Greater Bay Area Financial Summit was successfully convened on May 27.
Hosted by Phoenix TV and co-organized by Phoenix New Media and Phoenix Show, the summit was rooted in Shenzhen’s role as a core hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a center of financial innovation. Government officials, business leaders, and financial experts gathered to assess evolving global dynamics and explore new opportunities for development.
At the opening ceremony, keynote speeches and panel discussions focused on hot topics including the deep integration of finance with technology, industry, and cross-border collaboration.
Luo Huanghao, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, stated in his opening remarks that Shenzhen’s financial sector should capitalize on its strengths in technological innovation, industrial development, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong connectivity, while adhering to the development logic of deep integration between industry and finance. He emphasized that finance must fundamentally serve the real economy by strengthening industrial foundations, enhancing financial capacity, expanding opening-up, safeguarding financial security, and promoting the mutual advancement of finance and the real economy, thereby accelerating the development of Shenzhen into a globally influential industrial finance center.
Xu Wei, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix TV, noted in his speech that holding the forum alongside the Financial Expo represented not only platform innovation but also a resonance of values, demonstrating Phoenix TV’s comprehensive upgrade in serving the Greater Bay Area’s international communication capabilities. “The collaboration between the forum and the Financial Expo vividly reflects the Greater Bay Area’s momentum toward integrated cooperation,” Xu said. “It also shows that the vitality of the Greater Bay Area lies not only in geographic proximity and industrial connectivity, but also in the mutual empowerment and coordinated integration of technology, talent, information, and rules.”
Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, pointed out in his speech that the deep integration of Hong Kong’s international financial capabilities with Shenzhen’s technological innovation has already enabled 160 Shenzhen enterprises, including Tencent and BYD, to list in Hong Kong. “This deep integration of ‘finance + technology’ has not only promoted the high-quality development of the financial industries in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, but also helped the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area become one of the world’s most dynamic fintech hubs,” he said.
Zhang Weizhong, Chairman of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, remarked that technology is redefining the value logic of capital, while capital is reshaping the growth path of technology. He stressed that financial innovation is playing an increasingly important role and that China must absorb the core principles of global “innovation collaboration” while building a development system suited to local industries and national conditions.
During the keynote speech session, Wang Suwang, Chairman of SDIC Securities Co., Ltd.; Zheng Jun, CTO of Financial Account Dept, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Jia Jiaya, Chair Professor and Director of Von Neumann Institute, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Founder and Chairman, SmartMore Corporation Limited; and Ginger Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Bank (China) Limited, shared forward-looking insights and practical experiences on topics such as digital finance development, industrial digital transformation, intelligent technology deployment, and innovation in foreign-funded financial services.
Wang Suwang stated that securities firms should serve as important discoverers of value growth by evaluating technology enterprises from a full life-cycle perspective and recognizing their long-term value through asset securitization.
Using Huawei’s proprietary computing ecosystem as an example, Zheng Jun introduced the large-scale application prospects of AI agents in the financial sector. He noted that AI has moved beyond experimental innovation and entered a stage of “returning to business fundamentals,” where scalable deployment and real value creation are becoming possible.
Jia Jiaya outlined a vision in which the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics will drive the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing industries. He predicted that industrial intelligent agents would bring dramatic changes to the industrial sector over the next five to ten years.
Ginger Cheng emphasized that cross-border finance has become an unavoidable challenge for enterprises pursuing globalization, adding that foreign banks possess unique network advantages in supporting Chinese companies’ overseas expansion.
The afternoon roundtable discussions centered on three core themes in finance, bringing together leading experts for in-depth dialogue and exchanges of ideas.
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the boundaries of financial services and value creation, the roundtable titled “AI Empowering Technology Finance — New Scenarios, New Paradigms” featured a keynote speech by Liu Xiaochun, Vice President, Shanghai Advanced Institute for Financial Research. He analyzed the compliance boundaries and transformation pathways for AI implementation in finance, stressing that financial innovation must always preserve the essential nature of finance rather than focusing solely on technology.
During the “Industrial Chain Finance: Breaking Boundaries Through Innovation and Capital Empowerment” roundtable, Sean Randolph, Senior Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute in San Francisco, shared mature experiences from internationally advanced bay areas via video speech. He observed that AI is rapidly being adopted across global financial institutions and predicted that AI literacy and capabilities will become fundamental factors influencing recruitment, employment, and corporate competitiveness in the future.
As a pioneer in cross-border financial innovation, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues to achieve breakthroughs in areas such as cross-border payments, wealth management, investment and financing connectivity, and offshore finance.
At the “Cross-Border Finance: From the Greater Bay Area to the World” roundtable, Larry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of Amino Capital, shared his views on investment logic and entrepreneurial opportunities in the AI era. He argued that entrepreneurs can seize opportunities in traditional industries that have yet to adopt digital technologies and transform them into platform-based businesses.
Renowned economist Hong Hao called for a rational perspective on market bubbles. He remarked that financial markets have always relied on bubbles to create life-changing opportunities, and that social progress itself is often driven by humanity’s aspirations and imagination.
At the conclusion of the summit, Victor Gao, Deputy Director of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), and noted economist Fu Peng delivered a closing dialogue, offering in-depth analysis of new global economic trends and key issues in capital markets.
Hashtag: #PhoenixTV
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Budget 2026 – A Cautious Budget That Leaves Room for Bigger Thinking – Business Canterbury
May 28, 2026
Business Canterbury says today’s Budget largely met expectations, delivering a fiscally responsible approach.
Chief Executive Leeann Watson says, “The Minister aptly described this as a ‘Responsible Budget’, and that’s broadly what we’ve seen. Given the signals leading in, we expected a disciplined and relatively conservative package, with limited direct support for business.
“While that discipline is important in the current environment, it cannot come at the expense of building a stronger economic future. At first glance, there isn’t a clear, cohesive growth story running through this Budget, particularly when it comes to lifting productivity, encouraging investment, and supporting the private sector to expand.”
“Many of the initiatives announced will have positive impacts across the business community, but nothing that will substantially shift the dial on driving economic growth and productivity.
“Businesses will ultimately drive economic growth and recovery in New Zealand. While there are some good initiatives such as proposed changes to fringe benefit tax which should reduce compliance burdens, and the doubling of trade training which strengthens the pipeline from school to work, there remains very little targeted at unlocking business investment in productivity at scale.
“We had signalled ahead of the Budget that productivity-focused policies would be the most practical and impactful pathway forward given funding constraints.
“While we didn’t necessarily expect to see all of those tools deployed in its Budget, we do need Government to be using every lever available in the coming months.
“Infrastructure investment remains critical, particularly for regions like Canterbury and the wider South Island.
“Investment in resilient infrastructure is needed, but we also need to get ahead of the curve, not simply fix what’s already broken.
“Now is the time for bold, forward-looking decision making. That doesn’t necessarily require significant new spending, but it does require a clear focus on improving the settings for businesses to invest, innovate and grow.
“Businesses have shown time and again that they are resilient. What they need now is a policy environment that makes it easier to do business and supports long-term growth.
“We will continue working constructively with Government to ensure that happens.”
Business Canterbury, formerly Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, is the second largest Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand and the largest business support organisation in the South Island. It advocates on behalf of its members for an environment more favourable to innovation, productivity and sustainable growth.
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3. Financial industry to bear the cost for regulation
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 introduces a new prudential levy on banks, non‑bank deposit takers, insurers, and other financial market participants to help cover the costs of services provided by the Reserve Bank, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“This mirrors the approach taken by the Financial Markets Authority and the Commerce Commission which fund much of their activity through levies on financial market participants.
“It is also consistent with international practice in countries like Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
“This levy will ensure the cost of regulation and supervision is borne by financial market players rather than taxpayers.
“The prudential levy is estimated to recover around $209 million over the next four years. The levy will be paid to the Reserve Bank, with the revenue returned to the Government through an increased dividend.
“In a more unstable world, it’s important we strengthen the financial system, so it keeps working for Kiwis when times get tough.
“The Reserve Bank will commence consultation with the sector following the Budget. Cabinet is aiming to make decisions early 2027 with a view to the levy being introduced mid-2027.”
Notes to editors:
New Zealand’s financial services industry is large and profitable.
The revenue from the new levy will be less than 1 per cent of the total profits of the big four banks alone.
The Reserve Bank’s prudential responsibilities include:
Licensing entities to operate in New Zealand.
Developing and issuing prudential requirements imposed on regulated entities.
Monitoring the financial health of regulated entities and supervising them to ensure compliance with prudential requirements.
Taking enforcement action against entities that breach their requirements.
Crisis management and resolution of entities in financial distress.
The levy will apply to deposit takers, insurers and financial market infrastructure providers.
Deposit Takers: There are currently 27 registered banks and 14 licensed non-bank deposit takers in New Zealand
Insurers: There are currently 81 licensed insurers in New Zealand, operating across the general, life, and health insurance markets.
Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs): There are currently five designated FMIs, which arrange and provide for the clearing, settlement and recording of financial transactions like payments, securities, and derivatives.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/financial-industry-to-bear-the-cost-for-regulation/
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4. Fintech platform Skyro more than doubles loan disbursements in the Philippines in 2025
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – Skyro, a digital-first consumer finance platform, disbursed PHP 15.8 billion (over $280 million) and doubled the number of loans issued in the Philippines in 2025. This represents a 2.6-fold increase in loan disbursements year-on-year and places the company among the fastest-growing consumer lenders in the country.
Over the two-year period from 2023 to 2025, cumulative growth reached approximately 5.9-fold in number loans issuedand 8.7-fold in disbursement value. Skyro’s loan portfolio includes POS (point-of-sale) installment loans, cash loans, and сredit lines.
Skyro co-founder, Nasim Aliev:
“We are proud to deliver multiple-fold growth in our loan portfolio, significantly outpacing the overall expansion of consumer lending in the Philippines. Since launching in 2022, Skyro has focused on offering a simple, convenient and mobile-first solution at the point of sale, building a business that is clearly in strong demand. Our core mission is to empower people by providing accessible financing. The priority remains delivering innovative, AI-powered digital finance tools that enhance the customer experience.”
Skyro co-founder, Arsen Liametov:
“We’ve been tripling our revenue every year since 2022. Our success in unsecured lending in the Philippines provides a strong foundation for expansion into additional fintech products and new jurisdictions across developing markets. Backed by Skyro’s multinational team of over 600 fintech professionals with experience across more than 20 markets, we bring a broad perspective that strengthens our ability to scale our business model internationally.”
Over the past year, Skyro’s customer base doubled and remains on a strong upward growth trajectory. At the same time, its loan portfolio was significantly de-risked, primarily dueto Skyro’s AI-driven scoring system. The number of registered users on the Skyro platform reached 6.3 million at the end of 2025. The average loan size grew by nearly 30% year-on-year, driven by a shift toward larger-ticket products.
Skyro’s merchant partner network expanded significantly in 2025, with particularly strong growth in the online channel. The number of online partners grew by 405%, reflecting an active push into e-commerce POS lending. The offline network added 631 new merchant locations, growing by 50%. By the end of 2025, Skyro had partnered with more than 2,000 merchants, including those operating nearly 9,000 brick-and-mortar stores.
Hashtag: #Skyro
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Chlöe Swarbrick Budget speech 2026
May 28, 2026
Source: Green Party
Mr Speaker, the Greens want every New Zealander to feel proud of our country.
Not just for our history; for granting women the vote, standing against the United States for a nuclear free Pacific and splitting the atom.
We want New Zealanders to feel proud of the country they live in today.
We want New Zealanders to be able to swim in their rivers.
To be able to grow food in healthy soil.
To catch abundant fish from the ocean to feed their families.
To be able to afford their groceries.
To be housed. To heat their homes.
To have the right to a good education and secure job.
To innovate. To create. To have fun.
We want New Zealanders to be happy, healthy and safe. Unified.
But this Government is telling us “computer says no”.
Today, they have released a Budget that tells us that they have no hope, no plan, no ambition and no vision for our country.
Unless, of course, that hope, plan, ambition and vision is just what we see here: allowing corporations to profit handsomely off the misery of regular New Zealanders. Subsidising and supporting the very fossil fuels that Treasury’s BEFU tells us are the major vulnerability in our economy.
This isn’t a cost-of-living crisis. It is a cost of greed crisis.
Christopher Luxon, Nicola Willis, aren’t you sick of pretending?
Pretending that there is no money?
‘Cause the National Party can find money when it wants to.
And I’m not just talking about their rich-lister donations.
In the past two years, they’ve found billions in their budgets in tax cuts for landlords, tobacco companies and the wealthy and sorted.
There’s been billions for fossil fuel production.
Billions and billions to meet Trump’s request to spend up large on new military equipment.
So they’ve taken billions and billions from the poorest New Zealanders, cutting access for the homeless to emergency housing and cutting access to benefits while thousands of New Zealanders are being pushed out of their jobs by this same Government to the highest number since 1994 – the year that I was born.
And the books today show us that unemployment will in fact be higher in the next few years as a result of the decisions that this Government was just clapping for than were forecast in December. That means another 6,500 New Zealanders will lose their jobs thanks to the decisions of Christopher Luxon.
These books also show us that Christopher Luxon’s ‘responsible fiscal management’ has resulted in further downward revisions of GDP growth forecasts. Treasury today has also warned that his obsession with fossil fuels will raise costs for households and businesses, which can slow spending, investment, and the very growth that they love to grow about, ultimately reshaping the economy’s structure, and lowering our output and economic performance.
It’s dressed up in a heck of a lot of fancy language, but today the Government is effectively choosing where our collective resources go, and who gets to be in charge. Who really gets to make decisions.
And this week, Christopher Luxon has shown us – albeit kicking and screaming – into broad daylight, who he sees as his job to serve.
We have seen laws stripping people’s right to hold big polluters accountable, originally drafted by the country’s largest climate polluters – Fonterra and Z Energy – were introduced by this Government with glee.
The Greens have exposed that the Government is taking on one and a half billion dollars more in debt to try and quietly cover the tracks of their failed climate policies.
This is why it’s so important to understand that every time this Government makes decisions to push more of our country’s wealth up to those at the top, they are also damaging our democracy.
Fewer and fewer people get more and more money and more and more influence, while more and more people are left with scraps they’re told to fight over – and told, don’t look up.
Let’s run through some important facts.
Because despite this Government’s best efforts to starve our economy, New Zealanders are slugging away and working hard, and we’ve been lucky with global commodity prices, so our economy is growing in size.
But more and more people are getting poorer and poorer.
And the Government is cutting away investment in our basic, collectively owned and operated public services.
So: our economy is growing, but regular people are getting poorer, and our Government is shrinking, while taking on more debt.
So, where is New Zealanders’ money going?
Well, last year, the 100 odd households on the NBR’s rich list increased their wealth by almost 8 billion dollars. In just one year.
Supermarkets are making $1m a day in excess profit. Power companies’ net profits were $557 million in the second half of last year. Banks raked in profits of almost $7b in 2025. That’s $1,248 in profit for Australian banks for every single New Zealander.
Our economy is worth $445 billion dollars. It’s bigger than it’s ever been.
But our hospitals and schools and our nurses and our doctors and our teachers who staff them are struggling. Our firefighters are striking twice a week because the fire trucks meant to save lives are falling apart.
Our public services don’t fail overnight. When we don’t invest properly in them, those services get slower, more stretched and further away for every year that passes.
There is a word for that. Austerity. It’s how you break a country in slow motion.
Luxon’s Government has boasted about new money for health and education. But once you count inflation, a growing and ageing population, and what it really costs to deliver these things, much of that ‘record investment’ is a cut in everything but name.
This Government will do anything in order to avoid taxing the mega-rich.
They’ll take school kids’ lunch money. They’ve made real terms cuts to our schools and our early childhood education – meaning higher fees for parents. They’ve cut $300,000 from programmes that help New Zealanders with energy hardship, when record numbers are struggling to pay their power bill. They’ve raided millions of dollars from food banks, and taken away almost $700m from public housing tenants.
I guess just some of us are entitled to our entitlements.
Their decisions will close down sexual violence prevention services.
Christopher Luxon promises growth means more money in our economy. And he is right about that.
What he’s not being straight up about is how he knows that growth is not shared.
He knows that under his economic rules, that wealth goes straight to the top.
But maybe I’m being too generous.
Maybe he truly still believes in trickle down economics, like some believe in the tooth fairy.
Maybe he believes his own shtick about ‘hard choices’ as he entrenches an economy that’s been designated as a speculator’s tax haven by Australians.
The same Australians from the same Australia where higher tax rates on those who can afford to pay mean there’s more Government revenue to invest in better public services and infrastructure. The same Australia that this Government is sending so many of our best and brightest to, because under this Government, New Zealanders are having a really hard time imagining a better tomorrow here at home.
I know politics is hard. I know that changing your mind and doing something differently in this environment opens you up to all kinds of attacks that you’re u-turning, or backtracking, or whatever we want to call it.
But I would like to think, if I was privileged enough to be sitting in those seats over there making the decisions about where our country’s collective resources are used, if I had spent two years making decisions that were hurting regular people, I would like to think that I would pause and re-evaluate.
That I would listen. To the chanting of our emergency service workers on strike for the longest industrial action in a generation. To the cries of babies this Government knows are being born into unnecessary, entirely preventable poverty. To the New Zealanders down at the RSA who just want some leaders with a spine.
Instead, this Government ploughs ahead with their economic doom loop.
They’ve decided to mercilessly cut back on spending without any idea of how the market they worship would fill the gap. That shocked business confidence they said they cared about and private sector investment also contracted by 2%.
They cancelled thousands of new state house builds, and hundreds of infrastructure projects, which meant the loss of 15,000 construction sector jobs.
Each job lost isn’t just devastating for that person or just for their family. It’s devastating to their local community, and their local economy, and the small businesses where they bought a morning coffee, or went on a date, or did their home renos through.
And what’s the Government’s response to the doom loop of their own creation?
It’s not to stop and think, maybe this thing isn’t working.
Because maybe, instead of a plan, they’re running on instinct. A well-documented, well-exercised National Party instinct to hand over our collective wealth and control to a few people at the top.
Former National Governments sold off state housing, which now means we hand out billions to line the pockets of private landlords.
Former National Governments sold off our state-owned power companies, despite an overwhelming referendum in opposition, and now we all pay for an energy system driven by profit at the expense of innovation and renewable generation.
Former National Governments shut down and amalgamated Ministries and Departments, closing factories and putting a wrecking ball through the regions.
This National Government is no different.
New Zealanders deserve so much better.
And the Greens have consistently shown that better is possible.
If we dared to tax multi-multi-millionaires and billionaires so they contributed fairly to the country that helped them build that wealth, we wouldn’t have to rely on charity to get new ambulances on the road.
We could use this big old economy democratically, to achieve the things that no one of us could achieve alone. Very few people have the individual wealth to build a hospital or refurbish old classrooms, but together, we have more wealth than we’ve ever had.
We can create jobs. We can build the things we need. We can protect the natural environment we rely on for life on earth as we know it. Or are we going to keep pretending that megalomaniac billionaires are going to solve our problems?
I actually agreed with the Prime Minister when two months ago, as the fossil fuel crisis was just hitting, he boldly said that hope is not a plan.
However, at exactly that same time, his Minister of Energy was quietly cancelling the long-awaited Energy Plan.
The fossil fuel crisis has put a spotlight on the ticking time bomb sitting at the centre of our economy.
And while Luxon’s Government seems intent on finding new ways to lace this timebomb into the fabric of everything we do. The Government hopes and prays for new fossil fuel shipments, and every time one is confirmed, they hope to restart the countdown timer.
But if the counter gets to zero, our entire country, our entire economy, grinds to a halt.
It’s not sensible to spend all of our resources fixated on feeding the beast in hopes to just reset the clock.
We need to defuse the time bomb.
The next step is rewiring our economy and country around something that will not blow up in our faces.
We don’t get affordable, secure energy from expensive fuels that need to be hauled in from the other side of the planet.
We get it when we tap into the abundant water, wind and sun and the geothermal activity beneath our feet. We get it when we electrify everything.
That’s what it means to build resilience.
It’s what it means to insulate ourselves against imported inflation.
It’s what it means to build our country.
But it’s not just nation building. It’s common sense.
It’s taking control over the things that we have control over.
But this Government is giving up control.
Not to regular New Zealanders –
But to corporations, off-shore shareholders and the fewer and fewer people who are getting more and more of our resources.
Funnily enough, if our country were actually the business Christopher Luxon seems to think it is, it would also be a failing business.
In business, you don’t succeed by firing all of your staff, cutting off your sources of revenue and then begging rich out-of-towners to maybe pop over because they can avoid paying tax, closing your eyes to the crumbling infrastructure.
If things aren’t going right, you get a new business plan. You find a new strategy.
But a country is not a company, and a Prime Minister is not a CEO.
Prime Minister, I’ve spent two years inviting you to come and walk the streets of Auckland Central, to meet the people, including the children, who your policies have made homeless.
I invite you to go and stand in the middle of Bendigo in Central Otago, and tell New Zealanders with a straight face that you want to poison the local waterways and churn our pristine biodiversity into a mine to make a quick buck for an Australian mining company.
I invite you to come sit with me with regular people at Mt Smart during a Warriors game, to meet the couple from Hamilton who sit next to me, who drive up every other week for the game, who tell me your Government has been a wrecking ball for small business because you’ve sucked all of the money out of customers’ pockets.
Prime Minister, I invite you to go outside.
To touch grass.
To breathe the air.
To look at New Zealanders you’re supposed to serve in the eye.
Those things are real. Those things matter.
And when your made-up economic rulebook is destroying those very real things, those silly rules have got to change.
Mr Speaker, here’s the hardest truth. And it’s not for the theatre that is this place. It’s for the New Zealanders beyond these walls.
No one is coming to save us.
New Zealanders are going to have to do this ourselves.
And on November 7th, New Zealanders can resign this Government to the history books.
But we are not going to spontaneously end up with a government that is willing to take on the well-resourced lobbyists in the country, and to work actively in the interests of regular people.
So we are going to need a new kind of coalition.
I’m not talking about the boring, circular talk-back talk of which politician will negotiate with which.
I’m talking about New Zealanders coming together with a common, intentional idea of who we are as a country, and where all of us want to go.
Because when everything feels complicated and chaotic, I believe we can agree on some basic things.
Every New Zealander is entitled to a safe home. A good education. Affordable food. A secure job. Reliable transport. Renewable energy.
These are the non-negotiables that every New Zealander is entitled to. And they can be the building blocks to help us rebuild our country for all of us.
These are the things that we should fight for not just for ourselves, not just for the people we know and love, but even for the people we don’t know, and even the people we don’t like.
To anyone and everyone listening, I’m asking you not just to believe in the Greens. I’m asking New Zealanders to believe in themselves, to believe in each other, and to believe in the country we can build if we are willing to work together to make it a reality.
And I’m asking NZers not just to believe. I’m asking you to act.
Because if New Zealanders are feeling powerless right now, it’s kind of by intent. That is exactly the strategy and the plan of this Government. To have regular people switch off so that power and wealth get concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. But I promise New Zealanders, they will find their power when they go out there and they talk to other New Zealanders about these basic things we have in common that we are willing to fight for, for each other.
New Zealanders can do more than vote this election. They can join the campaign to rebuild this country.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/chloe-swarbrick-budget-speech-2026/
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6. Johnson Electric reports results for the year ended 31 March 2026
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Group sales US$3,650 million – up 0.1% compared to the prior year; a decrease of 2% on a constant currency basis
- Gross profit US$840 million or 23.0% of sales (compared to US$843 million or 23.1% of sales in the prior year)
- Adjusted EBITA US$287 million or 7.9% of sales (compared to US$344 million or 9.4% of sales in the prior year)
- Net profit attributable to shareholders totalled US$202 million – a decrease of 23% compared to the prior year
- Net profit, excluding non-cash unrealized currency movements, restructuring costs, impairment of certain intangible assets, and adverse fair value movements in investments, declined by 13% to US$234 million
- Free cash flow from operations totalled US$217 million compared to US$286 million in the prior year
- A recommended final dividend of 44 HK cents per share (5.64 US cents)
- As of 31 March 2026, cash reserves amounted to US$902 million (compared to US$791 million at the prior year end); and the ratio of total debt to capital was 10%
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (“Johnson Electric”), a global leader in electric motors and motion subsystems, today announced its results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2026.
Group sales for the 2025/26 financial year were US$3,650 million, an increase of 0.1% compared to the prior year. Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 23% to US$202 million or 21.59 US cents per share on a fully diluted basis. Adjusted net profit, excluding the effects of non-cash foreign exchange rate movements, the impairment of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and adverse fair value movements in investments, declined by 13% to US$234 million.
Sales Performance
The Automotive Products Group (“APG”) achieved sales of US$3,054 million, which amounted to 84% of total Group sales. Excluding currency effects, APG’s sales decreased by 3%.
Global automotive industry production volumes increased slightly over the prior year, but growth remains lacklustre in most markets due to affordability concerns and the challenges faced by OEMs and suppliers in adjusting to geopolitical uncertainty, tariff pressures, and the shifting economics of battery electric vehicles that continue to be shaped by the level of government subsidies available to consumers.
APG’s sales are divided broadly equally across the three major geographic regions of demand, but performance over the past year reflected distinct variations in local market conditions, as well as APG’s own mix of OEM customers and the timing of new program launches.
In Asia, the division’s sales declined by 7% on a constant currency basis primarily due to the ongoing erosion in market share held by Sino-foreign joint venture OEM customers in China. APG has continued to win significant new business awards from Chinese domestic OEMs and their suppliers, which now account for the majority of its sales in China. However, the division’s historically large share among joint venture customers has acted as a drag on its recent sales performance that is taking time to reverse. The domestic passenger vehicle market in China itself experienced a sharp slowdown in sales in the first quarter of 2026 due to the phasing out of trade-in subsidies designed to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.
APG’s sales to the Americas increased by 1% on a constant currency basis in a market that saw total light vehicle production volumes broadly flat. The predominant factor constraining new car sales in North America is cost of living concerns, with many low to middle income car buyers struggling to afford new vehicles that, on average, have increased in price by over 30% since 2020.
In Europe, APG’s sales decreased by 2% on a constant currency basis. The European auto market continues to experience sluggish consumer demand at the same time that OEMs are hampered by excess production capacity and the impact of shifting emissions regulations on their product model line-ups.
APG’s strategy in the context of the varied and unpredictable operating environment for component suppliers is, firstly, to focus on bringing to market innovative motion technologies that enable electrification, reduce emissions, and enhance passenger safety and comfort. Secondly, APG aims to offer its diverse base of customers an unrivalled total cost and value proposition that combines speed, scale, and reliability of production with an adaptable global operating footprint.
The Industry Products Group (“IPG”) achieved sales of US$596 million – an increase of 2% compared to the prior year on a constant currency basis. After three successive years of declining sales, this marks an important return to growth for the division. In more commoditized product application segments, new business development has been redirected towards the rapidly growing base of Chinese manufacturers who are capturing an increasing share of the global market for consumer and commercial hardware goods – particularly for low-priced, entry-level products. In parallel, IPG is focused on supplying motion subsystem solutions to more specialized, higher-growth segments, including humanoid robotics, warehouse automation, medical devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and liquid cooling applications.
Gross Margins and Operating Profitability
The Group’s gross profit of US$840 million, or 23.0% of sales, was essentially flat compared to the prior financial year. Slight increases in production staff costs, depreciation, and raw materials were offset by savings in other production overheads and direct labour.
Reported earnings before interest, tax and amortization (“EBITA”) amounted to US$258 million, a decrease of 22% compared to US$331 million achieved in the prior year. The decline was due to a combination of factors, including higher selling and administrative staff costs and other provisions, an impairment of intangible assets arising from a past acquisition, and reduced other income due to an adverse net change in the fair value of certain investments.
Net Profit and Financial Condition
Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 23% to US$202 million or 21.59 US cents per share on a fully diluted basis. Adjusted net profit, excluding the effects of non-cash foreign exchange rate movements, the impairment of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and adverse fair value movements in investments, amounted to US$234 million compared to US$268 million in the prior year.
The Group’s overall financial condition remains robust with a total debt to capital ratio of 10%, an interest coverage ratio of 22 times, and year-end cash reserves of US$902 million.
Dividends
The Board considers it appropriate to recommend maintaining the final dividend of 44 HK cents (5.64 US cents) per share, which together with the interim dividend of 17 HK cents per share, represents a total dividend of 61 HK cents (7.82 US cents) per share.
Chairman’s Comments on the Annual Results and Outlook
Commenting on the annual results for the financial year 2025/26, Dr. Patrick Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said, “Operating conditions for global manufacturing businesses during the financial year 2025/26 remained challenging, with end-market demand in most regions subdued and geopolitical events and uncertainties placing upward pressure on input costs.”
Dr. Patrick Wang further commented: “In the face of these headwinds, Johnson Electric maintained its long-standing resilience with sales and gross profit margins both holding up comparatively well. The bottom-line result, however, was negatively impacted by the effects of higher overhead expenses on a flat sales base, adverse net changes in the fair value of investments, and a non-cash intangible assets impairment charge.”
Concerning the near-term financial outlook, Dr. Patrick Wang said: “The global economy demonstrated resilience over the past year, despite the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the geopolitical shock of tariffs being imposed on US imports of goods from almost all countries. Looking ahead, the unstable and unpredictable conditions for trade and global manufacturing have been made even more precarious by the outbreak of war in the Middle East.”
“Johnson Electric has a long-standing track record in successfully navigating volatile global markets. In the near term, with geopolitical and macro-economic dynamics impossible to forecast with precision, management remains focused on cost control, managing the effects of inflation, and maintaining a prudent financial risk profile.”
“In parallel, however, we are also committed to invest in adapting and scaling our business model to meet strong underlying demand for our motion subsystem solutions in several high-growth end-markets and new product applications. Included among these are: thermal management systems for electric and hybrid vehicles that depend on a combination of water pumps, valves and actuators to support optimal vehicle cabin temperature, extend electric vehicle driving range, and contribute to longer battery life; solid oxide fuel cell power generation systems that are becoming established as an important source of low-emission, on-site electricity supply to AI data centres; and AI-enabled humanoid robots, which are widely viewed as one of the most significant industrial and commercial opportunities over the next ten to twenty years.”
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Johnson Electric and certain plans and objectives of the management of Johnson Electric.
Words such as “outlook”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believe”, “estimates”, “projects”, variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of Johnson Electric to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Johnson Electric’s present and future business strategies and the political and economic environment in which Johnson Electric will operate in the future.
Note to Editors and Securities Analysts: The full text of the Annual Results announcement, includingfinancial statements, is available through the Investors section of company’s website at www.johnsonelectric.com
Hashtag: #JohnsonElectric
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. A responsible Budget to secure NZ’s future
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 is a responsible Budget that boosts funding for essential services and invests in the infrastructure New Zealand needs for the future without breaking the bank, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
“At a time when many New Zealand families and businesses are still under pressure from higher living costs and global uncertainty, this Budget takes careful steps to support New Zealanders now while strengthening the economy for the years ahead.
“It will ensure New Zealanders can look forward to more jobs, higher incomes, stronger public services and a more affordable and secure country.
“Thanks to this Government’s careful management of the public finances, New Zealand is digging its way out of the post-Covid fiscal and economic hole. Balanced books are now in sight.
“The Budget forecasts the economy to grow by an average of 2.7 per cent over the next four years, with unemployment falling from 5.5 to 4.3 per cent and wages continuing to rise faster than inflation. The Government’s books are forecast to return to surplus in 2028/29, a year earlier than previously forecast, with debt beginning to fall sooner as a share of the economy.
“Returning to surplus and reducing debt means more of taxpayers’ money can go towards the frontline services and infrastructure New Zealanders rely on, rather than servicing ever-growing interest costs. It also means the Government is able to deliver timely, temporary and targeted support to households most affected by rising fuel prices while continuing to invest in New Zealand’s future.
“To build this future, this Budget invests in state highways, rail, hospitals, schools, social housing, courthouses, police stations and Defence capability New Zealand will rely on for decades to come. It also invests in resilience projects to help communities stay connected and recover faster following severe weather events and other disruptions.
“These investments will improve transport connections, strengthen public services, support economic growth and back thousands of jobs across New Zealand.
“The Budget drives forward energy, planning and public service reforms to make New Zealand more affordable, more resilient and better positioned for the next generation.
“It increases funding for health, education, and law and order, helps businesses to transition from gas to other forms of energy, funds the planning reforms needed to unlock growth and reserves, $450 million for potential future temporary and targeted responses to the fuel crisis if required.
“This is a careful, measured Budget that continues the fiscal repair job begun three years ago while investing in the foundations of New Zealand’s future,” Nicola Willis says.
“Budget 2026 invests in essential frontline services, critical infrastructure and the reforms needed to secure a future where New Zealanders can look forward to more opportunity, higher wages, better public services and a more affordable country for the next generation.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/a-responsible-budget-to-secure-nzs-future-2/
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8. Budget 2026 – A black Budget built on human misery – PSA
May 28, 2026
Source: PSA
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9. Budget 2026: Securing New Zealand’s Future
May 28, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Mr Speaker,
I move that the Appropriation (2026/27 Estimates) Bill be now read a second time.
E ngā iwi o Te Ūpoko o te Ika.
E te Māngai, ngā Mema Pāremata o ngā rohe pōti me ngā Mema o ngā Rōpū Tōrangapū.
E te motu whānui.
Nei rā te mihi.
Anei te Tahua Rua Mano Rua Tekau mā Ono.
Kia ora e te Iwi!
To the home tribes of Wellington.
To the Speaker, electorate and party list MPs.
To the whole country.
I salute you.
Here is Budget 2026.
Mr Speaker,
This is a responsible Budget.
The Government is responding to an increasingly uncertain world with an economic plan and sensible choices that will make New Zealanders more secure in the years ahead.
The documents I have tabled in Parliament today show that New Zealanders can look forward to growth, higher wages and rising employment.
They can look forward to better public infrastructure, expanded healthcare services, better schooling for their kids, and safer communities.
They can look forward to a much stronger set of Government books.
Despite the chaos in the Middle East, and challenging global events, the Government’s responsible approach means Treasury is now forecasting a return to surplus in 2028/29 – a year earlier than forecast in December. An earlier surplus means less debt and lower interest costs than would otherwise be the case.
The Government is tackling New Zealand’s major challenges, not with shallow quick fixes, but with a responsible and durable approach.
Today’s Budget marks further progress towards a more secure future.
I don’t expect New Zealanders to read every page of it.
What I really want Kiwis to know is that this Budget is about them.
It delivers on the Government’s belief that life can be better in this country, not just for the voters of today, but for their kids and grandkids too.
I think Mums and Dads across this Parliament, and across the country, want the same thing I do.
We want this to be a country our kids choose to live in when they grow up, because it’s a place where their achievements will be rewarded and where their dreams can be realised.
Yes, the world has thrown us some curveballs.
And I recognise that many Kiwis are doing it tough right now.
But New Zealanders listening today should have confidence.
They should have confidence that the Government is spending their money wisely, that it’s addressing the country’s big problems and that it’s making investments in the things that really matter.
That’s important not just for today but for what lies ahead.
The world is more volatile than ever.
The rules-based global system is under strain.
Countries are boosting their spending on defence.
Global competition for growth, jobs and investment is sharper than ever.
And conflict in the Middle East means Kiwi households and businesses are paying more for petrol and diesel.
What is more, we entered this period in a more fragile state than we would like.
New Zealanders have shown real grit to recover from an extended period of runaway price increases, high interest rates and the weaker economy that emerged as a result.
An economic recovery has been unfolding but scars run deep.
The Government is also carrying a significant burden of debt – more than twice as heavy as it was seven years ago, and with an annual interest bill of $9 billion.
New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has a negative outlook from ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s, which is a warning that we must start bending the debt curve down.
New Zealand’s population is getting older, meaning the bill for delivering healthcare, New Zealand Superannuation and other public services is becoming heftier for workers to shoulder.
The annual cost of Superannuation is rising sharply, from less than $20 billion in 2023 to more than $30 billion by 2030. In the next year alone, the cost of Super will rise by around $1.8 billion.
Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent.
Economic shocks, which have happened with some frequency over the past 20 years, will keep happening.
And this Government is having to play catch-up on much-needed policy reforms, from housing to energy to resource management.
There’s no hiding from these big issues.
Yet, in an election year, some will choose to ignore this context and instead suggest band-aids and sugar hits, all slapped on Afterpay.
Not only does that approach ignore the real challenges New Zealand faces, but in the absence of a magic money tree it’s our future selves who’d have to foot the bill, with interest.
This Government is taking a more responsible approach.
We are determined to deliver Kiwis real solutions that last, and to do so within very real financial constraints. Conflict in the Middle East has been a set-back but New Zealand can and will bounce back. That is reflected in Treasury’s forecasts.
This responsible Budget makes significant investments in health, education, law and order, and other frontline public services.
As a result, New Zealanders will experience more progress towards the Government’s targets, including reduced health waiting times, increases in educational achievement, reductions in violent crime, lower levels of welfare dependency, and a more capable defence force.
The Budget also provides $7 billion of new capital investment to help deliver the public infrastructure New Zealand needs.
Construction projects like Whangārei Hospital, 10 school redevelopments, the next stage of the Waikato Expressway, state highway resilience projects, new courthouses and new police stations will support more jobs for Kiwis, with the Infrastructure Commission estimating that every billion dollars of infrastructure funding supports about 4500 jobs.
What’s more, with careful spending choices and ongoing restraint, the Government is set to get the books back to surplus earlier than previously forecast and bend the debt curve down.
That is a responsible Budget.
Mr Speaker,
Let me turn to the economic and fiscal outlook.
A broadening export-led economic recovery was underway in New Zealand at the start of 2026, with employment and confidence increasing.
In late February, conflict in the Middle East shocked the global and domestic economy.
No one knows for sure how this conflict will unwind or how long its impacts will be felt.
In the midst of uncertainty, Treasury puts forward its best professional judgement.
Its central forecast assumes that the impact of the crisis will be temporary.
Over the next 12 months, it expects that fuel prices will contribute to higher inflation and lower real GDP growth than previously expected.
But inflation falls after the current quarter and economic growth picks up.
Annual average growth in the year to June 2026 is forecast to be 1.2 per cent, accelerating to 2.3 per cent by June 2027 and 3.2 per cent by June 2028.
That growth will be accompanied by new jobs and higher wages.
Over the next four years, Treasury is forecasting employment to grow by 220,000 and wage growth to average 3.1 per cent.
Over this period, core Crown tax revenue is expected to be more than $9 billion higher than was previously forecast.
That may seem surprising, given the fuel crisis, but a lot of factors feed into tax forecasts and over 90 per cent of the revisions to tax since the last update have nothing to do with the Middle East.
As a share of GDP, tax revenue rises over the forecast period, but core Crown expenses go the other way. They are initially steady, then fall to 30.3 per cent of GDP in 2029/30.
The Government’s long-term objective is to get core Crown expenses down to 30 per cent of GDP.
Reaching 30.3 per cent by the end of the forecast period therefore represents extremely good progress, reflecting the Government’s disciplined approach to spending.
That disciplined approach is demonstrated by the Budget 2026 operating package.
Last year, we set an operating allowance for this Budget of $2.4 billion per annum on average, which Treasury duly put in the forecasts.
In Budget 2026 we have spent less than this.
Yet again, this Government has come in under its allowance.
The actual net operating package in Budget 2026 is $2.1 billion.
The net package incorporates $3.8 billion of new spending a year, on average. And it includes $1.7 billion of savings and revenue, the main sources of which are:
- a fundamental overhaul of the public service
- the end of the final-year Fees Free scheme, and
- reduced Kāinga Ora construction costs which has resulted in $368 million of lower operating expenses.
Disciplined spending, and a forecast improvement in revenue, improves the track for the Government’s headline operating balance indicator – OBEGALx.
OBEGALx is now forecast to return to surplus in 2028/29 – a year earlier than previously expected.
Members, this will be the first time in a decade the books have been in the black.
At every update I am conscious that OBEGALx is the small difference between two very large numbers, and that small differences matter when the balance is close to zero.
Forecasts are not set in stone – they can move around, and it takes a lot of work to turn them into reality.
All that remains true, but it’s heartening to see for the first time that the surplus date is coming forward, not being pushed back.
The track for net core Crown debt has also improved.
Treasury’s forecasts show the debt curve bending down, and they show it bending a year earlier than previously expected.
Net core Crown debt is forecast to peak at 46.1 per cent of GDP in 2027/28, lower than at the Half Year Update, then decline to 44.4 per cent of GDP by the end of the forecast period.
This improvement in the books is reflected in the government’s borrowing programme.
New Zealand Debt Management has lowered its forecast issuance of government bonds by $6 billion over the next four years.
This is the first downward revision to the bond programme since 2021.
Mr Speaker,
The Budget 2026 operating package is frontloaded, which partly reflects the Government’s decision to provide temporary, timely and targeted funding to respond to the fuel crisis.
As previously announced, the Budget funds a temporary increase to the in-work tax credit of $50 a week, supporting up to 157,000 low-to-middle-income working families.
Government agencies that rely heavily on fuel to deliver frontline services, such as Police, Fire and Emergency, and Education, have also received additional funding to maintain their operations.
Funding has been set aside to help public transport authorities manage fuel cost pressures and keep services running.
The Minister of Health has announced a temporary 30 per cent increase in mileage rates for home and community support workers, and for people travelling for specialist treatment.
And $150 million has been set aside to increase New Zealand’s strategic fuel reserves.
Some of that will be used to fund the previously announced deal with Z Energy, lifting New Zealand’s diesel reserves by nine days.
While precise numbers are commercially sensitive, I can assure you that even accounting for this deal, the $150 million fund still has room for future increases in strategic fuel reserves, if needed.
The Government has also set aside funding of $450 million in a time-limited contingency in case further fuel-related support is required.
We join all Kiwis in the hope that fuel prices and supply pressures won’t increase further.
However, it is prudent to be ready for a scenario in which fuel prices could spike or stay higher for longer.
So this is a reserve, much like some households have an emergency savings account. You hope you don’t have to dip into it, but if you do, it’s there.
It is also funded from the operating package, which means if we do have to use it, it won’t add to forecast debt.
Mr Speaker,
Boosting New Zealand’s security and resilience are major themes in this year’s Budget.
New Zealand faces the most adverse and contested geostrategic environment in the past 80 years.
While we cannot control the actions of other countries, we can ensure we have the capability to defend and advance New Zealand’s interests.
Last year’s Budget funded the first year of the Defence Capability Plan, including a capital pre-commitment of $1.6 billion.
Budget 2026 funds the second year of the Plan, which includes extending the operational life of the Anzac-class frigates and HMNZS Canterbury, acquiring new drones, building modern housing on military bases, and delivering a new training facility at Linton.
It provides funding to increase Defence Force numbers in key occupations and retain existing staff.
And it provides a $156 million uplift for our intelligence and security services.
Budget 2026 also boosts New Zealand’s aid programme, providing $110 million to increase development and humanitarian assistance in the Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions.
And it provides $145 million to ensure a resilient, safe and secure offshore diplomatic network.
Mr Speaker,
New Zealand is subject to severe and unpredictable weather events, alongside other natural hazards.
Budget 2026 invests in stronger infrastructure, smarter emergency management systems and better information about natural hazard risks.
It sets aside $400 million of capital for state highway resilience projects in regions whose roads are too often closed after major weather events.
The Government is making the choice to strengthen roads before they fail, rather than repeatedly paying to rebuild them afterwards.
The projects include resilience improvements on SH2 through the Waioweka Gorge, SH3 through the Awakino Gorge, SH25 around the Coromandel, SH60 over Takaka Hill, SH6 between Cromwell and Kingston and between Haast and Hawea, and SH94 between Milford and Te Anau.
The Budget also provides a capital contribution of $1.8 billion for a new Road of National Significance, the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway.
This critical freight and economic link will extend the Waikato Expressway from Cambridge to the turnoff to Tauranga.
The Budget also puts aside just over $1 billion for KiwiRail’s network improvement programme, alongside $107 million to continue the renewal of critical metropolitan rail infrastructure.
The Government is getting better hazard information across the country, including the first New Zealand Flood Map to help councils, communities, infrastructure providers and property owners make smarter long-term decisions.
The Budget also provides funding to help develop more cost-effective ways for the Crown to manage its infrastructure risks and reduce costs to taxpayers.
And the Government has allocated new funding to modernise emergency management systems so that when disasters strike emergency services can respond faster and co-ordinate more effectively.
Mr Speaker,
Reliable and affordable energy underpins a growing economy.
Budget 2026 includes a gas transition loan scheme to help businesses transition from New Zealand’s shrinking reserves of natural gas.
It also provides capital funding for the purchase of around $200 million of new shares as part of Genesis Energy’s $400 million capital raise announced in February.
Genesis will use the additional capital to bring more flexible capacity to the electricity market to address the risk of insufficient electricity supply in years when the hydro-lakes run low.
This investment will directly contribute to enhancing New Zealand’s energy security.
Mr Speaker,
Perhaps the most important source of resilience for every Kiwi is their physical and mental health.
The single biggest item in the Budget is support for frontline health services.
Next year, government spending on the health system is expected to total $34 billion, or $17,000 for every New Zealand household.
Additional funding of $5.5 billion from Budget 2026 will help the public health system address frontline pressures and deliver more services, including responding to more emergency department events, increasing specialist assessments, boosting elective surgery, and increasing cancer treatments and GP visits.
Targeted health initiatives include a nationally coordinated specialist paediatric palliative care service, a boost for ambulance services, more funding for forensic mental health services and an ongoing funding increase for Pharmac.
The starting age for free bowel screening will be lowered from 58 to 56, and mothers will be given the choice of longer postnatal stays.
The Health Digital Investment Plan will receive $300 million for priority projects including strengthening cyber security across New Zealand’s health system.
Budget 2026 also commits $682 million of capital funding for investments in health infrastructure, including the delivery of a new 158-bed ward tower at Whangārei Hospital and the next stage of redevelopment work at hospitals in Tauranga, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North.
It funds the purchase of land for a future new hospital south of Auckland, the establishment cost of the new medical school at the University of Waikato and the redevelopment of the Mason Clinic.
Mr Speaker,
The Budget continues this Government’s efforts to boost educational achievement.
This is good for young people, who will have better opportunities, and it’s good for the economy as a more educated workforce will boost productivity.
Budget 2026 provides a $1.6 billion boost in operating funding for schooling and early childhood education.
Schools will receive increases to their operational grants, alongside funding to cover increased employer contributions to KiwiSaver.
And early childhood education services will receive a boost to their funding rates.
Targeted new investments include measures to strengthen teaching and learning to raise student performance in reading, writing and maths, and funding to roll out a refreshed secondary curriculum and new national qualifications.
We’re leaving NCEA behind us.
The Healthy School Lunch Programme will continue to offer affordable, nutritious meals to students in 2027, while ongoing work continues to explore future innovations to the programme.
Budget 2026 also allocates $470 million of capital funding to redevelop up to 10 schools, deliver up to 232 additional classrooms and purchase land for new school sites in high-growth areas such as Queenstown.
This Budget ends the failed Fees Free scheme for students in tertiary education.
Fees Free did not increase enrolments or completion rates, especially for those from low-income backgrounds.
The money from Fees Free will now be put to better use delivering frontline public services, including to better prepare young people for trades and other vocational education.
I want to acknowledge New Zealand First, and Minister Jones in particular, for proposing and championing this policy.
The Government will double the number of Trades Academy places, from 10,000 to 20,000, for year 11 to 13 school students.
And it will provide 1,000 more Youth Guarantee places that provide wraparound support and training for school leavers with no or low qualifications.
Mr Speaker,
The law and order package in this year’s Budget provides a $1.1 billion uplift in operating funding for Corrections, Customs, Police and the Ministry of Justice to maintain essential frontline services that keep communities safe.
This includes funding of $477 million for Corrections to manage an increasing number of prisoners, a $50 million funding boost for frontline policing, and investment to replace Police’s end-of-life Automated Biometric Identification System.
To advance the Government’s firearms reforms, the Budget provides funding to establish a new independent firearms regulator – Firearms Safety and Education New Zealand.
Budget 2026 provides capital funding of $100 million towards the construction of a new High Court, District Court and Māori Land Court in Rotorua. And it funds badly needed new Police stations in in Greymouth and Whanganui.
Customs also receives new funding to disrupt transnational, serious and organised crime groups and to combat drug smuggling.
Mr Speaker,
The Government has a Going for Housing Growth programme to increase the supply of housing and make it more affordable.
The Treasury’s latest assessment is that that there will be a relative improvement in the affordability of new dwellings. House prices are now forecast to grow more moderately, rents have stabilised and first-home buyers now make up a much larger share of the market.
The Budget drives forward the next stages of Going for Housing Growth.
The first pillar of this programme is freeing up land for urban development and removing unnecessary planning barriers through major reform of the Resource Management Act and changes to national direction.
Budget 2026 provides $294 million of funding to begin rolling out this new system.
This includes a new, centrally managed platform for planning, consenting and compliance, so things aren’t still done 78 different ways across 78 different councils.
The second pillar of our housing reforms is improving infrastructure funding and financing tools so councils and developers can better fund the pipes, roads and other infrastructure needs to support growth.
The Budget supports this with $30 million of funding for the regulatory oversight of development levies charged by territorial authorities and water organisations.
The third pillar is directly improving the incentives for councils to support housing growth by ensuring they share in the economic upside that growth creates.
The Budget allocates $400 million to achieve this, by establishing a direct funding stream linked to housing growth.
This was a commitment in the National–ACT coalition commitment and has been championed by Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour.
The Budget progresses reforms to improve the fairness of housing support for low-income tenants.
Right now, people in similar circumstances, but living in different houses, can receive very different levels of financial support and security of tenure.
Budget 2026 includes a package that reduces, but by no means eliminates, this wide gap in support.
It increases the amount social housing tenants pay towards their rent from 25 to 30 per cent of their income.
And it increases maximum Accommodation Supplement rates across the country, so lower-income private renters get more help.
This package is broadly fiscally neutral – it is about re-balancing support, not reducing it.
At the same time, the Government is providing funding to support the delivery of between 1,800 and 2,250 social houses over three years, with a $69 million boost to the Flexible Housing Fund.
The Budget also continues efforts to reduce dependency on emergency housing, with $22 million invested to reduce reoccurring emerging housing needs.
This initiative will more than pay for itself through savings in otherwise costly motel bills.
Mr Speaker,
The Budget boosts funding to support New Zealanders in need.
Budget forecasts show several thousand fewer New Zealanders on Jobseeker Support and Sole Parent Support benefits in the coming years.
That is part of a deliberate effort by this Government.
Budget 2026 includes funding of $93 million for additional case management and assistance to support sole parents into work.
That is the upfront cost, but the initiative is expected to deliver net savings of $97 million as more sole parents move from receiving a benefit to having a job.
The Government is also reducing the maximum rate of Temporary Additional Support payments, generating $196 million of savings.
This is to better reflect its original purpose as temporary hardship support, paid as a last resort, and not a long-term top-up to beneficiaries’ incomes.
The Budget provides ongoing funding for the Food Secure Communities programme and the KickStart Breakfast programme.
And it delivers a step-up in investment to better protect children at risk of harm.
In 2022, Dame Karen Poutasi issued a compelling report with a series of recommendations to the Government on steps it should take to ensure strong and effective safety nets that prevent the abuse of children.
Our Government has picked up each and every one of Dame Karen’s recommendations, and this year’s Budget invests $77 million to help make the changes needed.
Alongside this, Oranga Tamariki will receive a $184 million funding uplift so it can better respond to reports of suspected harm and increase its support for children with high and complex needs.
Finally, Budget 2026 provides funding of $36 million to introduce a version of the SuperGold Card that can be used as an accepted form of primary identification.
This will help seniors access services that require identification, when they may not have a driver’s license or passport.
Mr Speaker,
Over the last year, Inland Revenue has consulted widely on the taxation of charities and not-for-profits, fringe benefit tax, and loans made by companies to their shareholders.
The Government has made decisions in each of these areas.
We will ensure that membership subscriptions and levies received by not-for-profits remain non-taxable.
We will increase the amount of net income a not-for-profit organisation can earn without having to pay tax from $1,000 to $10,000.
And we will ensure the donation tax credit scheme remains financially sustainable, and limits tax planning risks, by capping eligible donations at $100,000 a year.
On fringe benefit tax, the Government is simplifying the rules for private motor vehicle use.
There will no longer be a requirement for detailed logbooks. Instead, a “close enough is good enough” approach will significantly reduce compliance costs for businesses.
Another change will ensure that six months after a company has been removed from the Companies Register, any outstanding loans it previously made to its shareholders will be taxed as income.
Finally, the Government is introducing a new prudential levy on banks, non-bank deposit takers, insurers and some other financial institutions, to cover the costs of prudential regulation and supervision.
Such a levy is consistent with other jurisdictions such as Australia and the United Kingdom, and with levies imposed by other New Zealand financial regulators.
It is expected to recover revenue of $209 million over the forecast period.
Mr Speaker,
While I have the pleasure of delivering this speech, the Budget is a team effort.
It reflects the efforts, late nights, and extraordinary skills of talented New Zealanders in the public service and in Ministerial offices.
And it demonstrates strong, stable government.
The Budget Ministers team includes Associate Finance Ministers David Seymour, Shane Jones and Chris Bishop.
Each represents a different political party but each came to this Budget with a focus on responsible management of the Government’s finances.
Together we have worked through the difficult choices and trade-offs that a Budget entails.
Where we have disagreed, we have done so agreeably and with respect.
No matter the challenge, we’ve always found a way through. The ultimate result is a Budget we can all be proud of.
I also want to thank the Prime Minister for his consistent support and wise counsel, and for his enduring belief in the potential of this great country.
Finally, I want to acknowledge the support of my own family who are watching from the gallery today – my Mum and Dad, my brother and sister, their spouses, my husband and our four children.
James, Harriet, Reuben and Gloria – I know I’m not home enough. I work hard and I hope to make you proud.
Mr Speaker,
New Zealand has a great future ahead of it.
The Government’s disciplined management means Kiwis can look forward to a growing economy, effective frontline public services and increased investment in the things that matter.
We can have all of that and a strong set of books too.
Thanks to our care with public money, the Government’s books will return to surplus a year earlier than previously expected.
But none of this can be taken for granted.
Delivering these results requires New Zealand to stay the course.
Now is not the time for promises of reckless spending and big new taxes.
This Budget shows that the Government’s programme over the last two-and-a-half years is making a difference.
We are securing the future.
And Kiwis can look forward with confidence.
Mr Speaker,
I commend this Budget to the House.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/28/budget-2026-securing-new-zealands-future/
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10. India’s top agribusiness professionals put boots on the ground in New Zealand
May 28, 2026
Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation
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