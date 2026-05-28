Exploring New Paradigms for AI-Empowered Finance, “Phoenix Financial Forum for the Greater Bay Area Financial Summit” Held in Shenzhen

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Source: Media Outreach

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2026 – The 20th Shenzhen International Financial Expo, themed “AI ERA: SYNERGISTIC DEVELOPMENT OF MANUFACTURING AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES,” is being held from May 27 to 29, 2026, at the Futian Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen. During the expo, the Phoenix Financial Forum for the Greater Bay Area Financial Summit was successfully convened on May 27.

Hosted by Phoenix TV and co-organized by Phoenix New Media and Phoenix Show, the summit was rooted in Shenzhen’s role as a core hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a center of financial innovation. Government officials, business leaders, and financial experts gathered to assess evolving global dynamics and explore new opportunities for development.

Group Photo of Distinguished Guests

At the opening ceremony, keynote speeches and panel discussions focused on hot topics including the deep integration of finance with technology, industry, and cross-border collaboration.

Luo Huanghao, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, stated in his opening remarks that Shenzhen’s financial sector should capitalize on its strengths in technological innovation, industrial development, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong connectivity, while adhering to the development logic of deep integration between industry and finance. He emphasized that finance must fundamentally serve the real economy by strengthening industrial foundations, enhancing financial capacity, expanding opening-up, safeguarding financial security, and promoting the mutual advancement of finance and the real economy, thereby accelerating the development of Shenzhen into a globally influential industrial finance center.

Xu Wei, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix TV, noted in his speech that holding the forum alongside the Financial Expo represented not only platform innovation but also a resonance of values, demonstrating Phoenix TV’s comprehensive upgrade in serving the Greater Bay Area’s international communication capabilities. “The collaboration between the forum and the Financial Expo vividly reflects the Greater Bay Area’s momentum toward integrated cooperation,” Xu said. “It also shows that the vitality of the Greater Bay Area lies not only in geographic proximity and industrial connectivity, but also in the mutual empowerment and coordinated integration of technology, talent, information, and rules.”

Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, pointed out in his speech that the deep integration of Hong Kong’s international financial capabilities with Shenzhen’s technological innovation has already enabled 160 Shenzhen enterprises, including Tencent and BYD, to list in Hong Kong. “This deep integration of ‘finance + technology’ has not only promoted the high-quality development of the financial industries in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, but also helped the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area become one of the world’s most dynamic fintech hubs,” he said.

Zhang Weizhong, Chairman of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, remarked that technology is redefining the value logic of capital, while capital is reshaping the growth path of technology. He stressed that financial innovation is playing an increasingly important role and that China must absorb the core principles of global “innovation collaboration” while building a development system suited to local industries and national conditions.

During the keynote speech session, Wang Suwang, Chairman of SDIC Securities Co., Ltd.; Zheng Jun, CTO of Financial Account Dept, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Jia Jiaya, Chair Professor and Director of Von Neumann Institute, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Founder and Chairman, SmartMore Corporation Limited; and Ginger Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Bank (China) Limited, shared forward-looking insights and practical experiences on topics such as digital finance development, industrial digital transformation, intelligent technology deployment, and innovation in foreign-funded financial services.

Wang Suwang stated that securities firms should serve as important discoverers of value growth by evaluating technology enterprises from a full life-cycle perspective and recognizing their long-term value through asset securitization.

Using Huawei’s proprietary computing ecosystem as an example, Zheng Jun introduced the large-scale application prospects of AI agents in the financial sector. He noted that AI has moved beyond experimental innovation and entered a stage of “returning to business fundamentals,” where scalable deployment and real value creation are becoming possible.

Jia Jiaya outlined a vision in which the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics will drive the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing industries. He predicted that industrial intelligent agents would bring dramatic changes to the industrial sector over the next five to ten years.

Ginger Cheng emphasized that cross-border finance has become an unavoidable challenge for enterprises pursuing globalization, adding that foreign banks possess unique network advantages in supporting Chinese companies’ overseas expansion.

The afternoon roundtable discussions centered on three core themes in finance, bringing together leading experts for in-depth dialogue and exchanges of ideas.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the boundaries of financial services and value creation, the roundtable titled “AI Empowering Technology Finance — New Scenarios, New Paradigms” featured a keynote speech by Liu Xiaochun, Vice President, Shanghai Advanced Institute for Financial Research. He analyzed the compliance boundaries and transformation pathways for AI implementation in finance, stressing that financial innovation must always preserve the essential nature of finance rather than focusing solely on technology.

During the “Industrial Chain Finance: Breaking Boundaries Through Innovation and Capital Empowerment” roundtable, Sean Randolph, Senior Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute in San Francisco, shared mature experiences from internationally advanced bay areas via video speech. He observed that AI is rapidly being adopted across global financial institutions and predicted that AI literacy and capabilities will become fundamental factors influencing recruitment, employment, and corporate competitiveness in the future.

As a pioneer in cross-border financial innovation, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues to achieve breakthroughs in areas such as cross-border payments, wealth management, investment and financing connectivity, and offshore finance.

At the “Cross-Border Finance: From the Greater Bay Area to the World” roundtable, Larry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of Amino Capital, shared his views on investment logic and entrepreneurial opportunities in the AI era. He argued that entrepreneurs can seize opportunities in traditional industries that have yet to adopt digital technologies and transform them into platform-based businesses.

Renowned economist Hong Hao called for a rational perspective on market bubbles. He remarked that financial markets have always relied on bubbles to create life-changing opportunities, and that social progress itself is often driven by humanity’s aspirations and imagination.

At the conclusion of the summit, Victor Gao, Deputy Director of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG)‌, and noted economist Fu Peng delivered a closing dialogue, offering in-depth analysis of new global economic trends and key issues in capital markets.

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.