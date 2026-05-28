Budget 2026 – A black Budget built on human misery – PSA

Source: PSA



Today’s Budget makes clear the heavy price public services, and all New Zealanders will pay to make Nicola Willis’s numbers add up as she unveils deep cuts across government departments.

Nearly 9000 public service workers – one in seven – face losing their jobs over the next three years as $2.4 billion is ripped out of budgets.

“This is a black Budget built on human misery for public servants, social housing tenants and many others – the impacts will be felt for generations to come,” said Fleur Fitzsimons National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“This Budget will scar our country and will go down in history as one of the worst.

“This is a Budget not about securing our future as the Finance Ministers puts it – quite the opposite. Public services are being knee capped at a time when we need an effective, well-resourced public service sector than ever before.

“The Government is cutting core public service spending by $2.4 billion – that’s money gone from services New Zealanders need, now more than ever. Less, means less. Lower quality, slower and fewer services.

“This will add to the pain so many are suffering now through this lengthy downturn.

“Public services are already struggling. These cuts will make it worse. Our survey of public servants in March paints a bleak picture of public services now, before these deep cuts. Over half say their agency’s ability to deliver has got worse in the last year.

“And worse is to come.

“How does it make sense to cut $470 million from the Ministry of Social Development at a time when its clients need support now more than ever?

“Why does Conservation, the agency protecting our precious natural treasures and tourism drawcard lose $120 million?

“On top of that the run down of social housing continues at pace with Kāinga Ora cutting investment in housing stock by $368 million.

“And health spending is no record – it does not undo the damage already done including losing 1000 data and digital experts from hospitals all over New Zealand.

“All this reflects the choices the Government made over the last two years to give $20 billion away in tax cuts to landlords, business and others.

“This Budget makes it clearer than ever that this government has to go, and the PSA will be making that choice clear at the election – if you want a public service, vote for change.”