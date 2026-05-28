India’s top agribusiness professionals put boots on the ground in New Zealand

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



Ten entrepreneurs and business leaders from India’s agribusiness sector are coming to New Zealand to share knowledge, explore opportunities and build foundations for future collaboration. They will be in New Zealand as part of the Foundation’s New Zealand India Entrepreneurship Initiative (NZIEI).

From June 4-11, the Asia New Zealand Foundation will host the delegates, connecting them with businesses in Waikato, Auckland, and Tauranga, and bringing them to the country’s largest agricultural show, Fieldays, on Friday, June 12.

One of the delegates, Pulkit Mittal, Vice President – Growth Office at (TAFE) Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, leads one of India’s largest agricultural machinery companies. He applied to join the programme to better understand how New Zealand has built globally respected agricultural systems.

“I’m particularly looking forward to engaging with agribusiness leaders and exploring how emerging technologies in areas like farm data systems, livestock intelligence, and mechanisation can create meaningful collaboration opportunities between New Zealand and India.”

With the recent signing of the Free Trade Agreement, this delegation presents a timely opportunity for India and New Zealand to deepen agribusiness connections.

“The Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand is a fantastic opportunity, but ultimately it is people who make business happen,” Asia New Zealand Foundation director of business Tim McCready says.

“Fieldays puts them in front of the right people in one place, while also showcasing New Zealand as a globally competitive player in agriculture. Over the course of the week, they will be meeting with New Zealand businesses that have as much to learn from them as they do from us.”

The programme’s impact is already proving tangible. Indian fruit supplier Rohan Ursal attended last year’s inaugural delegation and has since introduced a new variety of New Zealand apple, the Rouge, to the Indian market.

Ursal is also importing Royal Gala through his company, Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd.

“This year, we have people connecting with us – new suppliers and small growers from New Zealand trying to seek new markets or seek new buyers like us in India,” Ursal says.

He credits both the FTA signing and the commercial traction of the Rouge for generating new inbound interest.

“In the next five years, I think we will see very good growth in this sector.”

He says the next step is developing a deeper understanding of how each market operates – something he expects will take time but sees being on the ground in each country as an essential part of this process.

Asia New Zealand Foundation chief executive Suzannah Jessep says “the programme reflects the Foundation’s belief that lasting commercial relationships are built when people understand each other, trust each other, and stay connected over time.”

“By bringing India’s future agribusiness leaders to New Zealand, onto our farms, alongside our growers and innovators, we are helping to build intergenerational partnerships, and we’re creating a cohort of young leaders in India who not only understand New Zealand but who will champion the New Zealand relationship when they get home.”

Meet the delegation:

Pulkit Mittal – Vice President, Growth Office, (TAFE) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. – Vice President, Growth Office, (TAFE) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Nimit Singh – Founder, Madhumakhiwala – Founder, Madhumakhiwala

Prabhat Kumar – Co-founder, SumArth – Co-founder, SumArth

Swapnil Jadhav – Founder & CEO, Map My Crop – Founder & CEO, Map My Crop

Himani Padalia – Director, Farmbridge Consulting LLP – Director, Farmbridge Consulting LLP

Rohit Bajaj – CEO, Modish TractorAurkisan Pvt. Ltd. – CEO, Modish TractorAurkisan Pvt. Ltd.

Bhushan Yalmar – Founder & CEO, Zorro QC (Renzu QC Services LLP) – Founder & CEO, Zorro QC (Renzu QC Services LLP)

Vikas Mishra – Business Director – India, Evergreen Innovation Platform – Business Director – India, Evergreen Innovation Platform

Subhajit Sinha – Founder & CEO, 4CLIMATE – Founder & CEO, 4CLIMATE

Amrita Mukherjee Ganguli – Product Manager, Arogyam Medisoft Solution Pvt. Ltd – Product Manager, Arogyam Medisoft Solution Pvt. Ltd

About the New Zealand India Entrepreneurship Initiative (NZIEI): The Asia New Zealand Foundation NZIEI programme is an initiative established to facilitate trade and build networks and connections between entrepreneurs and business leaders in India and New Zealand. This will be the second year of this programme. The Asia New Zealand Foundationprogramme is an initiative established to facilitate trade and build networks and connections between entrepreneurs and business leaders in India and New Zealand. This will be the second year of this programme.

, which, since its launch in 2011, has brought over 159 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across ASEAN to New Zealand, while 81 New Zealand business leaders and entrepreneurs have travelled to Southeast Asia. This programme is modelled on the successful ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) , which, since its launch in 2011, has brought over 159 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across ASEAN to New Zealand, while 81 New Zealand business leaders and entrepreneurs have travelled to Southeast Asia.