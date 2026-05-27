Hunting opportunities increase in Hawke’s Bay

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Source: New Zealand Government

Opportunities to hunt in New Zealand are growing, with a new commercial game preserve to open in Hawke’s Bay, increasing outdoor access for Kiwis and boosting the local economy.

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has confirmed a 286 ha Te Konini site will operate commercially from the 2027 game hunting season.

“Game bird preserves are incredibly important for New Zealand. They create more opportunities for people to hunt, support rural jobs and businesses, and help keep strong hunting traditions alive for the next generation,” Mr Meager says

Each preserve area is on private land, with landowners providing pheasants for release and determining when their property will be open for hunting.

“The establishment of Te Konini is a win-win situation for everyone. Operating the business commercially helps the business grow, creating more local jobs and increasing opportunities for people to participate in hunting activities,” Mr Meager says.

“New Zealand’s existing commercial game preserves contribute about $7 million to our economy and employ around 40 people. This new preserve will build on those figures.

“We’re backing more access to hunting so Kiwis and visitors from overseas can have high-quality hunting experiences in New Zealand’s stunning natural environment.

“I’m looking forward to visiting one of our commercial game preserves, enjoying a pheasant shoot, and connecting with the hunters who keep this tradition strong.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/hunting-opportunities-increase-in-hawkes-bay/