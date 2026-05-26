PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 26, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 26, 2026 – Full Text
1. Brazilian Rare Earths Announces the Alurion Resources Limited Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer
May 26, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) is pleased to announce the appointment of an experienced Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors of Alurion Resources Limited (Alurion, or ALU).
Alurion is the newly formed BRE subsidiary that holds the Amargosa Bauxite Project (Amargosa). BRE intends to demerge Alurion and progress a proposed IPO and admission of Alurion to the Official List of ASX, subject to completion of transaction documentation, receipt of required approvals and ASX admission requirements.
The appointment of Alurion’s CEO and Board is a key step in establishing Alurion as a standalone bauxite, gallium and critical minerals development company with a dedicated governance structure, management team and capital allocation framework.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mauricio Noronha has been appointed CEO of Alurion Resources Limited, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Maurício is a mining and industrial minerals executive with international experience across operations, strategy and mergers and acquisitions. He held an active leadership role at Bautek Minerais Industriais, a Brazilian bauxite processing company focused on specialty markets including refractories, abrasives, chemicals and welding products, and part of the Terra Goyana group, a leading bauxite mining company in Brazil.
Mauricio was previously involved in the structuring, development and transaction processes of multiple mineral assets through Sintertec Minerais Industriais, leading M&A, partnership and project optimisation initiatives across the industrial minerals sector.
Earlier in his career, Maurício worked at Nestlé Headquarters in a Portfolio Strategy role, contributing to portfolio reviews and investment planning, acquisitions, divestments and capital allocation processes across global business units.
Maurício holds an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral and speaks fluent Portuguese, English, Spanish and French.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board appointments reflect the technical and commercial requirements of Amargosa’s next development phase, including Brazilian permitting, development and operations, bulk commodity logistics, aluminium and capital markets.
- Thomas Todd – Non-Executive Chairman
Tom brings more than 25 years of resources industry and corporate finance experience, including as a director and CFO of Aston Resources and in structured finance roles at GE Capital across mining and oil and gas.
Tom holds a first-class honours degree in physics from Imperial College, qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and currently serves as a non-executive director of GB Energy Pty Ltd and Aberdeen Minerals Ltd.
- Otavio Carvalheira – Independent Non-Executive Director
Otavio brings more than three decades of aluminium industry experience. He held senior leadership roles at Alcoa, including President of Alcoa Brazil and Vice President of Operations for Brazil and Africa. He also served as President of the Brazilian Aluminium Association (ABAL).
Otavio holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the Federal University of Pernambuco and an MBA from FGV and IESE Business School.
- Andrea Weinberg – Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrea is a senior investment professional with more than 25 years of experience across Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, AllianceBernstein, BlackRock and BTG Pactual, with coverage across metals, mining and Latin American markets.
Andrea is currently a portfolio manager for the Binah Mining Fund and recently led Cosan’s investment oversight of its strategic shareholding in Vale. She currently serves on the Board of Largo Inc., a global vanadium producer from Brazil.
- Dominic Allen – Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic is a finance professional with over 15 years’ experience in natural resources, including senior roles at Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi LLC, and he currently serves as CCO of IperionX and non-executive director of InVert Graphite (ASX: IVG).
Dominic holds a BCom and BSc (Hons) from the University of Western Australia and previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA ANZ).
- Todd Hannigan – Executive Director
Todd brings more than 25 years of global natural resources experience as a company founder, CEO and private capital investor. He is currently Executive Chairman of BRE and IperionX, and previously held senior roles at Aston Resources, Xstrata Coal, Hanson PLC, BHP Billiton and MIM.
Todd holds a BEng (Mining) (Hons) from the University of Queensland and an MBA from INSEAD.
- Dr Bernardo da Veiga – Executive DirectorBernardo is the founder of BRE and brings deep Brazilian mining, corporate finance and capital markets experience. He was previously CEO of South American Ferro Metals Limited and earlier worked in investment banking at UBS and Azure Capital, where he advised on mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings and debt advisory transactions.
Bernardo holds a PhD in Financial and Economic Modelling from the University of Western Australia and a Diploma in Financial Strategy from Oxford University.
Additional information on Independent Directors is included in the Appendix.
CHAIRMAN COMMENTARY
“The appointment of Alurion’s CEO and Board marks an important step in establishing Alurion as a focused, standalone development company for the Amargosa Bauxite Project.
Amargosa has the key attributes of a major standalone opportunity: scale, strategic multi-commodity exposure, a clear first-stage development pathway and a location in Brazil, an established global mining jurisdiction. To unlock that potential, Alurion requires focused leadership, relevant industry experience and the capital markets capability to advance the Project through its next phase.
We have assembled a Board to meet those aims. The Alurion team brings together senior experience across bauxite, aluminium, Brazilian mining, project development and capital markets. This is the combination required to progress Amargosa’s technical, commercial, permitting, logistics, offtake and financing workstreams.
Maurício brings direct Brazilian bauxite and industrial minerals experience, together with operational, strategic and transaction expertise. His appointment as CEO provides Alurion with strong in-country leadership and sector knowledge to lead Amargosa’s development pathway.
Alurion is being launched with a clear purpose: to advance Amargosa as a dedicated bauxite and critical minerals company. With experienced leadership and leverage to both established aluminium markets and emerging critical minerals demand, we believe Alurion has the platform required to create long-term value for shareholders.”
— Thomas Todd – Non-Executive Chairman – Alurion Resources Limited
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS
BRE has received in-principle advice from the ASX with respect to the proposed demerger and Alurion’s suitability for listing. The proposed demerger and IPO also remains subject to completion of transaction documentation, legal and tax structuring, final Board approvals, BRE shareholder approval, third party approvals, lodgement of the Alurion prospectus, ASX admission requirements, market conditions and other customary conditions. No offer of Alurion shares will be made except under, or accompanied by, a prospectus lodged with ASIC.
Shareholders should read the prospectus and all relevant BRE and Alurion announcements before making any investment decision.
APPENDIX: INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES
Thomas Todd | Non-Executive Chairman
Tom has over 25 years of resource industry and corporate finance experience, including at senior executive and board level in both listed and unlisted companies, covering bulk commodities, base metals and energy. Tom started his career at PwC in the audit and transaction services functions. His executive career included roles at GE Capital covering structured finance transactions in the mining and oil and gas industries before moving into mining, ultimately as a director and CFO of Aston Resources. Tom has been a long-term private investor across early-stage exploration, development and operating mining projects.
Tom currently serves as a non-executive director of GB Energy Pty Ltd and Aberdeen Minerals Ltd.
He holds a first-class honours degree in physics from Imperial College and qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ICEAW).
Otavio Carvalheira | Independent Non-Executive Director
Otavio Augusto Rezende Carvalheira is a senior executive in the global metals and mining industry with more than three decades of experience in aluminium, operations and industrial leadership. He built his career at Alcoa, where he started as an engineer and advanced through multiple operational and executive roles, eventually serving as President of Alcoa Brazil and Vice President of Operations for Brazil and Africa.
Throughout his career, Otavio has led large-scale industrial operations, strategic transformations and complex production systems across the aluminium value chain. He has also played an active role in shaping the broader industry, serving as President of the Board of the Brazilian Aluminium Association (ABAL), representing one of the country’s most important industrial sectors.
He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Pernambuco and an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas and IESE Business School.
Andrea Weinberg | Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrea Weinberg is a senior investment professional with more than 25 years of experience in global financial markets, with a strong focus on commodities and the metals and mining sector. She has built her career across leading international financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, AllianceBernstein, Blackrock, BTG Pactual, covering industries such as metals & mining, pulp and paper and energy across Latin America and global emerging markets.
Andrea is currently a portfolio manager for the Binah Mining Fund. Previously she played a key role at Cosan, where she led the investment work related to Cosan’s strategic shareholding in Vale, one of the world’s largest mining companies, contributing to the analysis and strategic oversight of the investment.
Andrea currently serves on the Board of Directors of Largo Inc., a global vanadium producer from Brazil.
She holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Master’s in Financial Engineering and Operations Research from Columbia University.
Dominic Allen | Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Allen is a finance professional with over 15 years’ experience in the management and operations of natural resources organisations. Mr Allen is currently CCO for IperionX (ASX: IPX) and has held senior roles with Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi LLC.
Dominic is a Non-Executive Director of InVert Graphite (ASX: IVG)
He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) from the University of Western Australia and previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA ANZ).
Contacts
Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO
investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com
– Published by The MIL Network
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2. KPMG Launches Trusted AI Centre of Excellence to Strengthen Singapore’s Position as a Globally Trusted AI Hub
May 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- At the launch, KPMG also unveiled its Trusted AI Assurance offering that is aligned with relevant international standards and frameworks to mitigate risk and build trust in AI deployment. This gives businesses a clear, credible pathway to scale AI confidently as Singapore reinforces its position as a trusted node in the global community.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 May 2026 – As Singapore deepens its commitment to becoming a world-leading AI hub, the question of how organisations build AI that is trusted — by customers, regulators and international partners — has become as consequential as how fast they build it. Today, KPMG took a significant step in answering that question with the launch of its Trusted Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AI CoE). Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the AI CoE is a dedicated capability hub designed to help organisations move beyond AI experimentation and embed AI as a trusted, enterprise-ready asset.
At the same event, KPMG also unveiled its Trusted AI Assurance — a structured, business-focused, evidence-based approach that gives Singapore businesses a rigorous multi-faceted assessment of their AI deployment and a clear pathway to scale confidently. Today’s launch — bringing together government, enterprise and the professional services sector — signals a pivotal shift in the national AI conversation: from speed to scale of adoption where trust is the foundational bedrock of deploying AI.
The Trusted AI CoE was officially launched by Ms Jasmin Lau, Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information & Ministry of Education, alongside Mr Jermaine Loy, Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and Ms Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner of KPMG in Singapore.
KPMG’s 2025 Global CEO Outlook shows that more than seven in ten CEOs now rank AI as a top investment priority — yet for many, the gap between ambition and sustained enterprise impact remains wide. Governance, data readiness and workforce capability are the defining constraints of this next phase of adoption. Singapore-based businesses face a further dimension: as they expand regionally and globally, they need their AI systems to be trusted not just at home but across multiple jurisdictions — each with its own regulatory expectations and stakeholder standards.
Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner at KPMG in Singapore, said: “Across every sector, we are seeing the same pattern: organisations that moved fast on AI are now asking harder questions — where is the real value, are our people genuinely ready to work alongside AI, and can we stand behind the decisions our systems make? These are not technical questions. They are leadership questions. And for Singapore businesses with ambitions beyond our shores, there is an added dimension: the trust that matters to customers and regulators in the markets you are entering may be defined differently from what is required here. Through the KPMG Singapore Trusted AI Centre of Excellence, we are partnering with businesses to rigorously assess where they stand, close the gaps that matter, and build AI that is trusted not just locally but in the markets most critical to their growth. Trusted AI is not a constraint on ambition. Done well, it is the foundation for it.”
Jermaine Loy, Managing Director, EDB, said: “KPMG’s Trusted AI Centre of Excellence here in Singapore will enable businesses across diverse sectors – including financial services, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing – to scale use of AI with confidence, supported by robust governance frameworks and assurance capabilities. At the same time, this strengthens Singapore’s growing AI ecosystem by building enterprise capabilities and workforce readiness for AI adoption. We welcome KPMG Singapore’s efforts to work with EDB and the relevant agencies in advancing Singapore’s position as a globally trusted hub for AI deployment and innovation.”
Trusted AI Assurance — Giving Singapore Businesses a Foundation to Scale AI
For Singapore businesses, the ambition to scale AI is rarely the obstacle. What is harder — and more consequential — is the question of whether the AI they are building and deploying can genuinely be stood behind: by their boards, by their customers, employees and by the regulators and partners they will encounter as they grow beyond Singapore’s shores.
KPMG’s Trusted AI Assurance offering (the “Trusted AI Assurance”) was developed in response to the need to address the trust deficit with AI in the business community to boost adoption. It is not a certification exercise or a compliance checklist. It is a rigorous, evidence-based independent assessment that gives leadership teams an honest picture of where they stand — and a clear, practical path to where they need to be.
What makes it meaningful is its specificity. The Trusted AI Assurance is calibrated to each organisation’s sector, operating context and growth ambitions — because a financial institution navigating cross-border data regulation faces a fundamentally different set of questions from a manufacturer embedding AI into operational workflows, or a healthcare provider deploying AI-assisted diagnostics. Generic benchmarks serve neither well.
The assessment examines two things that are often conflated but must be considered separately: whether an organisation has the governance, culture and leadership practices to deploy AI responsibly; and whether the AI solutions it has built or acquired are themselves trustworthy — documented, risk-assessed, well-integrated and performing as intended. An organisation can have the right intentions and still be running AI that falls short of what its stakeholders — or another country’s regulators — would accept.
Across four domains, the Trusted AI Assurance examines what genuinely matters:
AI Governance — Whether the frameworks, operating models, policies and procedures that govern AI are real and embedded, not aspirational documents that sit untouched between audits.
AI Systems — The AI systems themselves: how they are documented, how risks are inventoried, how models are integrated into business workflows, and whether the data foundations — including Retrieval-Augmented Generation, pipelines and datasets — are robust enough to be relied upon.
AI Regulatory Compliance — How prepared an organisation is for the regulatory environments it currently operates in, and those it intends to enter. For Singapore businesses with expansion ambitions, this is often where the most important gaps surface: the Trusted AI Assurance can identify whether a specific AI system meets the requirements for deployment in a given market — such as the European Union — or what adjustments would make it so.
AI Security — The strategies and processes in place to protect AI systems, manage privacy, and ensure the organisation can detect, respond to and recover from threats as they evolve.
The stakes are sharpest for businesses in highly regulated sectors. Financial institutions, healthcare providers and infrastructure operators have long been accustomed to navigating complex compliance environments — and Singapore’s AI governance frameworks are among the most developed in the region. But as the EU AI Act moves into full enforcement, a new and specific set of expectations is taking effect for any organisation deploying AI within European markets, or handling the data of European citizens. What satisfies regulators here does not automatically satisfy regulators there.
The reality is one of regulatory diversity: different jurisdictions are building their AI governance regimes at different speeds, with different emphases, and with different evidentiary requirements. A Singapore company that has passed relevant local standards may still find that its AI systems require different documentation, greater explainability, or additional human oversight controls to operate with compliance and trust in a European context. Discovering that gap in the middle of a market entry, a cross-border partnership or a regulatory review is a risk that can be avoided.
The Trusted AI Assurance maps these jurisdictional differences, giving organisations a clear read of where they stand against the specific requirements of markets they are entering — before those requirements become obstacles. It is aligned with globally recognised standards including the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO 42001 and Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework, ensuring that what organisations build here is credible and defensible everywhere.
The Trusted AI Assurance is coupled with consultancy guidance — from KPMG or partnered stakeholders — ensuring every assessment leads to a practical path forward. The intent is to give Singapore businesses the clarity and confidence to grow their AI ambitions without having to rebuild trust from scratch in new markets they enter into regionally or globally.
A Framework for Singapore’s AI Ambition: The Four Doors
Beyond the Trusted AI Assurance, organisations can leverage the AI CoE to assess their broader AI strategies through KPMG’s Four Doors framework — four strategic pillars that help Singapore businesses move from isolated pilots to trusted, sustained AI at scale. Together, they address what it takes for Singapore to be not just an AI-capable nation, but a globally trusted one: where the AI solutions developed and deployed here meet the expectations of regulators, partners and customers worldwide.
Value — From Activity to Impact: Establishing the clear metrics and sector-specific solutions needed to distinguish AI activity from measurable business value, across Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Manufacturing.
Trust — Trusted-by-Design AI: Built on a human-centric foundation encompassing ten ethical pillars — including Fairness, Transparency, Accountability, Privacy and Sustainability — the Trust pillar puts responsible governance at the centre of AI strategy, rather than treating it as a compliance afterthought.
People — Genuine AI Fluency: Covering sustainable AI workforce strategy, job redesign, leadership development and change management — from executive ignition sessions that build board-level commitment to the behavioural shifts needed to embed AI into everyday working practices.
Data and Technology — Scalable Foundations: Establishing the trusted data and technology infrastructure that enterprise AI requires, supported by KPMG’s proprietary platforms and a market-ready suite of AI tools, with rigorous attention to data quality, system integration, product development and enterprise-wide AI deployment.
For Singapore’s business community, the Four Doors offer a structured path to becoming AI-trusted — not just AI-active. As global regulatory standards tighten and international partners raise governance expectations, that distinction will increasingly determine which Singapore enterprises are positioned to lead in the markets they enter.
Building AI Capability in Singapore
The Trusted AI CoE (the “CoE”) is designed to function as a capability hub to support Singapore’s position as a trusted node in the global community — co-creating knowledge, accelerating innovation and strengthening Singapore’s AI ecosystem across the business community, academia and the public sector.
At its core is a dedicated innovation team of AI/Software Engineers, Solution Architects, Data Analysts, Product Managers, Tech Business Analysts and Designers — 100 per cent Singapore-based and locally hired. This specialist nucleus is complemented by KPMG’s 3,600-strong Singapore workforce and over 275,000 professionals globally, giving the CoE both deep technical capability and multi-disciplinary reach across Audit, Advisory and Tax.
Solutions co-developed through the CoE are pressure-tested with KPMG as default “Client Zero” where appropriate — rigorously iterated across the firm’s own operations before being brought to clients. Initial focus sectors include Financial Services, Infrastructure and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Real Estate, alongside functional domains such as Finance, Governance Risk and Compliance, Customer Services and Operations. Strategic partnerships with technology companies, academic institutions and government agencies further support Singapore’s ambition to serve as a trusted and well-governed regional AI hub.
KPMG’s Commitment to Singapore
KPMG is the world’s first professional services firm to attain ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI Management Systems — the globally recognised standard for responsible AI governance. This underpins every element of today’s launch, reflecting KPMG’s commitment to practising what it advocates: embedding the disciplines of trusted AI governance into its own operations before bringing them to clients.
KPMG continues to invest in Singapore’s AI talent pipeline through international mobility programmes, internal rotations and capability development across data, digital and leadership disciplines — directly aligned with Singapore’s national goal of growing the skilled workforce its AI ambitions require.
ANNEX: Bringing the KPMG Singapore Trusted AI Centre of Excellence to Life
To bring the KPMG Trusted AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE) to life, guests at the launch were invited to explore four interactive stops (“windows”) showcasing how trusted AI can move from strategy into real-world enterprise and national impact.
FIRST WINDOW – AI Philosophy
The first window introduced guests to KPMG’s Four Doors framework and Trusted AI Assurance – an evidence-based approach designed to help organisations move from AI experimentation to AI that is genuinely trusted by their boards, their customers, and the regulators and partners they encounter as they grow beyond our shores.
Through an interactive scenario set in the financial services sector, the demonstration illustrated how organisations are assessed across four strategic pillars: Value, Trust, People, and Data and Technology. The walkthrough explored whether businesses have the governance structures, workforce readiness, data foundations and operational oversight needed to support trusted, scalable AI deployment.
- Value — Whether the organisation has clearly defined what its AI investments are meant to deliver, and whether it has the metrics to distinguish genuine business impact from mere AI activity
- Trust — Whether the organisation’s AI is built on a responsible, human-centric foundation — covering governance frameworks, ethical guardrails, risk management, security and accountability for AI-driven decisions
- People — Whether the workforce, from board to frontline, has the genuine AI fluency needed to work alongside AI systems, including the leadership commitment, job redesign and capability development required for adoption to take hold
- Data and Technology — Whether the data assets, infrastructure and system integration practices are robust enough to support trusted, scalable AI deployment
The experience also demonstrated how AI systems themselves are assessed – including areas such as system documentation, risk inventories, model integration and data platform robustness – highlighting the importance of building AI that is genuinely trusted.
- System Card — Whether each AI solution is properly documented, including how it performs and how it is used in practice
- Risk Inventory — Whether AI systems across the enterprise have been identified and their risks catalogued
- Model Integration — Whether adequate processes and controls govern how AI models are integrated into business workflows
- Data Platform — Whether the data foundations underpinning AI outputs — including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines and datasets — are fit for purpose
A second stage of the scenario then explored the reality of regulatory diversity across jurisdictions. While an organisation may be assessed as “trusted” in Singapore, areas that require attention may emerge when expanding into international markets such as Europe under the EU AI Act.
The demonstration underscored the growing importance of regulatory readiness for Singapore businesses with international ambitions, and how the AI CoE is designed to help organisations expand with confidence through trusted AI governance.
SECOND WINDOW – AI Journey
The second window focused on KPMG’s “Client Zero” approach, where suitable AI solutions are developed and applied within its own operations under real-world conditions, and in some cases co-developed with clients depending on their specific needs. This model reflects a simple philosophy: credibility in guiding responsible AI adoption must be earned by applying the same discipline internally. This approach is particularly relevant in Singapore’s context, where trust and reliability are central to how AI is being adopted across sectors.
KPMG’s “Client Zero” approach provides a structured pathway for scaling AI responsibly. Solutions are first embedded into live workflows – allowing organisations to address practical considerations such as human oversight, explainability, data handling and accountability – before broader deployment. This mirrors the journey many enterprises in Singapore are now facing, as they transition from pilots to AI that can be relied on consistently in regulated, cross-border environments. This shift is important, as trust at scale is built not through experimentation alone, but through systems that are reliable, auditable, and able to operate consistently across different contexts.
At this window, MOS will see this pathway brought to life with AI applied across real business workflows, through three solutions: KPMG’s Digital Gateway (DG) GenAI, KPMG Clara Intelligence and Kiara. These solutions are already implemented in real-time across KPMG’s various functions.
The first demonstration illustrates how the audit and tax professions are beginning to deploy AI agents within their workflows to enhance how work is performed. Rather than treating AI as standalone tools, these capabilities are being embedded into business processes to support analysis, decision-making and execution in a controlled and accountable manner. DG GenAI, KPMG’s Generative AI capability embedded within our Digital Gateway platform, will be used as a demonstration of how this is operationalised in practice — showing how AI capabilities can be integrated into everyday workflows, with appropriate governance, data security and user controls in place.
The second demonstration presents KPMG Clara Intelligence, an intelligent AI-powered platform which acts as a centralised platform. KPMG Clara Intelligence showcases the future of audit, where AI is used to support data-driven risk assessment, better insights and analysis and decision-making on a single platform. This reduces reliance on manual processes and enables auditors to focus on higher-value judgement, improving both efficiency and audit quality. MOS will see how this reflects a broader shift in the profession — towards AI-assisted workflows that require new skills and deeper analytical capabilities.
This window also highlighted how AI is reshaping the accountancy and professional services sector. As AI becomes embedded into core workflows, roles within the profession are evolving — routine, manual tasks are increasingly automated, allowing professionals to focus on higher‑value judgement, analysis and advisory work. At the same time, this shift requires a broader base of AI fluency across the workforce, not just among specialists, as professionals will need to work alongside AI systems in their day‑to‑day roles.
These changes are driving a wider rethinking of skills development across the sector, including how institutions and employers prepare current and future talent. Efforts are underway to align training and education pathways with these evolving needs, ensuring that individuals entering the profession — and those already in it — are equipped to operate effectively in an AI‑enabled environment. This reflects a broader transition towards a workforce that combines strong domain expertise with AI capabilities, in line with Singapore’s ambition to develop an AI‑bilingual workforce.
The third solution, Kiara, is KPMG’s GenAI recruitment assistant, illustrating how AI can enhance the candidate engagement and streamline scheduling of interviews. This highlights how AI is not only transforming business processes, but also how people work and interact with technology.
Overall, the window demonstrated how these solutions reflect the same principles KPMG advises its clients to adopt: strong data foundations, embedded governance, and human oversight at key decision points – illustrating the practical steps organisations take to deploy AI responsibly at scale, underpinning the rigour required for Singapore to continue its progress as a trusted hub for AI.
THIRD WINDOW – AI Vision
The third window focused on how AI does not merely change the tools organisations use, but changes the nature of work itself – which roles exist, how decisions are made, and what it means to be genuinely capable in a professional environment.
As organisations navigate AI-driven workforce transformation, the showcase highlighted the same set of questions organisations consistently grapple with: which roles are genuinely enhanced by AI, and which risk being hollowed out? Where should organisations invest in reskilling, and on what timeline? How are accountability and professional standards maintained when AI is embedded into decisions that used to rest entirely with a person?
The insight that emerges across sectors is consistent: organisations that treat AI workforce transformation as a technology deployment tend to underinvest in the human dimensions – and that is where adoption stalls, quality erodes or trust breaks down. The organisations that get it right treat it as a leadership and organisational design challenge first, with technology as the enabler.
The window also demonstrated how KPMG Mystro , an AI-enabled workforce intelligence platform, is used to map how work is done today at the task and decision level, and model where AI can responsibly augment human roles across functions such as finance, audit and operations.
Drawing on examples from finance, audit and operations, the showcase illustrated professionals working alongside AI in ways that redirect their expertise toward work requiring human judgement. More broadly, it reinforced the importance of approaching AI transformation not simply as a technology deployment exercise, but as a broader leadership and organisational design challenge.
Singapore’s commitment to building an AI-bilingual workforce – professionals who are not merely aware of AI but genuinely capable of working alongside it, questioning its outputs and being accountable for the decisions it informs – rests on organisations taking the human dimension of transformation as seriously as the technology itself. The insights at this window speak directly to that agenda: what it takes to build not just AI capability, but the kind of AI-confident workforce that sustains Singapore’s competitiveness over the long term.
FOURTH WINDOW – AI Ecosystem
The fourth window focused on how trusted AI adoption cannot be the preserve of large enterprises alone. Singapore’s economic resilience depends on its SME community — the businesses that form the backbone of the economy and that stand to gain enormously from AI, but that often lack the resources, expertise or confidence to navigate adoption responsibly.
Referencing the DBS Spark GenAI programme and DBS SME AI Playbook – developed through a collaboration between DBS and KPMG, and supported by SkillsFuture Singapore – the showcase highlighted practical pathways designed to help SMEs build awareness and accelerate their AI adoption through tailored pathways depending on their AI maturity.
- Start — For businesses at the beginning of their AI journey: practical orientation on what AI can realistically deliver, where to begin, and what foundational steps to take before committing to more significant investment
- Accelerate — For businesses that have taken initial steps and are ready to move further: guidance on identifying higher-value use cases, building internal capability and managing the operational changes that come with deeper AI adoption
- Scale — For businesses ready to embed AI more systematically: the governance, integration and workforce considerations that responsible scaling requires
The window also highlighted the broader support ecosystem available to SMEs, including a broader ecosystem of over 16,000 solution providers globally via IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform, alongside the SME AI Playbook which offers practical use cases, success stories from real businesses, FAQs and an AI readiness diagnostic tool.
Economy-wide AI adoption – the kind that drives meaningful productivity gains across the full breadth of Singapore’s business community – only happens if SMEs are part of the story. The DBS SME AI Playbook is a direct response to that reality: a practical, accessible entry point into AI adoption calibrated to the real constraints and real ambitions of smaller businesses.
The collaboration between DBS and KPMG reflects how Singapore’s AI ecosystem works at its best: financial institutions, professional services firms, government platforms and businesses working together to make trusted AI adoption accessible to every part of the economy, not just its largest players.
Hashtag: #KPMG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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3. Budget 2026 – Budget must balance discipline with bold choices for growth – Business Canterbury
May 25, 2026
Businesses across Canterbury are looking for a Budget on Thursday that shows the Government is responding to current conditions in the same way they are, through careful cost management and clear prioritisation, while still maintaining a strong focus on the future.
Business Canterbury Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says, “The signals from Government to date have been encouraging. Our latest Canterbury Business Survey, which closed last week, shows 35 per cent of businesses are positive about the Government’s response to conflict in the Middle East, with 47 per cent remaining neutral. This is an indication that businesses are recognising pragmatic decision-making from the Government in a challenging global environment.
However, while short-term discipline is essential, it cannot come at the expense of long-term growth.
“It’s in an environment like this that bold decisions matter most. In its Budget this week, the Government must keep its eyes firmly on lifting productivity, encouraging investment, and supporting sustainable economic growth.
“With limited room for large-scale spending or relief on core cost pressures such as fuel and other inputs, productivity-focused policies are the most practical and impactful pathway forward. There are existing tools that could be strengthened quickly to deliver meaningful gains.
Some opportunities include:
Expanding and enhancing Investment Boost, including opening eligibility to a wider range of asset classes such as second-hand assets and increasing the claimable percentage.
Raising the instant asset write-off threshold from $1,000 to $20,000 as it is in Australia (for small businesses) to improve cashflow and reduce barriers to investment.
Introducing a targeted R&D grant or tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses, bridging the gap between the ‘New to R&D’ grant and the RDTI scheme, where current compliance requirements can be a barrier.
“Businesses have navigated disruption after disruption over the past five years. They are resilient, but they need the right settings to invest, hire, and grow.”
Business Canterbury, formerly Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, is the second largest Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand and the largest business support organisation in the South Island. It advocates on behalf of its members for an environment more favourable to innovation, productivity and sustainable growth.
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4. Loans to help businesses transition away from gas
May 25, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A new initiative will help businesses transition from gas, protecting jobs and securing New Zealand’s dwindling gas supplies for other users, Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones say.
“The Gas Transition Loan Guarantee Scheme is a practical, helpful Budget 2026 initiative which is expected to make up to $1.2 billion of bank loans available to businesses to eliminate or reduce their dependency on gas,” Nicola Willis says.
“Under the scheme, the Crown will guarantee 80 per cent of each supported loan in return for banks passing on lower interest rates to borrowers. This will make loans more affordable for firms wishing to switch fuel sources.”
Budget 2026 sets aside $48 million to cover potential losses from the scheme.
“New Zealand has seen some gas-dependent manufacturing businesses close, citing the cost of energy as a major factor. By assisting others to move to alternative fuel sources, the Government can help preserve jobs, improve New Zealand’s economic outlook, and leave more gas available to firms who have no viable alternative to gas.
Simeon Brown says the Budget provides $5.9m for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to work with businesses exploring options to transition away from gas.
“With gas reserves rapidly declining and prices rising following the last Government’s decision to ban oil and gas exploration, these loans will enable businesses to reduce their energy costs and stay competitive by helping them switch some or all of their processes to run on alternative fuel sources, such as electricity or bio energy, and to invest in other energy efficiency measures.
“Businesses meeting the threshold for inclusion in the scheme may be using gas for things like water heating, eg food processors and brewers, or heating interiors eg hotels and aged care facilities, or commercial growers using greenhouses. Thousands of businesses use more than 1000 GJ of gas a year which is the threshold for eligibility for the loan scheme.
“To access this finance, businesses must achieve genuine gas savings of at least 15 per cent while maintaining or increasing production, ensuring the focus is on growing the economy and protecting jobs, not shrinking output.”
Twelve of the 17 currently operational gas fields in New Zealand are expected to stop producing within 10 years.
Gas is becoming more expensive, and many new contracts are short term – lasting just a few months.
“That’s why this Government is working hard to shore up domestic gas supply and fast-track clean energy generation projects, while undertaking a procurement process for an LNG importation facility. New Zealand needs more energy choices with secure, affordable energy that keeps the lights on, supports jobs, and underpins the economic growth our country needs.
“EECA estimates that if the full $1.2 billion of lending goes ahead, up to 10 PJ of gas use could be reduced per year.”
Shane Jones says that as part of improving transparency in the gas market, the Government will also pass legislation requiring industry participants to disclose to regulators and others, critical information on gas supply and demand.
“The most recent figures show a 23 per cent decline in New Zealand’s gas reserves in the past year and production this year is now expected to be 15 per cent lower than expected at the beginning of the year.
“Fragmented and incomplete information on supply and demand is weakening market confidence and contributing to upward pressure on prices,” Shane Jones says.
“Good information supports good policymaking. Improved transparency will support the Government and market participants to consider their options and make smart investments.
“There is no time to waste. A small change to the Gas Act, to require improved information disclosure, will be passed as part of Budget measures.”
Notes to editors:
- To be eligible for the Gas Transition Loan Guarantee Scheme, a business must be a current user of reticulated New Zealand natural gas with annual gas consumption of at least 1000 GJ. (For comparison, an average household with gas for cooking and heating uses about 25 GJ a year, while New Zealand’s 14 largest gas users use more than 300,000 GJ each per year.)
- A PJ is 1,000,000 GJs
- The maximum value of a supported loan under the scheme will be $50m of new lending
- The Crown indemnity would cover 80 per cent of each supported loan
- The scheme would be available for three years with loans expected to be repayable within 10 years, subject to terms agreed between banks and borrowers
- The scheme will be limited to new loans, not re-financing
- MBIE will consult on the new information requirements in the Gas Act once the Gas Transparency Bill has been passed. Regulations could be in place by the end of the year.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/loans-to-help-businesses-transition-away-from-gas/
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5. Tax Reform – Public support for banking levy high ahead of cash strapped budget
May 25, 2026
A majority of the public support a banking levy, according to a Talbot Mills poll commissioned by the Better Taxes for a Better Future campaign. The Minister of Finance has previously indicated she was considering a banking levy, like the ones in Australia and the UK, ahead of this year’s Budget. As funds get increasingly tight, the popular banking levy looks like an obvious solution.
The poll asked:
- The Government is considering implementing a new targeted tax or levy on the major banks, similar to ones that operate in the UK and Australia. Supporters say this would help smaller banks compete and help protect the economy in the event of a banking failure requiring a bailout. Critics say that these levies would be passed on to consumers in a range of bank charges.
- Overall, how strongly do you agree or disagree that the government should bring in a major bank levy?
52% of people who responded to the poll said they agreed the government should bring in a major bank levy.
“This poll shows that people are increasingly frustrated with how unbalanced our economic system is. Interestingly, 59% of National voters and 57% of ACT voters support a major bank levy – showing this is a move that has support across the political spectrum,” says Kate Stone, spokesperson for the Better Taxes Campaign.
“In the lead up to the budget we’re being told there’s no money, and seeing further cuts, for example to fees-free for our rangatahi, to public service jobs and social housing support. At the same time we’re seeing big corporates, like banks, fuel and energy companies, and supermarkets continuing to make huge profits. And New Zealanders are asking themselves why ordinary people are constantly being asked to tighten our belts, to expect less.”
“The Finance Minister had signalled the government was considering a levy on banks, and the public have spoken loud and clear, they support this move,” says Stone.
“A banking levy would bring in more revenue – $275-300m – which we could use to fund critical public services, like maintaining social housing support for struggling whānau and building more social housing for those on the waitlist. But it could also serve to rein in excessive profits and level the playing field for smaller banks.”
“Importantly in these uncertain times, banking levies act as a sort of insurance policy in the event that tax payers are called upon to bail out a failing bank, like we saw during the Global Financial Crisis. It’s about big banks making a fair contribution to our economy now and in the event of a crisis,” says Stone.
“In 2025 the “Big Four” banks – ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac – declared total profits before tax of $9.53 billion and over the last 10 years have increased their NZ profits by 25% in real terms. If we asked these banks to contribute just a fraction of that to our economy we could make a start on rebalancing the books and sharing the load of supporting our communities more fairly.”
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6. Energy and Finance – Loan Backing Scheme Timely as Under-Pressure Businesses Transition Away from Natural Gas
May 25, 2026
Source: EMA
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7. BusinessNZ – Gas transition plan will aid critical sectors
May 25, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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8. 3E Accounting Marks 15 Years of Excellence, Accelerating Global Business Growth with AI-Powered Efficiency
May 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
From incorporation to compliance, the award-winning firm combines automation and practical expertise to support business growth across 110+ countries.
Founded in 2011, 3E Accounting has served more than 10,000 clients across startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations. Over the years, the firm has built an international network spanning more than 110 countries, enabling access to practical support for worldwide expansion. Businesses expanding into Southeast Asia can also access local expertise through 3E Accounting Malaysia, 3E Accounting Hong Kong, and 3E Accounting Indonesia.
Technology-Enabled Growth
3E Accounting combines AI-powered automation, technology-enabled workflows and 24/7 global support to simplify critical business processes.
From company incorporation in Singapore and statutory filings to corporate administration and regulatory compliance, the firm helps reduce manual effort, improve visibility and enable faster execution across time zones.
This gives business owners and decision-makers greater confidence, agility and control as they grow across markets.
Industry Recognition
Recognised as one of the best accounting firms, 3E Accounting is a trusted one-stop solution for 6+ core business and regulatory services. Over the years, the firm has received notable industry recognition, including the TAFEP Exemplary Employer Award, Executive of the Year (Financial Services) and Best Home-grown Global Accounting Network. These achievements reflect 3E Accounting’s commitment to helping businesses start, operate and grow with confidence.
“Fifteen years is an important milestone for 3E Accounting. It reflects the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. By combining AI, automation and technology, with industry proficiency, we continue to help businesses move faster, work more efficiently and grow with confidence across borders.” – Abigail Yu, Director
“Our focus is on building an ecosystem where AI strengthens operational efficiency and client experience, while ensuring that professional expertise remains at the core of every service we deliver.” – Desmond Ng, Director
Hashtag: #AI-PoweredIncorporation #Award-WinningCorporateServicesLead #OnlineCompanyRegistrationSingapore #15YearsofBusinessExcellence #Home-grownGlobalAccountingFirm #AIAgent-EnabledCorporateServices #InternationalCorporateSecretarialServices
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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9. New investor settings support growth and giving – BusinessNZ
May 25, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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10. Openings – New inclusive café expands Delta’s services, creating more ways to connect
May 25, 2026
Source: Rata Foundation
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