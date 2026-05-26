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Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are being advised of delays on Mount Wellington Highway as Police respond to an incident.

The incident, between Te Horeta Road and Rowlands Avenue, was reported to emergency services just after 6.30am.

There is disruption to traffic while emergency services work on a person who has been seriously injured.

At this stage the road remains open, however motorists are advised to take alternative routes or expect delays.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/delays-expected-following-incident-mount-wellington/