Openings – New inclusive café expands Delta’s services, creating more ways to connect

Source: Rata Foundation



Christchurch-based Delta Community Support Trust has launched Flourish Café, an inclusive community space creating real-world hospitality experience and employment pathways for people with intellectual disabilities.

Run by members of Delta’s Friendship Link, alongside staff and volunteers, the café gives adults with intellectual disabilities supported, hands-on experience in food preparation and customer service – building confidence, connection and essential life skills. The café soft-launched to friends and family in late 2025 and has now opened its doors to the public.

Delta’s roots are firmly planted in community and it’s an integral part of the Richmond and wider-Christchurch community landscape, providing a comprehensive range of wraparound support services for nearly 1000 people last year.

Delta Community Support Trust Chief Executive Grahame Burgess says Delta is a grassroots community organisation which empowers people to participate fully in community life. “Over time we try to make it as easy and as welcoming as possible for people to connect with us. That means being approachable, having an open-door feel, offering flexible support and taking time to build trust. Often people don’t come looking for a service, they come looking for connection and that’s where we start.”

Delta’s support includes one-on-one community advocacy, helping people navigate health, housing and social services, alongside practical support such as budgeting guidance and referrals. Other programmes held at Delta include digital coaching, migrant craft groups, wellbeing-orientated clinics, ‘cooking on a budget’ classes, MOE certified migrant playgroup and English language classes.

The Delta Community Kitchen operates throughout the week, delivering four distinctly different community cafés. All use rescue food with support from Kairos, Satisfy and the New Zealand Food Network. These cafés help address food insecurity while creating additional connection points for community members.

Flourish Café

Flourish Café operates every Wednesday, 11am-12.30pm, from the organisation’s hub at 101 North Avon Road, Richmond. Everyone is welcome.

“Flourish is a community cafe with a purpose,” says Grahame. “It grew out of a desire to create a more inclusive, welcoming space which brings people together, while at the same time developing key life skills for our disabled community. It’s about more than just food – it’s about connection, dignity and creating opportunities for people to be involved, build skills and find pathways to employment. What makes Delta special is our relational approach. We don’t see people as problems to fix, we see people as part of our community.”

Jayden, a Friendship Link member working at Flourish, says his favourite part is working in the kitchen. “I’m excellent at making the stuffing. I also like serving because the customers are really nice to us.”

Carl, another budding cook says, Delta is really special to him because he gets to see all his friends and learn lots of things.

Another key programme is the Evergreen Club, a daily programme supporting older adults, with a focus on reducing loneliness and maintaining cognitive and physical health. Annette, who has been part of the Delta community for four years, says “I like it. I come for the morning tea, do exercise and then I play games. It is the people – they’re friendly people. It’s great fun here. I really enjoy it.”

Delta’s services are delivered by a team of 26 mostly part-time staff and over 40 volunteers. Grahame says the focus of all activity is encouraging participation and connection. “Delta is a place where community is strong, people support one another and no one feels isolated. We know when people are empowered, they thrive.”

Delta has partnered with Rātā Foundation for over 25 years. Grahame says the partnership has been foundational to their ability to develop the organisation to better suit the changing needs of the community. “Rātā Foundation’s support continues to enable us to strengthen and grow the work we do in the community, including building stronger governance and supporting and empowering our staff and volunteers. Rātā walk alongside us, offering advice, sharing knowledge and taking a truly holistic approach to supporting us and the wider community sector.

“Every day we see the difference it makes when people feel seen, valued and connected. Delta really is a place where this happens.”

Rātā Foundation Head of Community Investment Kate Sclater says Delta exemplifies the kind of grassroots organisation which creates lasting change by addressing multiple needs within a single community. “Their holistic, wraparound services model demonstrates how effective community support can be when organisations take time to build genuine relationships with the people in their community. They are also looking to the future by strengthening capability as well as developing their services, to ensure the sustainability of the organisation for the long-term benefit of the community.”

View the video here: Rātā Foundation Faces of Funding: Delta Community Support Trust

, enabling an investment of around $25 million per annum into its funding regions of Canterbury, Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough and the Chatham Islands. Since its inception in 1988, Rātā has invested over $630 million through community investment programmes to empower people to thrive. The South Island’s most significant community investment fund, Rātā Foundation manages a pūtea (fund) of around $730 million [1] , enabling an investment of around $25 million per annum into its funding regions of Canterbury, Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough and the Chatham Islands. Since its inception in 1988, Rātā has invested over $630 million through community investment programmes to empower people to thrive.