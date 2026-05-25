New investor settings support growth and giving – BusinessNZ

Source: BusinessNZ



Changes to the Active Investor Plus visa settings mean charitable contributions of up to $1 million will qualify as part of an applicant’s minimum $5 million growth investment in New Zealand.

BusinessNZ says the move will strengthen public confidence in foreign investment by broadening the benefits beyond economic outcomes alone.

Director of Education, Skills and Immigration Rachel Simpson says the policy gives prospective investors another meaningful way to contribute to New Zealand’s future.

“New Zealanders want to see investment delivering long-term value for the country. Supporting community organisations and social outcomes alongside economic growth helps reinforce the social licence for foreign investment.

“There are ready and practical applications for this change. There is great potential for things like purchasing essential medical equipment, donating to research, or supporting conservation efforts as part of total investment, and demonstrates that international capital can contribute not only to business activity and jobs but also to community wellbeing and resilience.”

Simpson says demand for investor visas remains strong, which shows there is genuine international appetite to commit capital and capability to New Zealand.

“We welcome the skills and experience that international investors bring to New Zealand, and it is positive that charities and communities will also be able to benefit from both the capital and capability those investors contribute.”