PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 12, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 12, 2026 – Full Text
1. ISCA Launches Taskforce to Strengthen Financial Reporting and Investor Confidence
May 11, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has launched a new Taskforce to strengthen financial reporting and investor confidence in Singapore, amid growing focus on corporate transparency, financial controls and trust in capital markets.
The Strengthening Financial Reporting Taskforce was launched today at the ISCA Value Unlock Forum held in partnership with Singapore Exchange (SGX). Chaired by Ms Euleen Goh, ISCA Distinguished Lifetime Member and Chairman of Singapore Institute of Management Group Ltd, the Taskforce will bring together leaders from business, finance, academia and investor groups to review Singapore’s financial reporting ecosystem and recommend ways to strengthen the quality, integrity and usefulness of corporate reporting.
The Taskforce comes at a timely moment as Singapore continues efforts to strengthen its capital markets and business ecosystem. Recent national initiatives, including the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee and the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Equities Market Review, have highlighted the importance of strong financial reporting, professional capabilities and investor trust.
The launch also comes amid ongoing discussions on reducing compliance costs for smaller companies, including ACRA’s review of Singapore’s audit exemption framework. Regardless of how the framework evolves, strong financial reporting practices, competent finance professionals and effective financial controls remain fundamental to upholding confidence among investors, lenders and stakeholders.
The Taskforce will study how companies can improve the way they communicate financial performance, business risks and long-term value creation to investors and stakeholders. It will also examine how Singapore can continue to uphold high standards of governance, transparency and accountability in a rapidly evolving business environment.
Ms Euleen Goh, Chairperson of the Strengthening Financial Reporting Taskforce, said: “Financial reporting has always been the language of business. As markets evolve, it must speak more clearly and more usefully to the stakeholders who rely on it. The Taskforce will take a practical and holistic look at how Singapore can raise the bar so that companies communicate value and insights with the confidence and clarity that investors and the market expect.”
The Taskforce comprises leaders from across the financial ecosystem:
- Mr Liew Nam Soon, Deputy Regional Managing Partner, EY Asia East; Managing Partner, EY Asean; Managing Partner, EY Singapore & Brunei
- Mr Leong Yung Chee, Group CFO, United Overseas Bank Limited
- Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore
- Ms Belinda Tan, CA (Singapore), Managing Director of Finance, Temasek International
- Mr Ang Hao Yao, Vice President, Securities Investors Association (Singapore)
- Ms Karen Loon, Member, Governing Council of the Singapore Institute of Directors
- Mr Tan Boon Gin, CEO, Singapore Exchange Regulation (Observer)
- Mrs Chia-Tern Huey Min, CE, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Observer)
Mr Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: “High-quality financial reporting and strong financial controls are essential to investor confidence and market integrity. As Singapore’s national accountancy body, ISCA believes professionally trained finance and accounting professionals play a critical role in safeguarding trust in business and capital markets. This Taskforce reflects our commitment to supporting Singapore’s continued standing as a trusted global financial and business hub.”
The Taskforce was launched at the ISCA Value Unlock Forum, which brought together C-suite leaders, finance professionals and capital markets stakeholders to discuss how companies can better communicate value to the market.
ISCA Academy, an Approved Training Provider under the SGX Value Unlock Programme, supported the afternoon sessions as part of the ISCA Value Unlock Series. The series aims to equip listed companies and finance leaders with practical capabilities to communicate performance, strategy and value more effectively to the market.
Ms Cyndi Pei, Chairperson of ISCA Academy, said: “As stakeholder expectations continue to evolve, finance leaders are increasingly expected to go beyond reporting results to articulating performance, risks and value creation with clarity, credibility and context. ISCA Academy remains committed to supporting the profession and the broader market by building the practical capabilities needed to reinforce trust, promote transparency and strengthen confidence in Singapore’s capital markets.”
The Taskforce will engage stakeholders over the coming months and provide recommendations on strengthening Singapore’s financial reporting ecosystem.
Hashtag: #ISCA #CharteredAccountants #FinancialReporting #DifferenceMakers #Accounting #Accountancy
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Flexibility, adaptability key to Fuel Response Plan
May 11, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has worked with business and industry to refine the Fuel Response Plan for petrol and diesel to ensure that in the event of a prolonged global fuel shortage the country is well-placed to act to protect the economy and livelihoods.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones today provided details of changes to the Fuel Response Plan following extensive consultation and engagement with business and industry, and other stakeholders.
“While New Zealand continues to have sufficient levels of fuel in the country, with more on the way, the situation in the Middle East is unpredictable and has already had a widespread impact on the global fuel market,” Nicola Willis says.
“The Government developed the Fuel Response Plan to give New Zealanders assurance about measures that would need to be taken to protect jobs, livelihoods and the economy should it become difficult to maintain sufficient fuel supply.
“Our priority is to ensure New Zealand continues to have sufficient fuel supply so that we never need to implement restrictive fuel savings measures. That is why we are focused on shoring up supply now and providing a buffer should the global situation worsen.
“We have already aligned fuel specifications with Australia to maximise the availability of fuel imports, invested $21.6 million to accelerate additional diesel storage capacity at Marsden Point, and secured a deal with Z Energy to procure an additional 90 million litres of diesel.
“Today we have announced that we have finalised the Z Energy deal and the additional diesel – equivalent to nine days of supply – will be in the Marsden Point tanks by the end of June, providing New Zealand with a strategic diesel reserve.
“Modelled scenarios indicate that it is highly unlikely we would ever get to Phase 3 or 4 of the Fuel Response Plan, but as a prudent Government we are ensuring that New Zealand is prepared for whatever the global environment brings. It is better to have a plan you don’t use, than to need one and be caught short.
“In the unlikely event we ever need to move to Phase 4, it is critical that business and industry have a clear understanding of the objectives and measures, and can put them into action.
“That is why we have taken the time to consult, and the feedback we received has shaped the revised plan. We heard that the earlier proposed approach, particularly around the priority bands, was too complex and needed simplifying.”
Any implementation of priority users for fuel has been moved from Phase 3 to Phase 4. Phase 3 will instead focus more heavily on supply levers such as releasing fuel reserves, and demand reduction actions such as working with businesses on voluntary plans to reduce their fuel use.
A move to Phase 4 would occur only if there was a genuine likelihood of a severe and prolonged disruption, such as the loss of a large share of fuel supply for many months. While this is highly unlikely, the Government would set a fuel reduction target and apply a simplified framework of priority users to ensure fuel goes where it’s needed most.
Fuel access under Phase 4:
- Critical users – priority and uncapped access. This includes emergency services, health, schools, courts, money services and lifeline utilities.
- Food and freight – uncapped access to fuel, subject to demand reduction requirements based on fuel‑saving plans. The Government would monitor adherence to fuel-saving plans through spot checks.
- Commercial and community users – same access as food and freight, but higher savings targets in their fuel-saving plans. This includes businesses and organisations other than food and freight.
- General public – transaction limits at the pump aimed at reducing overall fuel use by an amount greater than what is expected for other groups.
The levels of fuel reduction for food and freight, other commercial and community users, and the general public would depend on the fuel reduction target set by the Government, which itself would depend on the scale of disruption at the time.
A plan for jet fuel has been developed alongside the aviation industry, recognising that the types of users and demand for jet fuel are different to those for petrol and diesel.
“The key to the Fuel Response Plan is to be flexible and adaptable to any given scenario. We intend for this plan to guide government, business and industry and the public through any scenario, with actionable and proportionate measures that can be tailored to the situation and adjusted if they aren’t working as expected.”
During Ministers’ and officials’ recent travel to Singapore and South Korea, trading houses of the major fuel companies that supply New Zealand gave confidence about continued supply to New Zealand and assurance that they will continue to share information about forward orders and any significant disruptions.
Shane Jones says the plan requires industry co-operation for it to work as intended.
“Our suppliers continue to ship fuel to New Zealand with no disruptions. However, global volatility means it’s important we are prepared for all potential scenarios.
“Given a move to Phase 4 would occur only if we could see a major and ongoing fuel supply disruption, we are confident fuel suppliers and users will co-operate with the Government’s proposed approach to avoid Phase 4.
“Since entering Phase 1, the Government has strengthened fuel resilience by securing additional diesel supply, aligning fuel specifications with Australia, and working closely with industry and communities on contingency planning.
“The Prime Minister, Ministers and agencies are in close contact with other governments and suppliers of refined products to ensure co-operative relationships at the highest level.
“We are taking active steps to bolster New Zealand’s fuel resilience and will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to respond to whatever the global environment brings,” Shane Jones says.
More information on the Fuel Response Plan is available on the MBIE website.
Attached:
- Factsheet
- Q&A
- Table of users within each group under Phase 4 prioritisation framework
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3. BeOne Medicines Recognized as “Outstanding Global Oncology Company of the Year” at HKCT Business Awards 2026
May 11, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Richard Cheng, Associate Commercial Director (Hong Kong & Macau) at BeOne, said: “We are honored to receive this award from the Hong Kong Commercial Times. BeOne has built differentiated capabilities across clinical development and manufacturing, supported by a broad and diverse R&D pipeline. In Hong Kong, we have introduced several therapies, including BTK, PD-1 and IL-6 inhibitors. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our plans in Hong Kong by leveraging opportunities enabled by the ‘1+’ policy and the planned establishment of the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR) and its ‘primary evaluation’ mechanism. Supported by our global supply network, we aim to bring additional medicines to patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and help improve access to treatments aligned with international standards.”
Global R&D and Innovation
Founded in 2010, BeOne is focused on accelerating key stages of oncology innovation—from discovery through development to patient access. Through an integrated model spanning R&D, manufacturing and commercialization, the company works to translate innovation into clinical value. Today, BeOne operates across six continents in more than 45 markets and is supported by more than 1,200 oncology R&D professionals.
BeOne’s R&D platform has advanced more than 35 clinical-stage drug candidates, including three internally developed products that have received commercial approval, reaching more than 2 million patients worldwide.
Pipeline Highlights
BeOne continues to expand its global footprint through a portfolio of internally developed products, including:
- BTK Inhibitor: As the company’s first self-developed innovative drug, it holds a significant position in the global market (including Hong Kong), particularly in the field of B-cell malignancies.
- PD-1 Inhibitor: Launched in more than 50 markets worldwide, reaching 1.8 million people. In Hong Kong, it has been approved for six indications, including immunotherapy for lung, esophageal and gastric cancers.
- Next-Generation BCL-2 Inhibitor: Approved for certain lymphoma indications in Mainland China. It has been granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a marketing application has been submitted in the European Union.
Manufacturing Network Supporting Global Supply
BeOne maintains an integrated chain from R&D to manufacturing and commercialization, supported by production sites in the United States and China designed to help maintain a stable global supply:
- New Jersey, U.S.: A North America biologics hub integrating manufacturing and clinical R&D. The site spans 1.82 million square feet, including a dedicated 400,000-square-foot production facility.
- Suzhou, China (small molecule manufacturing): Supports clinical and commercial-scale production in accordance with applicable FDA, EMA and GMP requirements.
- Guangzhou, China (biologics and ADC manufacturing): A 1.3 million-square-foot facility supporting R&D and production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and serving as a supply hub for the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong.
BeOne has also been recognized by industry organizations for its innovation, including being named one of the “Top 10 Most Inventive” pharmaceutical companies by IDEA Pharma in 2025[1]. The company will continue to advance programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with Hong Kong serving as a strategic hub to support the delivery of innovative therapies globally.
1. 2025 Pharmaceutical Innovation and Invention Index, IDEA Pharma
This material is intended for the purpose of communicating disease-related knowledge and cutting-edge medical information to the public and is not intended for promotional or advertising purposes. It does not constitute a promotion or recommendation for any medication or treatment plan, nor can it serve as a substitute for the advice of medical and health professionals. If you have any questions, please consult a medical or health professional.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne’s medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.For BeOne’s newsroom, please visit www.beonemedicines.com
Hashtag: #BeOneMedicines
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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4. Speech to AML Summit 2026
May 11, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Good morning and a warm welcome to everyone.
I’m delighted to be back here at this annual immersion of all things Anti-Money Laundering.
My thanks to AML Solutions for bringing you all together again. Having the AML experts and AML compliance peers in one room to discuss changes and innovations each year is worthy of acknowledgment. Thanks again for inviting me to be a part of it.
This year’s conference theme is “Practical Insights for Every Organisation – supporting entities to turn complex requirements into clear and actionable steps that make a real difference in everyday compliance”.
The theme is exactly right. Because for too long, the gap between what the rules require and what actually makes sense has been too wide. That’s what I’m here to fix.
I want to begin with a story.
Earlier this year I was part of a trade delegation to Latin America – promoting New Zealand as a safe, trusted place to invest and do business. A strong, well-functioning, AML system is a big part of that pitch, as you all know.
But before I left, I went to get some foreign currency.
The person at the exchange counter, who had no idea who I was, kept apologising for all the paperwork and blaming the AML rules. He was embarrassed by it.
Then he asked if I was travelling with some other MPs who’d been through earlier. I said yes.
He asked what I did and I said: “I’m the Minister responsible for AML laws.”
He laughed. And asked what my real job was.
When he realised I was serious, he apologised again.
And I said: “No – I should be the one apologising. But we’re fixing it. Hopefully next time I come through, you’ll be able to thank me instead.”
That exchange has stuck with me. Because that man wasn’t complaining about fighting financial crime. He was complaining about paperwork that made no difference to anyone, least of all criminals. And he was right.
The people in this room know that better than anyone. You’ve been doing the hard work of AML compliance for years, often with one hand tied behind your back.
Three supervisors giving inconsistent guidance. Rules that didn’t flex with risk. A system that treated opening a child’s savings account with the suspicion that could only be reasonably expected from a high-value international transfer.
I suspect a few of you have your own versions of that currency exchange story.
So let me tell you where we are at.
Since speaking to you all a year ago, I’m pleased to report that our reforms of the AML/CFT system are making great progress. We are on the cusp of making a fundamental structural change to how businesses are supervised and supported.
The system will be more focused on making a difference in detecting and getting crimes off our streets, with less effort on low-risk transactions that do nothing to fight crime. It’s designed to make your jobs more effective, more focused, and frankly, more rational.
You all know that our laws and requirements are highly complex, time-consuming and fail to take a truly risk-based approach. My legislative reforms are making leaps and bounds to address this.
What we’ve already done
The Statutes Amendment Bill came into law last November and made immediate changes to address a number of pain points for businesses. Businesses no longer have to complete strict address verification on low-risk customers.
It’s a straightforward change, but for the elderly widow who couldn’t open a bank account in her own name because she had no utility bills, her husband had always handled that, it matters enormously.
I hope you and your customers are already seeing the benefits of this amendment too. This is the first of many changes being made to take a common-sense approach to compliance, and cutting unnecessary red tape.
What’s happening right now
The next two amendment bills are due to pass into law this week.
I had hoped to have them completed before the Summit. In fact, the third reading debate is already well underway – we got through 10 of the 12 speeches before Parliament rose at the end of the last sitting block in April.
The good news is that all parties have signalled their support, so we’re very close to getting these reforms over the line. Watch this space.
The first of those amendment Bills, is the AML/CFT Amendment Bill, it introduces a number of changes, including relaxing customer due diligence requirements for lower-risk family trusts. This Bill also removes the requirement for people to submit a border cash report if they have received cash from someone who physically moved the cash into New Zealand, as this is needless duplication.
These changes will come into effect immediately following the law passing.
The second amendment Bill, the AML/CFT Supervisor and Levy Amendment Bill, is where the reforms are really getting down to business. This amendment will represent the biggest reform in the history of the AML/CFT regime and focuses on structural changes.
Under this law, the Department of Internal Affairs will become the single supervisor of all AML supervisory functions from 1 July 2026. I will leave DIA to talk to you more, later on this morning, about the strategic shifts they will be making.
I am confident the transition from three supervisors to one supervisor will create greater clarity and consistency for industry and ultimately customers
I’m honoured to be leading this change to create a more efficient, effective, and risk-based supervisory structure – one that reduces unnecessary compliance costs for lower-risk businesses and transactions, and removes the need for multi-supervisor efforts.
Over the next year, we will see a single supervisor that is more responsive to ever-changing risks, and better resourced to deliver consistent and timely guidance to support businesses on the front line, where money laundering is happening. With a holistic view across the AML/CFT supervisory environment, DIA will be able to look for and realise opportunities as they arise.
The second component of the Supervisor and Levy Bill, as the name implies, is the levy.
Many of you will have provided feedback on the early design and, more recently, the detailed proposed structure of the levy. Thank you for your input. It’s important for officials and me to hear your perspectives.
Officials have spent the past month analysing the submissions and picked out the key themes from their engagements with you. I have received initial advice and can confirm that industry feedback was reflected in that advice and incorporated where practicable. I am looking forward to discussing the final recommendations with my Cabinet colleagues over the next weeks.
As well as enhanced supervision, the levy will pay for resources to invest in better intelligence that will enhance guidance to industry.
Those entities who do end up paying the levy will have a more active role in shaping the performance and direction of the AML system and how the levy is used. This will be based on annual reporting from the Ministry of Justice and regular industry engagements as we turn our attention to developing the next National Strategy from 2031.
The third component of the Supervisor and Levy Bill updates inflexible regulation that can result in ineffective use of our resources and undetected crime. Organised crime syndicates are becoming increasingly innovative, using new methods and emerging technologies to outpace regulation.
Likewise, regulations are not keeping pace with advances in technology and developments within industries. If businesses are following rigid compliance rules that don’t keep up with the times or changes in risk, innovation gets stifled.
That gets in the way of business growth and our economy. This Bill will allow agencies to make regulatory changes through alternative forms of secondary legislation such as rules and notices. This will make the system much more agile and responsive to different levels of risk and the changing needs of industry.
Still to come is the fourth and final AML/CFT bill I have instructed officials to develop to deliver further regulatory relief, wider legislative changes to implement international standards required by the Financial Action Task Force, and support law enforcement to tackle organised crime.
Some of the amendments in this Bill will include:
- Reforms to reduce the burden of customer due diligence checks
- Providing regulatory supervision of existing requirements for targeted financial sanctions
- Changes to FIU powers and the offences and penalty regime to ensure they are fit for purpose; and
- changes to Designated Business Group requirements.
My plan is to introduce this Bill to the House later this Parliamentary term.
National Strategy
Turning my attention now to the National Strategy which I released in February this year. This new National Strategy sets out a four-year work programme and vision for our AML system. The Strategy comes into effect from 1 July this year.
Many of you here today have shaped the development of this document too. Thank you.
It sets a clear direction for the Government’s priorities and objectives, and importantly ensures that the system works better for you and your businesses.
The activities in the work programme and wider reforms will be partly funded by the new industry levy. Government contributions most certainly remain. You have been telling Government for some time that the system is not meeting your needs, and requires more funding and resource.
The National Strategy lays out our response. Over the next four years, the Ministry of Justice, Internal Affairs and the New Zealand Financial Intelligence Unit will deliver the work programme, in partnership with industry.
I’ll be handing over to the Ministry of Justice shortly to tell you more about this important National Strategy and its delivery.
AML is vital to New Zealand’s economic security
While these reforms make tangible changes to cut red tape for individual businesses and customers, at the macro level, the changes make a major contribution to our economic security.
A well-functioning AML system is vital for supporting trade, overseas investment and access to international markets and international banking partners.
You will know that compliance with international standards is incredibly important for our global reputation and financial standing. The Financial Action Task Force’s standards apply globally and are becoming tougher.
Other FATF member countries are implementing measures to ensure their businesses trade and invest only with countries that maintain comparable standards.
This sets a strong expectation that New Zealand meets these new international standards in the context of our country’s context and risks. We cannot be left behind. We must do our part in the global fight of organised crime, money laundering and terrorist financing.
Government and industry joined up to tackle financial crime
Finally, for me, the key to successfully strengthening the AML/CFT system through these reforms is collaboration and leveraging your expertise. We need people like you who have the experience and knowledge to get involved.
The new hybrid funding model creates a new platform for Government and industry to work together to tackle financial crime.
No single agency, regulator or business can do this in isolation from each other. We’ll achieve better results if we work in partnership.
That’s why the National Strategy and what it’s delivering under the new funding model will be under the microscope and closely monitored to ensure what we are delivering, works for everyone and is achieving results.
You will have an important role to play in shaping these results with your first-hand visibility of customer behaviours, transaction patterns and emerging risks.
Once again, thank you for your ongoing contribution to our shared vision of an AML system that makes it easy to do business and hard to commit crime.
I am excited and proud that this reform programme is on track to deliver the most significant regulatory relief since the Act came into force in 2013.
And next time I go to get foreign currency before a trip – I’m hoping the person behind the counter doesn’t need to apologise.
It’s been a pleasure to talk to you today, and I hope you enjoy the remainder of the Summit.
Thank you.
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5. Suanova, a Subsidiary of Yeebo, Unveils Hong Kong’s First Token‑Based NeoCloud Platform, cube-router.com
May 11, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Powering the Evolution of AI Computing from “Resource‑Driven” to “Value‑Driven”
Aspiring to Become the “Infrastructure Operator” for the AI Era
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Suanova Technology Limited (“Suanova”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (“Yeebo” or the “Company”, stock code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the “Group”), announced the official launch of its groundbreaking product, cube‑router.com. Powered by an innovative Token‑as‑a‑Service (“TaaS”) architecture, cube-router.com fundamentally redefines how AI computing resources are consumed—transforming them into a standardized, on‑demand public utility that is as seamlessly accessible and metered as electricity or water. The rollout of cube‑router.com marks a pivotal milestone, ushering domestic AI computing services into a new era of “Token as a Service” and injecting strong momentum into the next wave of intelligent transformation.
Core Technology: Pioneering a Heterogeneous Computing Cluster and Tokenized Service System
cube‑router.com is far more than a standalone hardware solution. It is a fully integrated platform that seamlessly combines high‑performance hardware, advanced software, and a precision metering system. Through the coordinated operation of five core modules, the platform comprehensively addresses critical functions, including compute aggregation, workload scheduling, network optimization, precise usage metering, and security assurance. Together, these capabilities form a complete, efficient, and secure TaaS service framework, enabling flexible orchestration and robust delivery of AI computing resources — making compute more accessible, reliable, and scalable for diverse user needs.
Suanova has officially unveiled cube‑router.com and entered into a strategic partnership with HKBN Ltd (01310.HK) to jointly operate Hong Kong’s first NeoCloud platform offering domestically developed Token‑based services. Built on a heterogeneous computing architecture powered by dual-GPU systems from MetaX (688802.SH) and Biren Technology (06082.HK) dual‑GPU systems, cube‑router.com delivers high‑performance and diversified AI computing capabilities tailored to the local market. The platform will be deployed on Suanova’s proprietary “Harvest No. 4” computing cluster.
From “Resource‑Driven” to “Value‑Driven”, Accelerating AI Adoption at Scale
Amid the global surge in generative AI, computing power has emerged as a core production factor driving the digital economy and industrial transformation. With a deep understanding of industry dynamics, Suanova’s launch of cube‑router.com not only introduces a next‑generation AI computing service solution for enterprises, but also underscores the Company’s forward‑looking business vision and long-term ecosystem strategy. By shifting AI computing from a supply‑centric, resource‑driven paradigm toward a value‑driven approach focused on real‑world performance and business impact, cube-router.com is set to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries and drive high‑quality growth throughout the digital economy.
“As a leading domestic AI computing service provider, Suanova is committed to becoming an ‘infrastructure operator’ for the AI era. The official launch of cube‑router.com represents a major leap toward realizing this vision. Looking forward, we will continue to invest in R&D and infrastructure, further optimize compute scheduling algorithms, enhance compatibility across heterogeneous architectures, and reduce Token production costs. At the same time, we are actively cultivating an open and collaborative ecosystem for developers and partners —working together to advance AI computing from merely ‘available’ to truly ‘efficient and accessible’. Our goal is to accelerate the democratization of AI and enable a broader range of enterprises and individuals to fully benefit from the transformative value of artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Chen Da Liang, CEO of Suanova.
Advancing Domestic AI Compute Operations and Building a Balanced AI Ecosystem Across Academia and Industry
Suanova is among the earliest companies in China to invest in domestic computing power and artificial intelligence. It has long focused on compute operations and AI industry-chain development, with a commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and accessible domestic AI computing services to academic institutions, research organizations, and enterprise clients. Through sustained early‑stage investment, Suanova has established a mature operating model and strong industry presence during the critical growth phase of the domestic AI computing sector. Suanova currently owned and fully operates the “Harvest” series of computing centers in Hong Kong and Shanghai, serving leading academic and scientific research institutions including The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, as well as industry leaders such as SenseTime (00020.HK) and Knowledge Atlas (02513.HK). Its computing infrastructure supports a wide range of advanced applications, including autonomous driving, embodied intelligence, industrial simulation, image and video analytics, weather forecasting, and computational lithography. Key achievements include:
- Compute Cluster Development: Successfully built and commissioned Shanghai’s first domestically developed thousand — GPU cluster, “Harvest No. 1”, with utilization rates consistently exceeding 95%. The cluster has since been successfully scaled to 2,560 GPUs and stands as one of the industry’s earliest benchmark domestic compute clusters to achieve deep integration across multiple scheduling platforms. The latest “Harvest No. 5” cluster represents Suanova’s first asset‑light managed compute deployment, enabling single-cluster domestic model training at a scale of up to 1,280 GPUs and serving as a reference model for the Shanghai Intelligent Computing Network.
- Domestic GPU Ecosystem Application: Supported multiple institutions and enterprises in completing their first large‑scale thousand‑GPU training workloads using domestically developed GPUs. Suanova also deployed the “Harvest No. 2” cluster for The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, pioneering the international rollout of Shanghai‑developed GPUs and establishing a benchmark for the global expansion of China’s domestic computing ecosystem.
- Technology Innovation: Independently developed the “Harvest No. 3” cluster — Shanghai Cube, a domestically engineered high‑density compute cabinet featuring a 128‑GPU liquid‑cooled architecture per rack. It not only represents the earliest and highest‑density domestic GPU supernode in China, but also stands as the only Shanghai‑developed GPU supernode to achieve large-scale production and commercial deployment. Shanghai Cube is also the first liquid‑cooled compute cluster built on Shanghai‑developed GPUs.
Strengthening the AI Compute Industry Value Chain to Support Sustainable Ecosystem Development
Alongside its core compute operations, Suanova has adopted a forward‑looking investment strategy across key technologies in the AI computing value chain. These investments span compute chips, switching and networking technologies, foundation models, and lithography — allowing Suanova to capture both industrial and capital-market opportunities from the rapid growth of the domestic AI ecosystem. Several portfolio companies have since successfully listed on mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets, including MetaX (688802.SH), Biren Technology (06082.HK), and Xizhi Technology (01879.HK). This has resulted in a deeply integrated upstream‑downstream ecosystem encompassing hardware supply chains, software platforms, and model applications — delivering both investment returns and sustained growth in Suanova’s computing services business.
“Drawing on its strong foundation in compute operations and forward looking industry investments, Suanova has established itself as a leading pioneer in China’s domestic AI computing sector. As demand for domestic computing power continues to accelerate, Suanova is well positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of AI computing infrastructure and services, supporting the large-scale deployment of AI technologies and the industry’s long term growth. Through Suanova, Yeebo has consistently expanded its investment in AI computing, strengthening its position across China’s AI value chain and building a platform that serves the evolving needs of multiple industries. As market demand enters a period of rapid expansion, our early strategic positioning is translating into sustained momentum. We remain confident that a continued focus on technological fundamentals and ecosystem collaboration will enable the Group to deliver long-term, sustainable value,” said Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo.
Hashtag: #Yeebo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. World Vision – 50 MILLION REASONS TO ACT: NZERS URGED TO BACK LANDMARK SLAVERY LAW BEFORE DEADLINE
May 11, 2026
Source: World Vision
- Stronger requirements for businesses to take action when they find modern slavery risks in their operations and supply chains.
- A dedicated government entity to identify high-risk sectors and provide practical guidance and support for businesses.
- A stronger victim-survivor centred approach to better identify, protect, and support those affected by modern slavery and exploitation in New Zealand.
- “I do not want to worry about where my next outfit comes from and whether it is costing someone’s freedom.”
- “I believe everyone deserves to have their mana protected and to be safe from exploitation and situations where they have no choices.”
- “If you wouldn’t want to sit in those factories, why do you expect others to? These are people’s lives and they deserve to be able to live them to the fullest and not be forced to work for little to no money so we can experience momentary pleasure.”
- Mandatory reporting: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.
- Greater transparency and accountability: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.
- Enhanced support for victims: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.
- Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.
- March 2021: 100 businesses sign an open letter calling for modern slavery legislation.
- June 2021: World Vision and Trade Aid delivered a 37,000-strong petition to the Government.
- July 2021: The Labour Government establishes the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG) to support and inform the development of an effective regulatory regime in New Zealand.
- April 2022: The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment solicits public submissions on a proposal for modern slavery legislation. More than 5,000 submissions were made with 90% in support.
- September 2022: The Labour Government releases the feedback which showed widespread support from New Zealand businesses and individuals to introduce law to address modern slavery.
- June 2022: When interviewed as leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon says that an issue he would march in the streets for is modern slavery legislation.
- March 2023: An independent poll finds that 81% of New Zealanders support legislation to verify the absence of modern slavery in supply chains.
- July 2023: The Labour Government announces that modern slavery legislation will be drafted requiring businesses to publicly report on modern slavery risks.
- May 2024: The National Coalition Government disestablished the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group (MSLAG).
- April 2024: When questioned about modern slavery legislation, Minister van Velden and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said this was not a current priority for the Government.
- June 2024: Camilla Belich, Labour spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety questioned Minister van Velden on modern slavery at Parliament question time. Minister van Velden reiterated that modern slavery legislation is currently not a priority for the Government.
- December 2024: World Vision NZ’s Rebekah Armstrong, barrister Jacob Parry, and ANZ’s ESG Lead Rebecca Kingi co-drafted the Modern Slavery and Trafficking Expert Practitioners (MSTEP) Modern Slavery Bill.
- December 2024: The Labour Party issued a media release expressing its support for modern slavery legislation and calling on National to back it as well.
- April 2025: National MP Greg Fleming lodged the Modern Slavery Reporting Bill as a Private Member’s Bill, focused on business reporting obligations. This complemented his Increasing Penalties for Slavery Offences Bill, currently before Select Committee.
- June 2025, Labour MP Camilla Belich lodged a Modern Slavery Bill. This bill introduces similar business reporting requirements but is more comprehensive including updates to the Crimes Act stronger provisions for victim protection and support and the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.
- August 2025: The Minister of Justice announced plans to amend the Crimes Act to strengthen laws against trafficking, including many provisions recommended in the MSTEP Bill. World Vision launched its campaign urging politicians to work together utilising the rule of 61.
- September 2025: 28 signatories, representing institutional investors and New Zealand businesses accounting for more than NZD 215 billion, released an open letter calling for urgent action on modern slavery legislation.
- September 2025: The Government introduced the Adoption Amendment Bill to prevent trafficking and unsafe adoptions, signalling willingness to strengthen New Zealand’s response to modern slavery and trafficking.
- December 2025- both member bills were removed from the ballot.
- January 2026 joint modern slavery bill introduced.
- April 2026: Modern Slavery Bill passes its first reading in Parliament with the support of 112 MPs.
- May 2026: The Education and Workforce Select Committee calls for public submissions on the Modern Slavery Bill
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7. Research – Shock survey result – one in four public service workers thinking of leaving NZ – PSA
May 11, 2026
Source: PSA
- Across the full spread of public and community services, 27 % of those
- People working in the health sector (29%), for public service
- Of those living in the most populous regions, people living in
- Younger people were significantly more likely to agree with this than
- There was no significant difference by gender that was not a factor of
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8. Watch: Significant fuel rationing only to be considered in severe crisis
May 11, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Significant fuel rationing will only come into force if the country moves into the highest “phase” of its fuel response plan, the government says.
Emergency services, hospitals, banks, transport operators and electricity generators were among those who would have prioritised access to fuel if the ongoing crisis worsened.
The National Fuel Plan had four phases – ranging from minor to severe impacts – and phase three and four had been under consultation.
The government on Monday announced the “priority user” approach would only be used in phase four, which is a “major and ongoing fuel supply disruption”.
It was “highly unlikely” the country would ever reach phase three or four, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.
Fuel access conditions under phase four:
- Critical users – priority and uncapped access. This includes emergency services, health, schools, courts, money services and lifeline utilities.
- Food and freight – uncapped access to fuel, subject to demand reduction requirements based on fuel‑saving plans. The government would monitor adherence to fuel-saving plans through spot checks.
- Commercial and community users – same access as food and freight, but higher savings targets in their fuel-saving plans. This includes businesses and organisations other than food and freight.
- General public – transaction limits at the pump aimed at reducing overall fuel use by an amount greater than what is expected for other groups.
“In the unlikely event we ever need to move to phase four, it is critical that business and industry have a clear understanding of the objectives and measures, and can put them into action,” said Willis.
“That is why we have taken the time to consult, and the feedback we received has shaped the revised plan. We heard that the earlier proposed approach, particularly around the priority bands, was too complex and needed simplifying.”
A jet fuel plan had also been developed alongside the aviation industry, “recognising that the types of users and demand for jet fuel are different to those for petrol and diesel”, the government announcement said.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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9. Watch live: Government to detail updates to national fuel plan
May 11, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Significant fuel rationing will only come into force if the country moves into the highest “phase” of its fuel response plan, the government says.
Emergency services, hospitals, banks, transport operators and electricity generators were among those who would have prioritised access to fuel if the ongoing crisis worsened.
The National Fuel Plan had four phases – ranging from minor to severe impacts – and phase three and four had been under consultation.
The government on Monday announced the “priority user” approach would only be used in phase four, which is a “major and ongoing fuel supply disruption”.
It was “highly unlikely” the country would ever reach phase three or four, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.
Fuel access conditions under phase four:
- Critical users – priority and uncapped access. This includes emergency services, health, schools, courts, money services and lifeline utilities.
- Food and freight – uncapped access to fuel, subject to demand reduction requirements based on fuel‑saving plans. The government would monitor adherence to fuel-saving plans through spot checks.
- Commercial and community users – same access as food and freight, but higher savings targets in their fuel-saving plans. This includes businesses and organisations other than food and freight.
- General public – transaction limits at the pump aimed at reducing overall fuel use by an amount greater than what is expected for other groups.
“In the unlikely event we ever need to move to phase four, it is critical that business and industry have a clear understanding of the objectives and measures, and can put them into action,” said Willis.
“That is why we have taken the time to consult, and the feedback we received has shaped the revised plan. We heard that the earlier proposed approach, particularly around the priority bands, was too complex and needed simplifying.”
A jet fuel plan had also been developed alongside the aviation industry, “recognising that the types of users and demand for jet fuel are different to those for petrol and diesel”, the government announcement said.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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10. Rhenus Extends Capabilities in Specialized Warehousing in Thailand with new Dangerous Goods Warehouse in Bangkok
May 11, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- The new warehouse enhances the company’s footprint in providing companies support in specialized goods logistics
- The addition is in line with the company’s plans in Asia Pacific to better support present and future storage needs for general commodities and specialized goods
“The new facility enhances our ability to provide fully integrated warehousing solutions for customers with both DG and non-DG requirements. Positioned within our KM19 main site, the key logistics hub in Thailand, we can leverage on shared resources, optimize costs, and deliver operational flexibility while maintaining the highest safety and compliance standards. This also enables us to offer scalable and efficient solutions which align with customers’ evolving supply chain needs,” said Pakpoom Chaokaweepong, General Manager – Warehousing Solution Operations, Rhenus Thailand.
Details of the new warehouse:
Hashtag: #Rhenus
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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