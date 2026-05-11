Watch: Significant fuel rationing only to be considered in severe crisis

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Significant fuel rationing will only come into force if the country moves into the highest “phase” of its fuel response plan, the government says.

Emergency services, hospitals, banks, transport operators and electricity generators were among those who would have prioritised access to fuel if the ongoing crisis worsened.

The National Fuel Plan had four phases – ranging from minor to severe impacts – and phase three and four had been under consultation.

The government on Monday announced the “priority user” approach would only be used in phase four, which is a “major and ongoing fuel supply disruption”.

It was “highly unlikely” the country would ever reach phase three or four, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.

Fuel access conditions under phase four:

Critical users – priority and uncapped access. This includes emergency services, health, schools, courts, money services and lifeline utilities.

Food and freight – uncapped access to fuel, subject to demand reduction requirements based on fuel‑saving plans. The government would monitor adherence to fuel-saving plans through spot checks.

Commercial and community users – same access as food and freight, but higher savings targets in their fuel-saving plans. This includes businesses and organisations other than food and freight.

General public – transaction limits at the pump aimed at reducing overall fuel use by an amount greater than what is expected for other groups.

“In the unlikely event we ever need to move to phase four, it is critical that business and industry have a clear understanding of the objectives and measures, and can put them into action,” said Willis.

“That is why we have taken the time to consult, and the feedback we received has shaped the revised plan. We heard that the earlier proposed approach, particularly around the priority bands, was too complex and needed simplifying.”

A jet fuel plan had also been developed alongside the aviation industry, “recognising that the types of users and demand for jet fuel are different to those for petrol and diesel”, the government announcement said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand