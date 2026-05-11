World Vision – 50 MILLION REASONS TO ACT: NZERS URGED TO BACK LANDMARK SLAVERY LAW BEFORE DEADLINE

Source: World Vision



World Vision is urging New Zealanders to show their support for a Modern Slavery Bill by making a submission via Select Committee to ensure the Bill becomes law this year.

The Modern Slavery Bill passed its first reading in Parliament with the overwhelming support of 112 MPs and now moves to the Education and Workforce Select Committee.

The committee is calling for public submissions on the proposed law which requires businesses with a revenue of more than $100 million to publicly report on modern slavery risks.

World Vision’s Head of Advocacy and Justice Rebekah Armstrong says it’s vital for New Zealanders to show just how much they support the Modern Slavery Bill.

“New Zealand currently has no law requiring businesses to identify whether their supply chains use forced labour, child labour or human trafficking and it’s important that the Select Committee knows how much New Zealanders want this rectified.

“We need as many people as possible to make a submission to show their support for the Modern Slavery Bill and to offer suggestions on how to make the law even stronger and more aligned with overseas jurisdictions,” she says.

www.wvnz.org.nz/msl. World Vision New Zealand has developed a template submission to help guide Kiwis through the submission process at

The submission strongly supports the Bill, but calls for it to be strengthened by including:

Stronger requirements for businesses to take action when they find modern slavery risks in their operations and supply chains.

A dedicated government entity to identify high-risk sectors and provide practical guidance and support for businesses.

A stronger victim-survivor centred approach to better identify, protect, and support those affected by modern slavery and exploitation in New Zealand.

“We want New Zealand to introduce a law that is credible, enforceable, and consistent with the direction other countries are taking to address modern slavery in global supply chains. Modern slavery is a massive issue and currently affects more than 50 million people, including 8,000 right here in New Zealand.

“Submissions will help to guide the committee to create strong and robust legislation,” she says.

on goods that are likely linked to modern slavery, such as electronics, clothing, shoes, and toys. World Vision research shows that the average New Zealander spends around $77 a week [i] on goods that are likely linked to modern slavery, such as electronics, clothing, shoes, and toys.

Hundreds of submissions from school students attending World Vision Youth Conferences have already been made in support of the bill.

World Vision Advocacy Ambassador 18-year-old Delara Elavia says young New Zealanders are firmly behind the proposed law.

“Young people feel really strongly about this bill. They don’t want to be buying clothes, electronics, cosmetics and other products that have been made by children or by people working in appalling conditions.

“They want New Zealand to step up and do our bit to ensure our supply chains are monitored for modern slavery and that businesses take action to prevent it,” she says.

Some of the comments from young people in submissions to the Select Committee include:

“I do not want to worry about where my next outfit comes from and whether it is costing someone’s freedom.”

“I believe everyone deserves to have their mana protected and to be safe from exploitation and situations where they have no choices.”

“If you wouldn’t want to sit in those factories, why do you expect others to? These are people’s lives and they deserve to be able to live them to the fullest and not be forced to work for little to no money so we can experience momentary pleasure.”

New Zealanders have until May 28, 2026 to make a submission to the Education and Workforce Select Committee on the Modern Slavery Bill.

wvnz.org.nz/msl or a submission can be made directly to the Select Committee here. The World Vision template to make a submission can be found here:or a submission can be made directly to

Notes

The Modern Slavery Bill will introduce:

Mandatory reporting : requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains.

: requiring businesses and other entities with a consolidated revenue of more than $100 million to prepare, submit, and publish public annual modern slavery statements which detail incidents, risks, due diligence, remediation, complaints, and training across operations and supply chains. Greater transparency and accountability : through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties.

: through an online public register of modern slavery statements, and annual reports detailing incidents, risk trends, offences, and civil penalties. Enhanced support for victims : through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors.

: through requirements to guide government agency support, improve victim identification, and the services available to trafficking survivors. Improved national data collection to track the scale of modern slavery, along with a regular review to strengthen modern slavery legislation in New Zealand.

A timeline of advocacy for a Modern Slavery Act: