BeOne Medicines Recognized as “Outstanding Global Oncology Company of the Year” at HKCT Business Awards 2026

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – BeOne Medicines (BeOne, Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced it has been named “Outstanding Global Oncology Company of the Year” at the HKCT Business Awards 2026. The award recognizes BeOne’s continued progress in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of innovative cancer therapies, as well as its efforts to support broader patient access to medicines.

(Left) Richard Cheng, Associate Commercial Director (Hong Kong & Macau) at BeOne; (Right) Dr. Bernard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Richard Cheng, Associate Commercial Director (Hong Kong & Macau) at BeOne, said: “We are honored to receive this award from the Hong Kong Commercial Times. BeOne has built differentiated capabilities across clinical development and manufacturing, supported by a broad and diverse R&D pipeline. In Hong Kong, we have introduced several therapies, including BTK, PD-1 and IL-6 inhibitors. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our plans in Hong Kong by leveraging opportunities enabled by the ‘1+’ policy and the planned establishment of the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR) and its ‘primary evaluation’ mechanism. Supported by our global supply network, we aim to bring additional medicines to patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and help improve access to treatments aligned with international standards.” Global R&D and Innovation



Founded in 2010, BeOne is focused on accelerating key stages of oncology innovation—from discovery through development to patient access. Through an integrated model spanning R&D, manufacturing and commercialization, the company works to translate innovation into clinical value. Today, BeOne operates across six continents in more than 45 markets and is supported by more than 1,200 oncology R&D professionals. BeOne’s R&D platform has advanced more than 35 clinical-stage drug candidates, including three internally developed products that have received commercial approval, reaching more than 2 million patients worldwide. Pipeline Highlights



BeOne continues to expand its global footprint through a portfolio of internally developed products, including:

BTK Inhibitor: As the company’s first self-developed innovative drug, it holds a significant position in the global market (including Hong Kong), particularly in the field of B-cell malignancies.

As the company’s first self-developed innovative drug, it holds a significant position in the global market (including Hong Kong), particularly in the field of B-cell malignancies. PD-1 Inhibitor: Launched in more than 50 markets worldwide, reaching 1.8 million people. In Hong Kong, it has been approved for six indications, including immunotherapy for lung, esophageal and gastric cancers.

Launched in more than 50 markets worldwide, reaching 1.8 million people. In Hong Kong, it has been approved for six indications, including immunotherapy for lung, esophageal and gastric cancers. Next-Generation BCL-2 Inhibitor: Approved for certain lymphoma indications in Mainland China. It has been granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a marketing application has been submitted in the European Union.

Manufacturing Network Supporting Global Supply



BeOne maintains an integrated chain from R&D to manufacturing and commercialization, supported by production sites in the United States and China designed to help maintain a stable global supply:

New Jersey, U.S.: A North America biologics hub integrating manufacturing and clinical R&D. The site spans 1.82 million square feet, including a dedicated 400,000-square-foot production facility.

A North America biologics hub integrating manufacturing and clinical R&D. The site spans 1.82 million square feet, including a dedicated 400,000-square-foot production facility. Suzhou, China (small molecule manufacturing): Supports clinical and commercial-scale production in accordance with applicable FDA, EMA and GMP requirements.

Supports clinical and commercial-scale production in accordance with applicable FDA, EMA and GMP requirements. Guangzhou, China (biologics and ADC manufacturing): A 1.3 million-square-foot facility supporting R&D and production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and serving as a supply hub for the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong.

BeOne has also been recognized by industry organizations for its innovation, including being named one of the “Top 10 Most Inventive” pharmaceutical companies by IDEA Pharma in 2025[1]. The company will continue to advance programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with Hong Kong serving as a strategic hub to support the delivery of innovative therapies globally.

1. 2025 Pharmaceutical Innovation and Invention Index, IDEA Pharma

This material is intended for the purpose of communicating disease-related knowledge and cutting-edge medical information to the public and is not intended for promotional or advertising purposes. It does not constitute a promotion or recommendation for any medication or treatment plan, nor can it serve as a substitute for the advice of medical and health professionals. If you have any questions, please consult a medical or health professional.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne’s medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.For BeOne’s newsroom, please visit www.beonemedicines.com

Hashtag: #BeOneMedicines

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.