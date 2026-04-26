AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 26, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 26, 2026 – Full Text
Climate News – Commission advises no change to NZ ETS settings but flags late-2020s risk
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Climate Change Commission
- The Climate Change Commission’s routine annual advice on NZ ETS auction settings, released today, recommends keeping auction volumes and price controls the same for now to limit the risk of further price instability and support confidence in the NZ ETS.
- This year’s analysis also points to a possible unit shortfall risk by the late 2020s. It’s uncertain if and when a shortfall could happen, but it would likely result in volatile price spikes. The Commission advises the Government to consider and consult on options to mitigate this risk.
- Auction settings shape expectations and market confidence, which matters for investment decisions, but they have limited reach – auctioned units are a small share of total units, and the NZ ETS covers less than half of domestic emissions.
- The NZ ETS will struggle to provide an investment signal by the mid-2030s. The Government needs to start a transparent and consultative process to determine how the NZ ETS can best evolve.
- The advice, a one-page summary, FAQs about the NZ ETS settings 2026 advice, and supporting technical information are available at: climatecommission.govt.nz/nz-ets-2027-2031
- Explainer: What is the NZ ETS? climatecommission.govt.nz/what-is-the-nz-ets
- Unit limits: Maintain the current NZ ETS auction volumes through to 2030 and set 2031 auction volumes on the basis that the surplus of units in the market has been depleted by then.
- Price controls: Retain and extend to 2031 the current price control settings, with inflation adjustments from 2029.
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Nixing SailGP described as a ‘significant loss’ by Auckland events boss
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
Auckland’s events boss says the government has missed an important opportunity by not putting in the money to keep SailGP in the city next year.
The government has decided the level of investment required in the high-speed international sailing event is not worth the return, Tourism Minister Louise Upston saying the increased cost to stage next year’s regatta does not meet the criteria for its Major Events Fund.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill told Morning Report the event brought massive economic value for Auckland, and brought the Waitematā harbour to life.
He said the Auckland Council’s events arm had its funding locked in for the event, and blamed a breakdown between SailGP and the Government.
“Very disappointed. I do think we’ve missed a really important opportunity. And look, it’s an event that really belongs in Auckland. It’s a global event, very difficult to attract and retain these events. So yeah, we’re very disappointed.”
This year marked the end of New Zealand’s four-year hosting agreement with the global foiling series.
“It’s a partnership between the government, the council and SailGP and commercial partners… We’ve committed to doing it for three years, and the government hadn’t reached the point that they were convinced it stacked up for them.”
Hill said the economics of the event stacked up for Auckland, but perhaps not the government.
“The economics for Auckland and for the government are not necessarily the same. You know, if people in New Zealand travel to Auckland, we get a benefit, but the government doesn’t. So they do their own economic analysis and decide the value of it. We are happy that it’s an event that creates enormous value for Auckland.”
He called it a “significant loss” for the so-called City of Sails.
“It’s hard to attract these events. It’s an event that fits perfectly with who we are as a city. It is all about the Waitemata and sailing. It presents incredibly well on television. Economically, it generates $5 million [for] GDP.
“But it’s more than that. It actually brings our waterfront to life. And when that event’s on, you just have to be downtown in Auckland to realise what it does for Aucklanders and for the businesses. And one of the great things about it is, yes, there’s a whole commercial aspect and people can sit and stand and get all that hospitality, but anybody can sit around the harbour and watch it.
“So it’s an event that has a whole lot of public benefits, but also it works economically and it presents our city internationally as this incredibly vibrant and beautiful place.”
The council was notified of the decision by Upston via a letter to Mayor Wayne Brown.
“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s (Major Events Fund) Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.
“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”
A previous offer of $5 million was accepted in principle last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP. But it failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.
The government said it remained open to approving funding for events in 2028 and 2029.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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War vets get fuel price relief
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has boosted mileage reimbursement rates for war veterans travelling to medical appointments by 50 percent, as the cost of fuel continues to bite.
Veterans Minister Chris Penk said the government was helping people who have limited transport alternatives.
“Kiwis who have served our nation bravely, often at great personal sacrifice, should not be discouraged from accessing essential care during this period of elevated fuel prices,” he said.
“This is a targeted, temporary increase to ensure veterans who receive support from Veterans’ Affairs can continue to attend treatment, rehabilitation, and medical assessments for their accepted conditions while fuel costs remain high.”
The rate for round trips under 200km will be bumped from 62 cents per kilometre to 91 cents. The rate for longer trips will increase from 27 cents per kilometre to 41 cents.
The change would remain until the price of 91 petrol dropped below $3 a litre for four consecutive weeks.
It was being funded from Veterans’ Affairs’ existing budget and was expected to have a “negligible fiscal impact”, Penk said.
The government earlier raised reimbursement rate for home and community support workers and relief teachers.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Regional airlines supported by RIF funding
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: New Zealand Government
Three more regional airlines will receive Regional Infrastructure Fund loans to help support regional air routes and safeguard essential air services, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Transport Minister James Meager say.
“These loans will help regional passenger airlines manage debt, maintain their fleets, and continue operating the routes important for the wellbeing, resilience and economies of regional communities,” Mr Jones says.
“Regional connectivity is vital to New Zealand’s economic and social wellbeing, but the industry is under pressure, with some crucial routes at risk. That is why we have taken action to help stabilise the sector in the short to medium term,” Mr Meager says.
The three airlines receiving funding from $30 million ring-fenced in the Regional infrastructure Fund are:
Air Chathams – $17.2m to refinance debt. The airline connects Auckland, Whakatāne, Whanganui, Kāpiti, Wellington, Christchurch, Chatham Islands and Pitt Island
Sounds Air – $4.5m to upgrade its fleet and refinance debt. The airline connects Wellington, Picton, Kāpiti, Blenheim and Nelson
Island Air – $252,000 for fleet maintenance. The airline connects Tauranga and Motiti Island
“Many of these airlines provide essential services and are the often most efficient way for locals to access specialist health care, connect with family, and do business,” Mr Meager says.
“In places like the Chatham Islands, regional airlines are the sole connector for residents to the mainland. Losing those routes would risk people being cut off from the rest of the country and disruption to the delivery of essential services.”
Mr Jones says the regional airlines funding package was created in late 2025, several months prior to the current Middle East conflict.
“The impact on fuel supply and pricing has had ramifications across the world, including in the aviation sector. The situation in New Zealand is no different.
“The Government acknowledges it is now an even more challenging commercial environment for regional airlines, and there is uncertainty about the future.
“We’ve listened to concerns from regional operators and have requested advice from officials regarding the potential for temporarily adjusting loan conditions to help regional airlines meet their obligations in adverse conditions. We expect to be able to speak more about this in coming weeks,” Mr Jones says.
Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, is continuing to progress applications for support from other airlines. The Government announced the first loan, to Golden Bay Air, in February.
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Environmentalists split over revived NZ-US rare minerals deal
April 25, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
A resurrected minerals deal with the US is causing mixed reactions among environmentalists.
A Cabinet paper has revealed that Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to continue negotiations for a bilateral agreement with the US over rare minerals.
Currently, the US has been heavily reliant on China for these materials.
Critical minerals are used in a variety of modern-day tech, from smartphones and renewable energy to weapons.
Their use in a military context gave Greenpeace director Russel Norman pause.
“Donald Trump hates renewable energy. It’s all about getting minerals to fuel his war ambitions,” he said.
He worried that the deal could be used to circumvent environmental protections and let foreign interests plunder New Zealand’s resources.
He pointed to Trans-Tasman Resources, an Australian-owned company, which wanted to mine 50 million tonnes of seabed a year for 30 years in the South Taranaki Bight.
“There is no benefit in New Zealand in destroying the biodiversity off in South Taranaki just so that an Australian mining company can dig up vanadium and give it to the US military.”
The Fast Track panel rejected Trans-Tasman Resources’ plans.
Norman said New Zealand “should have nothing to do with the deal”.
“We don’t need to go and destroy the seafloor all around the world in order to get those minerals.”
This was supported by University of Auckland professor Nicola Gaston.
She said highly sought-after, rare minerals can be sourced through recycling.
She cited several companies that had created circular economies of extracting materials from waste products for new applications, such as Mint Innovation and Zethos.
“If a deal is about us actually backing these New Zealand companies to do the work that they’re doing internationally, that would be super.”
But she expressed reservations about the deal if it involved mining.
“I just would not want us to be locking ourselves into some sort of exploitation that is not able to be managed according to our own policy goals or the social licence that we have in New Zealand for mining.”
‘They never have practical alternative solutions’ – Jones
Jones responded to criticism, saying New Zealand was not solely pursuing a bilateral deal with the US, but was also exploring wider partnerships with ”like-minded nations”.
He said this country was already part of an international agreement with countries like the UK, Japan and South Korea to work together to secure supplies of critical minerals.
Jones said any development of the sector would still be subject to New Zealand’s environmental and legal safeguards, including the resource consenting process and Treaty obligations.
”Obviously, the consenting process – we need to ensure that when these minerals are extracted, it happens with established statutory guardrails,” he said.
He also noted the challenges of refining, saying there was currently little capacity in New Zealand and that processing minerals can come with ”a host of negative externalities”.
Responding to the criticism from Greenpeace, Jones said environmental advocacy groups rarely offered workable alternatives.
”Greenpeace are consistent critics in terms of capitalism, economic development… They never have practical alternative solutions,” he said.
”They want a clean green future, but they refuse to acknowledge that New Zealand has the very minerals that can contribute to that future,” he said.
Jones said opponents were holding back the sector.
”Mining has been marginalised in New Zealand by green Luddites, lily-livered bureaucrats and politicians that have been unwilling to show Kiwis that we can mine and still have positive environmental impacts.”
He also downplayed concerns about the potential military use of exported minerals.
”I don’t believe it is a concern… New Zealand is not in the weapon-making business,” he said, adding that lawful trade should not be restricted based on how what’s being traded will be used.
Jones said the government would continue discussions with multiple countries and planned to host a critical minerals forum at Parliament to get feedback from the sector.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Anti-racism group stands by Indian communities in wake of haka
April 25, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
By MATA
Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language
This story has been corrected to remove the reference of the controversial haka happening on the Te Matatini stage.
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) is calling on Te Matatini to implement anti-racism standards to compositions, in the wake of a controversial performance by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi.
MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.
It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.
It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.
During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.
PAPARA said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.
“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”
Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.
“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”
A controversial composition
Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.
She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.
The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.
“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.
“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”
“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.
“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”
Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.
In a statement to MATA, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.
“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”
Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.
“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.
“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.
“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”
Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.
Indian community ‘feeling hounded’
In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.
In their opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.
“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.
“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”
In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.
“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.
“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”
It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.
An online storm
Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.
But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.
Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.
In their social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.
“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”
Get the latest episodes of MATA with Mihingarangi Forbes from RNZ, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Antiracism group stands by Indian communities in wake of haka
April 25, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
By MATA
Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) is calling on Te Matatini to implement anti-racism standards to compositions, in the wake of a controversial performance by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi.
MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.
It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.
It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.
During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.
“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”
Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.
“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”
A controversial composition
Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.
She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.
The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.
“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.
“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”
“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.
“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”
Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.
In a statement to Mata, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.
“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”
Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.
“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.
“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.
“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”
Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.
Indian community ‘feeling hounded’
In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.
In their opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.
“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.
“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”
In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.
“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.
“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”
It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.
An online storm
Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.
But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.
Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.
In their social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.
“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”
Get the latest episodes of MATA with Mihingarangi Forbes from RNZ, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Let’s talk about fuel
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Auckland Council
Auckland Council and the Auckland Council Group (our council-controlled organisations AT, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Watercare) have been taking a hard look at how we use fuel, where we can make changes and fuel savings, and how increased fuel prices are affecting our budget and the everyday lives of Aucklanders.
What’s our role in the fuel supply disruption conundrum?
As a local authority, we are guided by the National Fuel Plan 2026 and current government direction, which places New Zealand at Fuel Response Phase 1 (minimal impact anticipated, but with potential to escalate). The government has confirmed that national fuel supply remains stable and that stock levels are healthy.
Essentially, like most businesses, residents and families in Tāmaki Makaurau, we’re dealing with the early impacts of the international fuel supply issue (price) and planning ahead for potential escalations of the situation (supply).
Read more about the government’s Fuel supply disruption response here.
How does fuel supply disruption affect us?
We’re a big business. Actually, we’re a big family of businesses. We work together to purchase fuel for the services that we deliver directly. This type of purchasing ensures we can get good prices and value for money – nonetheless, those prices are going up and we have to plan for how we might manage limited supply in the future.
Petrol and diesel to power buses, vehicles and machinery is not the only supply chain area we’re monitoring. Petrochemical products like the resin used to make polyethylene pipe are also part of the fuel supply chain and are products that we rely on in our infrastructure projects.
So, the cost and supply of fuel and fuel-related products, plus the impact on our staff and customers who are feeling the pinch at the petrol pump or other cost increases as a result of fuel going up, is our key focus right now.
How much fuel does the council and its services use?
The Auckland Council Group and its contractors collectively consume around tens of millions of litres of diesel every year, to deliver essential services across Tāmaki Makaurau. This fuel use supports critical frontline activities including waste collection, public transport operations, water and wastewater services, emergency response, infrastructure maintenance and other time‑critical council functions.
Auckland Transport (AT) is the council group’s largest fuel user, requiring approximately 700,000 litres of diesel per week across bus and ferry operations.
Waste collections require around 60–70,000 litres of diesel per week and areas like Healthy Waters and Flood Resilience see our stormwater operations, capital delivery and maintenance activities using around 32,000 litres per week.
Next up are our parks and facilities operational needs (like mowing, maintenance, emptying public bins and looking after our facilities and open spaces, their contractors in an average month use approximately 240,000 litres of diesel.
It’s a big step down to other fuel-dependent council services, like running our regional parks operations and our fleet vehicle pool, which serves functions like building inspections, animal management and compliance services.
What about all of those electric vehicles?
AT currently has at least 380 electric buses in its fleet and expects to have 434 on the road by the end of June. AT’s focus is on maximising use of the electric fleet while ensuring sufficient capacity across public transport services. This may mean making some changes to which buses you see on your route, but the route stays the same.
Some neighbourhoods will have seen compact little food scraps collection vehicles quietly picking up your food waste for composting. Around one third of the food scraps fleet is currently electric.
There are just over 1,000 vehicles in the council group’s fleet, covering everything we do – from parking wardens and zookeepers, to rangers and building inspectors. Some of our specialist vehicles, like utes and vans for Animal Management and Auckland Emergency Management, are petrol or diesel powered, but just over half of our fleet (51 per cent) is fully electric or battery electric hybrid.
How this affects everyone’s budget
The impact on our operating and capital costs remains dynamic and uncertain. Fuel costs sit within complex contractual arrangements and we will continue to closely manage and monitor these evolving pressures.
Because we work directly with our contract partners, we have some ability to manage any immediate impacts within our current contract arrangements.
We’re also thinking ahead and will work with the Mayor and Councillors through the Annual Budget and Long-term Plan processes to adjust strategic levers in response to emerging cost trends.
For our staff, increased prices at the petrol pump means thinking about their commute to work and the impact of increased costs on their home and family lives. We haven’t made any changes to the way we work but we have good flexible working policies in place that enable our people to work from home if their job allows, or work at other council buildings or hubs close to where they live.
And we’re acutely aware of how fuel price pressures are impacting on Aucklanders. The government has announced a temporary in-work tax credit increase of $50 in response to the recent rises to the cost of living. You can find out more from Inland Revenue.
Here are some other ways to help ease the pressure of petrol price rises:
- Public transport – leave the car at home and get on board the bus, train or ferry. Visit AT’s website and lock in all the public transport you need for a maximum of $50 per week.
- Fareshare – if you’re an employer looking to support your kaimahi with commuting costs, check out Fareshare, an easy way to subsidise work travel by bus, train or ferry where you can choose the amount you share and whether it’s weekdays or every day.
- Stretch every tank – check out what EECA, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, has to say about changing your driving habits and getting up to 20 per cent more out of a tank of gas. Look out for EECA’s fuel efficiency campaign or visit eeca.govt.nz/fuel.
- Love local. Save fuel.
- Check out the hundreds of free, low-cost and family-friendly local events on OurAuckland and Discover Auckland.
- Follow our Out and About programme on Facebook for events and activities at parks and community facilities in your neighbourhood.
- Take a hike – check out AKL Paths for walks and hikes in your area.
- Make the most of your local library – from activities for the kids to millions of library items to read, listen to, watch and learn from. Plus free wifi, exhibitions and events, and much more… visit Auckland Council Libraries.
- Upskill for free and make budget savings. Sound good? Read more here.
- Get to the pool – at Auckland Council pools, entry is free for young people aged 16 and under and in some local board areas, adults swim for free too. Visit aucklandleisure.co.nz.
What’s next?
We’ll continue to take direction from the government on its plans to manage fuel allocation during potential shortages and include that guidance in our own planning. We have provided feedback to the work that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is doing, to help inform the settings they put in place for local government.
We’ll also keep working on our own business continuity and contingency plans. This helps us to identify the council group’s fuel-critical services and confirm potential minimum service levels.
And we will be thinking about any medium-term considerations that the council may need to make if we’re faced with fuel or cost-related delays to our capital and infrastructure programmes.
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Te Matatini stage used as ‘a racist weapon’, group claims, as new translations of haka emerge
April 25, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language
The Te Matatini stage was used as “a racist weapon” in a haka that translates in part as: “bloody curry Indian, dark skinned, oily, racist, roti eater”, an anti-racism group believes.
MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.
It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.
It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.
During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.
“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”
Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.
“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”
A controversial composition
Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.
She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.
The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.
“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.
“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”
“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.
“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”
Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.
In a statement to Mata, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.
“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”
Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.
“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.
“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.
“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”
Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.
Indian community ‘feeling hounded’
In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.
In his opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.
“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.
“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”
In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.
“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.
“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”
It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.
An online storm
Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.
But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.
Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.
In his social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.
“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Three more regional airlines set to receive Regional Investment Funding loans
April 24, 2026
Full Coverage
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has revealed another three regional airlines set to receive Regional Investment Funding loans amid the fuel crisis.
Ministers have also signalled conditions for the loans may be softened.
Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Transport Minister James Meager announced a $17.2 million loan for Air Chathams, $4.5m for Sounds Air – which flies between Wellington, Kāpiti, Picton and Nelson – and $252,000 for Island Air operating Tauranga to Motiti Island.
They follow Golden Bay Air receiving $1.1 million in the first loan announced in February.
About $7 million remains in the ring-fenced funding set aside for supporting regional airlines.
Jones said the funding would help the airlines with managing debt, maintaining fleets and continuing to operate routes providing regional connectivity.
“The government acknowledges it is now an even more challenging commercial environment for regional airlines, and there is uncertainty about the future,” he said.
“We’ve listened to concerns from regional operators and have requested advice from officials regarding the potential for temporarily adjusting loan conditions to help regional airlines meet their obligations in adverse conditions.”
Meager said for places like the Chatham Islands, regional airlines were the “sole connector for residents to the mainland”.
“Losing those routes would risk people being cut off from the rest of the country and disruption to the delivery of essential services.”
The fund was set up in late 2025, before the United States and Israel conflict with Iran.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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